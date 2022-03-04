Receive Two Independent Degrees (MBA-MS) Through A Single Curriculum At Amrita School of Business

Amrita School of Business, Bengaluru (ASB) offers a unique master’s programme in Management in conjunction with University at Buffalo (UB), State University of New York (SUNY), one of the best public colleges in the United State.

Following successful completion, the graduand is awarded the following : MBA Degree from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham with specialisation in Marketing, Finance, Operations, Analytics and Human Resources. And MS degree in Management sciences - Business Analytics and Systems, from the State University of New York.

Through a single curriculum, the graduate receives two distinct and independent degrees.

Senior academicians from the UB teach the students on campus, bringing with them world - class methodology and knowledge, as well as some of India’s most qualified and student – friendly faculty.

This is supported by some of the industry’s most experienced teachers from Bangalore, who bring with them a wealth of practical experience and technical expertise on what it takes to survive and prosper in the sector.

Exposure on a global scale: Students also have an opportunity to experience the benefits of international education at university at Buffalo, New York by attending classes for around three weeks on the UB campus, in addition to the foreign professors travelling to India. As a UB student, the participant in this programme has full access to the university’s digital resources, including its huge digital library, as well as becoming a full – fledged member of the University at Buffalo (UB) Alumni worldwild.

Industry-aligned Curriculum: The curriculum has been designed to match contemporary standards and is continually fine- tuned to keep up with the changing global business landscape.

A Programme for Pioneers: It is India’s first programme of its kind and Amrita School of Business, Bengaluru is the only campus that offers this unique programme among the campuses.

Location: The campus, which is located in the heart of India’s Silicon Valley and just a short distance away from Electronic City, offers a great atmosphere as well as close access to sum of the world’s greatest companies.

Expense: At a fraction of the cost of travelling to the United States to obtain an internationally recognised US degree, this programme is the most cost-effective option available to Indian students. With a yearly tuition charge of 5.3 lakh, no other programme in the country allows a student to obtain two very high –quality degrees, the MBA from Amrita and the MS from UB, at this amount.

Placement: Because the CIR provides great placement options, this curriculum has allowed students to be placed in international firms as well as in overseas locations. The MS degree from UB is a world class qualification that invariably opens up opportunities that otherwise may not be available. And moreover, degrees from both universities are WES recognised.

