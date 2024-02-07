Real Money Online Sweepstakes Casinos 2024: Top USA Sites

>>> EXCLUSIVE: 25 USD No Deposit Offer: Sign up with Stake.us & Use our code TOPVIPBONUS now<<<

The best sweepstakes casinos offer varied and generous bonuses and promotions, extensive game selections, and convenient coin purchase options. They are also easy to use for both novice and seasoned gamers.

Stake.us is our top recommended real money sweepstakes casino, but here's a round-up of our top sites that provide superb online casino gaming experience.

1. Overall best sweepstakes casino with real money: Stake.us

We can’t stress enough that Stake.us is our top choice when it comes to sweepstakes casinos with real money. The platform offers arguably the best variety of games among social casinos and they include slots, table games, unique Stake Originals, scratchcards, and live dealer games. These games are powered by the most reputable software providers such as Pragmatic Play.

Stake.us is also popular with cryptocurrency, an option that allows for extremely secure and anonymous gaming. On sign-up, this Sweeps cash casinos real money site also awards players with a welcome bonus of 25 Stake Cash (Sweepstakes Coins) and 250,000 Gold Coins, plus an additional 5% Rakeback. To get this exclusive offer, though, you need to use our promo code ‘TOPVIPBONUS,’ which activates the offer.

Stake.us also has numerous ongoing bonuses and promotions, including daily bonus packages, weekly raffles, and multiplier drops. All these offers boost your bankroll. Another great thing about Stake.us is that it's compatible with all mobile devices, although it doesn’t have a mobile app. Its customer support service is also available 24/7.

Pros and cons of Stake.us

Pros

● Features unique slots and live dealer games exclusive to the casino

● Offers an exclusive 5% Rakeback bonus when you use the 'TOPVIPBONUS' promo code

● Let’s you redeem Stake Cash (Sweeps Coin) winnings for crypto

● Its VIP program features amazing rewards such as discounts on purchases and an increased Rakeback offer

Cons

● Limited table games

Rating: 4.9 / 5.0

2. McLuck – Best real money sweepstakes casino site for slots

McLuck is one of the fastest-growing sweepstakes casinos for gambling online with real money right now. The platform hosts amazing offers and promotions for both new and existing players. New players, for instance, get a bumper welcome bonus of 2.5 Sweeps Coins and 7,500 Gold Coins, plus a 150% extra coin on their first purchase with the promo code VIPPROMO. Existing players also get daily rewards, social media giveaways, and loyalty program offers.

Besides offers and promos, the site hosts some of the best slots, including Hold & Win, jackpots, megaways, and more. In total, you can choose from over 640 games. The platform also features a user-friendly design and graphics, which makes the casino easy to play at. The customer support is also friendly and responsive.

Pros and cons of McLuck

Pros

● Great Hold & Win and jackpot options

● Over 640 high-quality slots

● 150% Free Extra Coins for new players

● Aesthetic website that’s compatible with iOS, Android, and Windows systems

Cons

● Only slots are available for now

Rating: 4.8 / 5.0

>>> Register With McLuck Now & Use Bonus Code VIPPROMO <<<

3. Sweeptastic – Best real money sweepstakes casino site for table games

Sweeptastic is a very competitive real money sweepstakes casino, owing to its rich game selection and bonus offers. With over 700 games that include nearly all slots and table game variations, the casino is a go-to site for players looking to explore different game options from leading software providers. The platform also boasts impressive bonuses and promos, such as 27,777 Gold Coins and 2 Sweeps Coins welcome offer, daily login bonus, free spins, exclusive crypto purchase offers, and more.

The casino is also easy to sign up, navigate, and play — and if you run into problems, the casino has a 24/7 customer support service and an informative Help page.

Pros and cons of Sweeptastic

Pros

● Website features an easy-to-use, intuitive design

● Great selections of blackjack and roulette table game variants

● Amazing loyalty program (Players’ Club)

● Let’s you purchase Gold Coins and redeem Sweeps Coins via crypto

Cons

● Live dealer games still in the works

Rating: 4.6 / 5.0

>>> Register With Sweeptastic Now & Use Bonus <<<

Win real money playing at sweepstakes casinos

As the general rule, you can’t directly win real money at sweepstakes casinos. Instead, you get it through coin redemptions or redeeming your winnings. To help you understand how real money works at sweepstakes casinos, let’s look at some crucial concepts.

How does the currency system work?

Real money sweepstakes casinos operate using virtual currencies, instead of real cash. These virtual coins are in two forms, Gold Coins and Sweepstakes Coins (Sweeps Coins).

Typically, Gold Coins don't have any real-world value and can only be used within the casino. Sweeps Coins, on the other hand, have the aspect of being redeemed for real cash prizes and gifts.

How does the coin system work?

The coin system at sweepstakes casinos normally revolves around Gold Coins. These coins don’t have any real money value, as mentioned, and are often available for free through bonuses and promos and can only be used to play games. If you wish to get more Gold Coins, sweepstakes casinos let you purchase them in packages with actual money.

How to play without buying coins?

At the best real money sweepstakes casinos, including those recommended on this page, you don’t necessarily need to purchase any Gold Coins. This is because the casino offers sign-up and ongoing bonuses and promos where you can claim substantial Gold Coins for free. Those coins are enough to help you start playing. But if you want more Gold Coins for various reasons, you are free to buy them.

How to get free sweeps coins?

Every sweepstakes casino offers distinct ways through which players can get more free Sweeps Coins. The most common ways include social media giveaways, daily rewards, and bonuses, marketing offers, referral bonuses, and mail-in requests.

How to choose new sweeps casinos

There are lots of options to choose from when it comes to sweepstakes casinos with real money for US players. To find the right site that suits you best, there are a few factors you need to consider.

Game selection

Are you a fan of classic slots, table games, jackpots, Hold & Win, megaways, scratch cards, or any other game type? When choosing a real money sweepstakes casino, you should select a casino site that features the games you enjoy playing.

Offers and free sweeps

It's best to choose a social casino with the most generous bonus offers and promotions, including sign-up and reload bonuses. Also, pick sites that let you claim more free Sweeps effortlessly.

Cash prizes

Although you can't win real money directly, choose a sweepstakes casino that allows you to redeem your winnings for cash prizes and other gifts. But if your objective is to just have fun, any reputable social casino will do.

is an app available

The majority of the best social casinos work smoothly with or without mobile apps. Still, ensure the casino you intend to join and play at is compatible with mobile operating systems such as Androids and iOS. This allows you to conveniently play on the go.

What to look out for on sweepstakes casino sites with real money?

Besides the features you need to consider when choosing new Sweeps casinos in the US, there are other important factors you need to be mindful of when it comes to real money sweepstakes casino sites.

Security

You should always ensure the sweepstakes casino you’re planning to join is safe. The best sites should be regulated and licensed by reputable authorities. They should also have certifications from independent, third-party auditors and gaming platforms. The sites should also disclose privacy policies and how they store users’ data

Usability

Sweepstakes casino sites worth playing at should have high-quality graphics, themes, and animations that enhance gameplay. The website and casino lobby should also be easy to navigate, to help you find your favorite games and play with less effort.

Bonus offers

Bonus offers and promotions allow you to play without the need to purchase coin packages. So, the ideal real money sweeps cash casinos should have a high welcome bonus or sign-up offer, as well as generous and regular ongoing bonuses and promo codes. Such offers may include referral bonuses, social media tournaments, and daily rewards.

Customer support

Customer support at sweepstakes casinos should be available 24/7. The casino should also have multiple channels, such as live chat, email, and phone numbers, through which players can reach out to Support if a need arises. Having a FAQ page can also help players find answers to the most frequently asked questions.

Payment methods

While playing, you may need to purchase coin packages to boost your bankroll. Thus, a good sweepstakes casino should support reliable payment methods such as credit/debit cards and crypto.

But keep in mind that it's not a must that you purchase coins to get started. The coins you get from bonus offers and promotions are enough to get you started.

Game selection

There are a variety of different games you can play while gambling online with real money at sweepstakes casinos. They include slots, scratch cards, and table games. To make sure you get a thrilling gaming experience, look out for casino sites with extensive game selections as well as casinos powered by top software providers.

Conclusion

With this guide, you now know the top online sweepstakes casinos with real money in the USA. With platforms such as Stake.us (that offers 25 Stake Cash + 250,000 Gold Coins, plus 5% rakeback when you sign up with our TOPVIPBONUS promo code) you stand a chance of having an exceptional and thrilling online gaming experience.

Note: Some casino sites listed in our reviews might not be available in your region. To this end, you are encouraged to verify that the offering complies with your local laws.

FAQ

Are online sweepstakes casinos with real money legal in the USA?

Absolutely! Sweepstakes casinos are completely legal in the US since they don’t directly involve real money gambling. Instead, you play with proprietary coins which you can redeem for real cash prizes and gifts. Discover more about the casinos in this guide.

Are real money sweepstakes casinos safe?

The best sweepstakes casinos are regulated and certified by reputable authorities to ensure they are safe and the gameplays are fair and random. Check out this guide to learn more about these casinos’ safety.

What is the best real money sweepstakes casino site with real money?

There are tons of reputable sweepstakes casinos out there. Stake.us, McLuck, and Sweeptastic are some of the best when it comes to real money sweepstakes gaming.

