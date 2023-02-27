Real Dianabol For Sale: Best Brands, Cycle, Side Effects

Dianabol pills for sale have been a popular choice of anabolics for decades now. And since they’re so effective for muscle growth, a sharp reduction of body fat and strength enhancement, there are so many scams out there. “Legal alternatives and “natural substitutes” may sound good but they deliver zero effect.

So how do you know you’re buying original Dianabol and why should you care to look for it in the first place? In this article, we’ll discuss:

● what Dianabol is

● what benefits it brings to bodybuilders

● Dianabol cycle, stacking and post cycle therapy

● where to buy Dianabol and what brands to reach for

● what side effects to know of and how to prevent them

● before and after using Dianabol

What is Dianabol (Methandienone)?

Dianabol is an androgenic-anabolic steroid (AAS) that replicates the impact of testosterone on the body. The active substance in Dianabol is called Methandienone, which is a synthetic replica of testosterone. You can also come across the name “Dbol,” which is short for Dianabol, the market name of the steroid.

Like other anabolics, Dianabol steroid tablets stimulate protein synthesis and protein metabolism, cell production and hence, muscle building in the body. It also helps with glycogen storage, so you get more energy to kill it during your workouts. The result of taking Dianabol is breathtaking — you watch yourself grow in size and strength week by week.

Dianabol History

Let’s have a short “how it all started” session. Similarly to some other AAS, Dbol started off as a medicine, particularly for the elderly to ease the effects of osteoporosis as well as to facilitate skin growth in people who’d been in a fire.

In the 1950s, John Ziegler, a doctor researching and further supporting the use of Dianabol, was a part of Ciba Pharmaceuticals, a Swiss-American pharmaceutical company. It was them who brought the steroid to the pharma market after it got FDA approval in 1958.

In turn, Ziegler helped to spread the use of Dbol even further and helped it enter the bodybuilding world through the Olympics held in Rome in 1960. Eventually, the steroid started to spread across Europe, soon reaching athletes in the United States.

From then on, Dianabol rapid increase in use and popularity led it to become one of the first steroids very actively used in bodybuilding (and sports in general) during the Golden Era. In fact, Arnold Schwarzenegger mentions in one of his interviews that Dbol was one of the first anabolics he took. He started taking it when he was 17 and continued after he moved to the US in the late 1960s and throughout his Mr. Olympia career.

Today, Dianabol tablets continue to be one of the top picks among anabolic steroids, helping bodybuilders to achieve mind-blowing physiques.

Where to Buy Dianabol Online?

This article tells all about Dianabol, including where to get it and what brand to choose. But if you don’t want to go through the entire piece, here’s where you can stock up with Dbol and other AAS and supplements — a-steroidshop.ws.

The A-STEROIDSHOP.WS online store is our trusty partner. They feature a great selection of top manufacturers of real Dianabol and other original products, as well as provide fast shipping (up to 7 days), purchase guarantee in case your order gets seized by customs and a welcoming support team to answer all your questions.

If you don’t know which brand or stack to choose for your Dbol cycle, the a-steroidshop.ws team will tell you more about your options to help you decide on the right product for your athletic goals.

And they’ve offered our readers a warm welcome with a 20% OFF deal via the coupon code FIRE on your first purchase at the store. Enjoy your reduced price on your next Dianabol cycle or any other steroid cycle!

Dianabol for Bodybuilding - Benefits of Dbol to Grow Your Muscles

Being one of the most popular steroids, Dianabol boasts a lot of benefits for those striving for progress in their physique and performance. Besides, Dbol lets you notice the first changes in your body as soon as on week 2 of your cycle, which makes it a go-to choice among beginners in the steroid game.

So what benefits can you expect to get by taking Dianabol? Let’s discuss.

1. Boosted nitrogen retention — Dbol adds to a positive nitrogen balance, which helps facilitate protein synthesis and support normal protein breakdown, hence promoting muscle building (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/602174/)

2. Rapid increase in muscle mass and strength — Dianabol increases your lean muscle mass (https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022347666801610) in just a couple of weeks by improving nitrogen retention and protein synthesis, eventually allowing you to train harder and build not only muscle fibers but also strength

3. Bigger appetite — taking Dianabol results in increased appetite, which is a good thing for your hard earned muscle fibers because you get more energy from eating more, while normal protein breakdown occurs as the body uses amino acids to create muscle protein

4. Faster weight loss — enhanced by Dianabol, you train harder and get more muscle, which increases your metabolism, so your body spends more energy on maintaining the muscle preservation system, so to speak, meaning that when you enter cutting cycles, proper diet and calorie deficit will lean you out day by day

5. Higher red blood cell count — steroid Dianabol leads to a significant increase in the production of red blood cells (RBC) (iasj.net/iasj/article/97575), which means the blood flow to your muscles improves, giving you more oxygen supply and of course, power during your gym sessions

6. Performance enhancement & easier recovery — because of the boosted RBC production and oxygen delivery, the steroid gives you an anti catabolic effect, therefore prolonging energy boost and shortening the recovery period, so you experience less fatigue as you work out

7. Crazy pump & vascularity — increased blood flow, muscle growth and fat loss add up to give you the ultimate jacked look, with your muscles pumping and veins popping out

8. Safe oral form — Dianabol pills are digested faster than some injectable AAS, so orals are both effective and convenient, as you can carry the pack wherever you go and get the effect with no extra hassle or need to deal with the needle fear, which makes starting out with steroids extremely simple for beginners

And getting your first pack of Dbol takes just a few steps: go to a-steroidshop.ws , add the Dbol of your brand of choice or any other item to the cart and apply the code FIRE at the checkout for 20% OFF on your first order. Or, keep reading to find the top 4 Dbol brands reviewed for easier product decision.

Dbol Cycle - The Best Steroid for Muscle Mass

The best cycle length of Dianabol pills is 10 weeks, with dosages varying depending on your experience with AAS. If you’re a beginner, a smaller dose will do for you to see results. But if you’ve been on steroids before, you can go for the max recommended dose.

Dbol tablets are versatile in terms of whether you take them as a solo cycle or in a stack with other anabolics. There are, however, some things to keep in mind when it comes to stacking Dianabol:

● don’t exceed the recommended dosage

● don’t take it for longer than the recommended cycle length

● don’t stack it with other oral steroids

While the first 2 don’ts are kind of obvious, the last one is associated with the development of liver toxicity. So make sure that when you stack Dbol, you do it with injectable anabolics only.

Another thing to beware of when it comes to stacking Dbol is that you can experience some side effects like gynecomastia (man boobs) because of the pronounced effect of aromatization during Dbol stacks intake. And this leads to a meaningful increase in estradiol levels, which Arimidex, an aromatase inhibitor, helps control.

This is why you’ll see Arimidex included in Dbol stacks — it helps reduce the development of this side effect. We’ll discuss the side effects, including gynecomastia, and ways to prevent them later in the article.

Now, let’s see the administration for different Dianabol cycles.

Dianabol-only Cycle

The Dbol-only cycle is very effective even for beginners — you’ll notice the first results in just a couple of weeks. Dianabol comes in 10 mg or 50 mg pills, so you may have to take several pills throughout the day to reach your daily dosage. But the tablet form is very convenient — you can take it with you wherever you go and never miss one.

Here’s the typical Dbol administration:

Dianabol (10 weeks):

● every day: 50-100 mg

● before workout: 20-50 mg

If you’ve been in the steroid game for some time now, you know that the protocols don’t usually administrate a steroid pre-workout. Let’s discuss why Dbol is recommended to be taken before the workout.

Dianabol Pre-Workout

Dbol has a short half-life, particularly 3 to 6 hours, which makes the time when you take it important. There are 2 ways you can go about taking Dianabol — 5-10 mg every couple of hours for a slow but steady gain of active substance in your body or taking an additional dose of 20-50 mg before your workout.

While both ways will give you muscle and strength gaining long-term, the latter can be a bit more beneficial for you. Because you take a larger dose of the steroid pre-workout, you’ll get a powerful anabolic effect for the next several hours. This will give you extra energy to push beyond your limits during the training and recover easier after the workout.

Stacking Dbol Pills with Other Anabolic Steroids - for Huge Results

Dbol is impressively effective on its own, but you can get an even crazier transformation by stacking it with other steroids. Remember not to stack it with other orals to avoid a negative impact on the liver.

Below are some examples of Dbol stacks that will fit every goal you may be after.

Dbol with Deca and Sust - Bulking Classic from the Golden Era

This one is the all-time standard that goes way back to the time when anabolics were an essential asset to the bodybuilding community. Dbol gives you insane growth, Deca keeps you lean and Sust acts as natural testosterone to support the anabolic state. The additionals, in turn, balance your hormones to prevent aromatization.

Here’s the go-to protocol for this stack:

Dbol:

● Week 1-10: 50 mg/day, every day + 50 mg pre-workout

Deca:

● Week 1-10: 250 mg/week — 0.5 ml (125 mg) twice a week (Monday, Thursday)

Sustanon:

● Week 1-10: 500 mg/week — 1 ml (250 mg) twice a week (Monday, Thursday)

Additionals (during the entire cycle)

● Cabergoline — 0.5 mg every 7 days

● Arimidex — 0.5 mg every other day

Dianabol with Testosterone and Masteron - for Lean Muscle mass

This stack is perfect for bulking cycles and early pre-contest preparation. Dbol grows your muscles, Testosterone keeps your body anabolic, while Masteron helps build rock hard muscle. You’ll come out of the cycle unrecognizably huge and hard as a stone — just unbeatable!

Dbol:

● Week 1-10: 50 mg/day, every day + 50 mg pre-workout

Test Enanthate:

● Week 1-10: 125 mg every 3 days

Masteron:

● Week 1-10: 250 mg every 3 days

Additionals (during the entire cycle)

● Arimidex — 0.5 mg every other day

Methandienone with Testosterone and Equipoise - Aromatisation Control

Dbol and Test stack, of course, give you a powerful anabolic effect with a minimum risk of aromatization. This is because Test injections replace your suppressed natural testosterone levels, keeping your androgens balanced along with Arimidex.

And Equipoise doubles the Dbol’s effects like muscle growth, athletic performance improvement and anti catabolic effect for faster muscle repair.

Dbol:

● Week 1-10: 50 mg/day, every day + 50 mg pre-workout

Test Cypionate:

● Week 1-10: 250 mg every 3 days

Equipoise:

● Week 1-10: 250 mg every 3 days

Additionals (during the entire cycle)

● Arimidex — 1 mg every 5 days

Dbol with test and Tren Cycle - To Achieve the Best results

Stacking Dbol with Tren and Test is the ultimate recipe to becoming a beast. Dbol gives you muscle growth and Tren contributes to endurance improvement so that you can train extra hard and almost double in size during your cycle. And Test and additionals make sure your body reacts to the substances in the right way and keeps protein synthesis up.

Dbol:

● Week 1-10: 50 mg/day, every day + 50 mg pre-workout

Test Propionate:

● Week 1-10: 100 mg every other day

Trenbolone Acetate:

● Week 1-10: 100 mg every other day

Additionals (during the entire cycle):

● Arimidex — 0.5 mg every other day

● Cabergoline — 0.5 mg every 7 days

How to Find the Best Online Store to Buy Dianabol Pills From?

Dianabol Pills

There are a lot of websites trying to sell poor-quality products or some ineffective substitutes to steroids, which they call “legal” or “natural alternatives" and "legal prohormones." But these kinds of products don’t deliver what you’d expect from the real steroid, so you just waste your money instead.

So how do you know where to find a legit online store with Dianabol for sale? Well, there are some things you can pay attention to while looking for a store to avoid buying from a scam. Here they are.

1. Manufacturers don’t sell on their websites — manufacturers of pharmaceutical products only display their products on the website but don’t sell them, so it’s a scam if you see prices listed on a “manufacturer's” website

2. Legit brand list — the list of brands the store is selling says a lot about its reputation, so look up the brands to see whether they are legit pharma manufacturers or some random no-names

3. Great customer support — test the website to see how trustworthy it is by contacting the support team, and if they’re responsive and ready to ease your concerns on any product, you’re safe with this one

4. Nice website design — this may seem like it’s nothing but a good-looking website is likely to belong to a reliable business rather than a scam, so go to different pages to see how they look and work

An example of a reliable steroid provider that checks all the boxes is a-steroidshop.ws. Remember to use the code FIRE to get 20% OFF on your first order at the store!

Best Brands of Dianabol Pills for Sale - Reviewed

At a-steroidshop.ws, they keep track of the market to know what’s good and what’s the best. Here are the top 4 Dianabol options we recommend checking out, all from leading steroid and pharma manufacturers, and all available at the store.

Balkan Danabol 50mg — Our Top Pick



Balkan Danabol 50mg

● Product: Balkan Danabol 50 mg tablets (Dianabol)

● Manufacturer: Balkan Pharmaceuticals

● Dosage: 50 mg/pill

● Pack: 60 pills

● Active substance: Methandienone

Click here to check it out in the store

Use the FIRE coupon code to get a 20% OFF your first order at A-STEROIDSHOP

Pharmacom Dianabolos — The Most Effective Dbol



Pharmacom Dianabolos

● Product: Methandienone (Dianabol) 100/10mg

● Manufacturer: Pharmacom Labs

● Dosage: 10 mg/tablet

● Pack: 100 tablets

● Active substance: Metandienone (Methandienone)

Click here to check it out in the store

The coupon code - FIRE for a 20% DISCOUNT at your first purchase!

Spectrum Pharma Dianabol — The Best Price/Value



Spectrum Pharma Dianabol

● Product: Methandienone (Dianabol) 100/10mg

● Manufacturer: Spectrum Pharma

● Dosage: 10 mg/tablet

● Pack: 100 tablets

● Active substance: Metandienone (Methandienone)

Click here to check it out in the store

FIRE coupon code for a 20% DISCOUNT on your first order with A-STEROIDSHOP

ZPHC Methandienone — Great Price/Value Alternative



ZPHC Methandienone

● Product: Methandienone (Dianabol) 100/10mg

● Manufacturer: Zhengzhou Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

● Dosage: 10 mg/tablet

● Pack: 100 tablets

● Active substance: Metandienone (Methandienone)

Click here to check it out in the store

These are the best-quality original Dianabol picks from the a-steroidshop.ws team. You can buy Dbol from these brands with a 20% deal at the store using the code FIRE on your first order.

Dianabol PCT - How to Recover after a Dbol Cycle?

Post cycle therapy (PCT) is an important stage of your steroid intake that starts after your cycle is over. PCT plays a huge role in getting your body back to its natural processes, like healthy testosterone levels and overall balanced hormone production. Your body can do that on its own, but it will take months, so PCT speeds the process up.

The 2 common PCT drugs are Clomid for sale and Nolvadex for sale , which are used to treat various conditions. Clomid helps treat female infertility, and Nolvadex is used to prevent and treat breast cancer. In PCT, these act as boosters to start natural hormone production.

Below are administration protocols for each of the cycles we’ve discussed, both Dbol solo and stacks.

Dbol only cycle PCT:

Clomid:

● Week 1-4: 100mg/day

● Week 5-6: 50 mg/day

Dbol with Deca and Sust PCT:

Clomid:

● Week 1-6: 100mg/day

● Week 7-12: 50 mg/day

Dianabol with Testosterone and Masteron PCT:

Clomid:

● Week 1-4: 100mg/day

● Week 5-6: 50 mg/day

Nolvadex:

● Week 1-6: 30mg every other day

Methandienone with Testosterone and Equipoise PCT:

Clomid:

● Week 1-4: 100mg/day

● Week 5-6: 50 mg/day

Nolvadex:

● Week 1-6: 30mg every other day

Dbol with Test and Tren Cycle PCT:

Clomid:

● Week 1-6: 100mg/day

● Week 7-12: 50 mg/day

You can buy Dbol and the other stacking drugs at a-steroidshop.ws. Don’t forget to use the code FIRE to get the deal of 20% OFF on your first order!

Side effects of Dianabol - Which May Appear and How to Avoid Them?

As with any AAS, you may experience some side effects during or after your Dianabol cycle. However, you can reduce the chances of developing some of them by sticking to the administration protocol and taking some supplements to support your body.

Let’s discuss the most common side effects of Dbol and how to prevent them.

Gynecomastia / Hypertension / Bloating

Gynecomastia is the growth of breast tissue in men, or what you may have heard of as “man boobs.” The condition occurs because of aromatization triggered by steroids — the testosterone that enters your body is converted into estrogen, which provokes breast growth.

This effect can also trigger some other issues, like high blood pressure and bloating, since it provokes water retention.

But don’t freak out just yet! All these effects are manageable, and they’re more likely to occur if you’re on a stack cycle rather than on Dbol only one. And you can prevent the development of gynecomastia by incorporating protective drugs into your Dianabol cycle.

In particular, Arimidex for sale and Boldenone can help control aromatization, therefore preventing the condition from progressing. Earlier, we mentioned Arimidex as a part of stack Dianabol cycles, which is to reduce the chance of this side effect. The drug is an aromatase inhibitor, prescribed to lower the risk of breast cancer, that helps to manage breast tissue growth.

Since aromatase inhibitors are proven to help treat gynecomastia (https://www.nature.com/articles/3901154), you have nothing to worry about as long as you include Arimidex in your cycle.

Keep in mind that if you already have gynecomastia before starting your cycle, taking an aromatase inhibitor won’t be enough to control the impact of aromatization. Therefore, you’ll have to take Nolvadex in addition to the rest of your cycle administration protocol.

Hair loss

While hair loss depends on a variety of factors, including genetics, androgenic and anabolic steroid intake can sometimes facilitate hair loss in males. This is because of dihydrotestosterone (DHT), an androgen that derives from natural testosterone. Let’s dive into science for a bit.

So the steroid affects your androgen levels, and if you’re sensitive to DHT, excess DHT starts binding to 5-AR receptors in your hair follicles. This makes the follicles shrink, leaving fewer of those able to grow hair. Eventually, you start losing hair.

But this can also be prevented. In particular, taking DHT blockers (https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28396101/) like Finasteride stops DHT from binding to the receptors, therefore not letting it affect the follicles. So by starting the blocker intake, you minimize the chances of seeing those bald spots clearing out on your head.

Acne

Acne is another side effect you can experience when you start using steroids. Acne is associated with the binding of androgen receptors in the skin and hair follicles. Poor diet and irregular showers also contribute to its development.

Luckily, there are various medications proven to be effective for acne treatment. Retinoids like Roaccutan help get rid of acne in several months

(https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2835909/), so you shouldn’t be afraid of the side effect considering the benefits and effect you get from Dianabol performance- and appearance-wise.

Keep in mind that Roaccutane affects the liver, which can be detrimental when combined with AAS. So, be careful and don’t overdo it if you decide to take the retinoid and Dbol together.

You can get Dianabol as well as the listed drugs and other supplements to control your cycle at a-steroidshop.ws. Don’t forget to use the code FIRE to get a 20% DISCOUNT on your first order at the store!

Dianabol Results

Dianabol Results: How do You Look Before and After Dianabol

Dianabol gives outstanding results in your physical strength and body tone, and it’s no wonder that its history of popularity goes back to the Golden Era. Today, it is one of the best affordable steroids that do a great job in making you stronger, bigger, veinier and more energized.

The unique effect that you get on Dianabol is fast weight gain — you gain 5 to 10 lbs of body weight in the first 2 weeks of your cycle. Then, through increased protein synthesis and more amino acids being turned into muscle fibers, you keep progressing during the next four to six weeks and further.

Of course, some of the weight is due to water retention, but the quality muscle mass gains are still insane on Dbol, which you'll see when you hit your cutting cycle.

With this being said, Dianabol is the perfect choice for those looking to get massive gains and see results quickly for an affordable price. It also works great when stacked with other drugs and comes in a convenient tablet form. So if you’re still hesitating — don’t, and get started with the Dianabol cycle.

Final Thoughts about Dianabol Steroid

Dianabol is a very effective drug to enhance your progress in bodybuilding, and it is affordable considering the mind-blowing effects it provides. On the Dbol cycle, you experience more strength, easier muscle building and fat loss, more energy and faster recovery.

Balkan Danabol 50mg

There are different brands selling Dbol because of its popularity, but our top recommendations are Balkan Pharmaceuticals and Pharmacom Labs. These provide pure formulas of the finest quality.

Pharmacom Dianabols

You can buy Dbol by these and other leading brands, along with other supplements, at a-steroidshop.ws. If it’s your first order at the store, apply the code FIRE at the checkout to get a 20% OFF deal.

Recent articles that might be interesting for you:

Where to buy Anavar online USA? — real Anavar for sale

Where to buy Trenbolone? — a comprehensive article

Real Winstrol For Sale: Where To Buy Winstrol

When to Take Dianabol — Before or After a Workout

Content Disclaimer:

The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from the above press release is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling as mentioned in the above as source. The Advertising Agency and its downstream distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.



Advertising and Marketing by:

This content was marketed by Brandingbyexperts.com on behalf of their client.

For queries reach out [email protected]

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

