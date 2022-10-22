Renew Dental Support Reviews - Does It Actually Work As Advertised

Renew Dental Support is a supplement that helps users to regulate their stomach acid and enzymes to improve the quality of teeth and gums. The formula uses many antioxidant-based ingredients, assisting the users in enhancing the balance within their bodies without free radicals.

What is Renew Dental Support?

Dental care can be incredibly expensive. While most people regularly take the time to visit the dentist and to brush daily, these efforts are seemingly not enough anymore. Consumers who do everything right can still end up with tooth decay, which is where Renew Dental Support comes in.

With 117,000 users already, the Renew Dental Support supplement is based on a remedy in Africa that is supposed to fix the teeth and gums magically. The creators explain that the problem comes down to a Blood Nutrient Deficiency (BND), showing that consumers need certain nutrients to regulate enzymes and acid. Most dentists never realize that these natural chemicals are the problem.

Renew Dental Support is packed with 30 ingredients that will help regulate these levels, quickly changing the state of the user’s dental health.

Ingredients in Renew Dental Support

The only way this formula works is with the right ingredients. With over 30 ingredients to consider, the creators put special emphasis on:

Vitamin A

Folic acid

Calcium

Iodine

Vitamin C

Magnesium

Boron

Read on below to learn how each of these ingredients impacts the body.

Vitamin A

Vitamin A, or beta-carotene, helps the body to balance BND. This nutrient helps consumers to improve their immune system, support healthy reproductive organs, and improve vision. In many cases, it can help with age-related macular degeneration. It is safe to take every day, and users normally get it from beef liver, fish oil, leafy green vegetables, and tomatoes.

According to studies, vitamin A is a crucial ingredient for healthy enamel and tooth development.

Folic Acid

Folic acid is also associated with BND balance, like most of the other ingredients on the list. It helps users to reduce inflammation and protect themselves from disease. It is crucial to forming red blood cells, allowing them to grow healthily and support good function. It is incredibly helpful to pregnant women, reducing the risk of developing issues in the brain or spine.

Most people don’t get enough folic acid in their diet. However, users can also get it from dark leafy greens, beans, peanuts, sunflower seeds, whole grains, liver, and seafood.

Calcium

Calcium, or dicalcium phosphate/carbonate, supports the teeth as they rebuild, making them even stronger than before. Calcium is a crucial ingredient for maintaining healthy and strong bones. It is used by the heart, muscles, and nerves to maintain healthy function, but it works best when paired with vitamin D. It protects the body against possible problems like cancer, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Some of the natural sources of calcium include dairy products, winter squash, edamame, sardines, salmon, and almonds.

Iodine

Iodine, or potassium iodide, helps users to reduce the risk of cavities and improve the growth of teeth. The main reason that consumers use this ingredient is to regulate the thyroid gland, which controls the user’s metabolism and other functions. Thyroid hormones are essential to bone and brain development, helping to kill off fungus and bacteria.

Iodine can be found in seaweed, fish, shellfish, iodized salt, eggs, beef liver, and chicken.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C, or ascorbic acid, improves the connective tissues in the body. It is linked to a reduced risk of gum disease. As an antioxidant, it can protect the body from succumbing to free radicals, which can be produced when the body breaks down food. It is pivotal to the creation of collagen, which is necessary for skin, cartilage, tendons, and blood vessels. It also helps with the repairs of body tissues, and it can reduce high blood pressure.

To get vitamin C naturally, users can consume bell peppers, citrus fruits, strawberries, tomatoes, broccoli, and white potatoes.

Magnesium

Magnesium, or magnesium oxide, is essential to strong teeth and bones. It improves tooth enamel as it is repaired, and it reduces inflammation. It helps with hundreds of biochemical reactions in the body, supporting exercise performance, depression, and blood sugar management. It reduces the risk of migraine attacks, and it can help people who usually struggle with their PMS.

Magnesium is naturally found in dark leafy greens, low-fat milk, yogurt, dried beans, and legumes.

Boron

Boron reduces inflammation in the gums, keeping teeth strong and healthy. It improves bone growth and maintains its quality. According to studies since 1990, boron has been used to enhance wound healing. It regulates sex hormones, and it can prevent users from succumbing to vitamin D deficiency. Some people include boron as a way to improve immunity, though it can also help with insulin metabolism.

Users can get boron from cooked beans, apples, coffee, milk, and potatoes.

Purchasing Renew Dental Support

The only way to get a bottle of Renew Dental Support is to go to the official website. So far, the creators haven’t authorized anyone to sell this product with a third-party facility, but each package’s discount makes the purchase worth the investment.

Choose from:

One bottle for $69

Three bottles for $177

Six bottles for $294

All of the orders qualify for free shipping.

Renew Dental Support Pricing IMAGE

FAQs: Learn More About Renew Dental Support

How does Renew Dental Support work?

The idea of this formula is that users are constantly exposed to artificial ingredients and contaminants in food, leading to tooth erosion. With erosion, consumers end up with toxins in the blood, which can harm the brain and heart. The body responds by increasing stomach acid, which further damages the teeth and gums. This remedy aims to improve the toxins and stop this process.

How can consumers be certain that Renew Dental Support is safe?

This formula only contains pure ingredients, and it is developed in an FDA-approved facility. It is tested three times to ensure that contaminants don’t make their way into these products.

What if the user has a medical condition?

The creators recommend speaking with a doctor to ensure that this remedy is a good option for their needs first.

What is the best time of day to take Renew Dental Support?

The best time to use Renew Dental Support is in the morning to start the day off fresh and give as much healing time as possible before eating. The users will need two capsules each day to get the desired results.

What if Renew Dental Support doesn’t work for the user?

Every purchase comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee.

How long will consumers be able to purchase Renew Dental Support?

The creators indicate that the rate of sales leads them to believe that their inventory might sell out quickly. Once sold out, it can take six months to get it back in stock. Consumers who want to make sure they get the benefits should order their bottle while the formula is still available.

Final Thoughts on Renew Dental Support

Renew Dental Support helps consumers to improve their oral health to prevent cavities and balance stomach acid. The remedy is easy to take every day, and users won’t have to change any part of their daily routine. Instead, users get a balance of nutrients that regulate the user’s digestive system and prevent the erosion that comes with an overabundance of certain enzymes.

