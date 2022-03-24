Real Estate and Business Excellence- An Auspicious Event That Recognizes Excellence

To be able to participate in a coveted award series like the ‘Real Estate and Business Excellence’ is an achievement by itself. A coveted opportunity to avail of.

Each of us is endowed with talents. What we make of them is up to us. Most often, we realise the time and need of the hour and plunge right in to achieve a goal and mould ourselves to perfection. Having those special people, whom we call our guardian angels around, come as a blessing and in this case, it is Adsync-Dubai playing the role and being instrumental for instituting awards to honour the best in myriad fields of enterprises.

They have donned on this role of being torchbearers in rewarding excellence.

You toil, you work and have a great turnout. That sounds great, but that’s not all a platform is provided to award the most deserving in the varied fields of businesses.

The 15th of March 2022 has seen yet another line up of competence. The lovely international celebrity anchor, Simran Ahuja, Miss India 2013, made the show a heart stopper along with Bollywood celebrity guest for the evening - all-time favourite Ms. Bhagyashree, multifaceted influencers, the distinguished jury, participants and members.

Adsync Advertising LLC and their partners have ventured to felicitate excellence in every business sector like Real Estate, Hospitality, Education, and Health care, Jewellery, Architecture, and Interiors, etc.

A noteworthy mention of a few builders who received awards are Lodha Luxury, Kalpataru Limited, VTP Realty– Pune, Empire Centrum – Ambarnath, Chandak Group, Haware Legaccy, Asmita Group, M3M-Delhi, ANAROCK Creative Agency, Suraj Estate Developers Ltd., Mantra Properties, Akshar Developers, Arvind Smartspaces Ltd., Mahaavir Superstructures Pvt. Ltd., 7 Oak Developers Pvt. Ltd., Myzo Club & Resort, Metro & Satyam Developers, Pansari Developers Limited – Kolkata, Fazlani Realty (Part of Fazlani Group), Dream Heritage Pvt. Ltd. (DHPL), B. Kandhari Group, Travedise World Co. Private Limited, Ornate Developers and many more.

These events are perfected going forward. Initiating participation of these talented folk is no easy task. The entire event is crafted with care, starting from choosing a conducive venue, to a bubbly anchor and then adding a touch of Bollywood, with actress Bhagyashree.

Influencers played a big role in the event thus enabling a bridging of social media with marketing strategies. They walked away with titles and awards as well. This combination can only be thought of by a master in the event arranging field.

Looking back, Covid-19 hit the real estate market and other businesses in a big way. But this pandemic has taken on a different role now. Treat it as a part and parcel of everyday life we are consoled. Living with it has become the new normal.

Award ceremonies like these, are breathers to all those aspiring to bring to the fore their talents and competing only adds that competitive twang that assures one that they are competition material. Indeed, a healthy exercise to get minds off the pandemic.

So, while the participants put their best foot forward and the organisers revved up the setting, the spectators had an enriching experience of getting to know what an electrifying combination talent, excellence and teamwork make.

The grand jury of Mr. Vikash Mittersain- Chairman & Managing Director, Nazara Technologies Ltd. & Founder – President, Honorary Consul for The Republic of Mali. Dr. Srinivasan Iyengar, Director, JBIMS – University of Mumbai, Dr. Tariq Ahmed Nizami. Founder & CEO, CEO Clubs Worldwide, Mr. Mukesh Khanna- Producer & Actor, Mr. Parvez Damania, Chairman – Banyan Tree Center, Mr. Robin Banerjee- Managing Director, Caprihans Pvt. Ltd., Dr. Ajay L Dubey- President Foundation of Mira Bhayander Property Dealer Association, Mr. Aashish Bhandari- Ex-Chairman, Abu Dhabi Chapter -ICAI, Mr. Ajoykaant Ruia- Director – Allstate Group made their distinguished choices. 15th March 2022 is indeed a day to remember.

The event was hosted by Adsync Advertising LLC, media partnering with CNBC Awaaz, powered by Touchwood Advisory & Management, marketing partner: Be Incredible, events & marketing and Alliance Partner: Mediadekho.com

