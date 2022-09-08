Ready To Fight Inflation? Here Is What LYNQYO, UniSwap And BNB Have In Store

The emergence of the web3.0 space in 2022 led to the overall popularity of cryptocurrencies leading to a significant increase in the number of people who embraced this cashless and decentralized form of payment. The rise in popularity of cryptocurrencies throughout society resulted from the new level of freedom and independence they created.

The main reason for this rise in popularity was the rapid increase in cryptocurrency users worldwide. These users could transfer their funds and receive payment at minimal costs, provided by digital currency and not the traditional banking system.

In addition, cryptocurrencies created an international culture involving people from various regions globally. As a result, a significant rise in the number of people who used cryptocurrency was seen, especially in the younger generation.

In addition, there has been an increase in the use of cryptocurrency by third-world countries, which was significantly increased due to the fact that they were able to make payments at faster rates made possible by blockchain technology. As the market has been volatile since the beginning, many people became overnight millionaires.

However, the highly volatile nature of the crypto market can turn the tables and may capsize in value. As the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin (BTC) has been slumping in price in 2022. In this stage, presale stage cryptocurrency is the best option to choose from and reap good profits when they are on public sale

Presale coins focusing on Blockchain and DeFi technology are expected to get massive profits in the future. Lynqyo (LNQ) allows creators to tokenize, monetize and license intangible content to open new revenue streams.

The volatile nature of the crypto market may affect how well Lynqyo (LNQ) will perform. The solid team and utilities behind LNQ are enough to make it sustainable in the market.

Lynqyo (LNQ) - Continuing To Show The Power Of Web 3.0

Lynqyo (LNQ) is a decentralized, open-source application-specific ecosystem that incorporates different creator protocols and facilitates the discovery, evaluation, purchasing, and sale of physical content. In addition, this protocol enables the tokenization of intangible content and facilitates liquidity through Defi instruments.

This platform is designed for content creators who face obstacles while publishing content under centralized data systems. The project aims to reach a larger audience by developing a "proxy" on the web2 ecosystem. This feature will allow web2 users to join the web3 ecosystem. Lynqyo (LNQ) aims to be a tokenized ecosystem that unlocks creators' value by centralizing fans and decentralizing revenue.

Moreover, it will promise to monetize content with the tokenized content with benefits resulting from utilizing the platform. Users will transact in the ecosystem by trading LNQ tokens.

The token will serve three primary functions: utility, engagement, and governance. These functions will create a scalable and seamless experience for the creators and users of the platform. The token will be available on decentralized and different centralized exchanges. The total number of LNQ tokens and presale dates are yet unknown but will be updated on their website.

Lynqyo’s (LNQ) developers will be using tokenized markets to design decentralized governing systems that benefit both the creator and the audience. The entire marketplace will be strengthened, and content creators will have an easy way to make money off of their efforts. Moreover, LNQ holders will get gifts to automatically pay royalties. If LNQ stays true to its claims, it will be a perfect opportunity for creators and users to generate a massive profit.

Uniswap (UNI) - Ethereum’s Most Popular Exchange

Uniswap (UNI), created in October 2018, is a decentralized, open-source, Ethereum-based cryptocurrency exchange (DEX) or smart contract protocol which allows anyone to swap ERC-20 tokens. This protocol allows users anywhere in the world to trade crypto without intermediaries.

This platform is powered by two smart contracts: exchange and Factory, which are programmed to conduct specific tasks when certain criteria are satisfied. For example, factory smart contracts are used in the case to add new tokens for the platform, while exchange contracts will handle all token swaps or "trades."

It uses smart contracts with Automated Market Maker (AMM) instead of relying on intermediaries to match and buy and sell traders' prices. By establishing liquidity pools for numerous asset pairs, it does this.

Each token on the smart contract has a smart contract and liquidity pool, and virtually any Ethereum-based token can be easily listed on Uniswap with absolute freedom and no permission required. Furthermore, this platform will go as far as to create a smart contract and liquidity pool of all those tokens which do not possess any.

Users can provide liquidity for the platform, and its transaction fees go directly to liquidity providers. This is far removed from centralized exchanges, where the transaction fees are all absorbed by a central authority operating exchanges.

The current transaction fee paid to the network liquidity provider is 0.3% per trade, and funds are automatically sent to the liquidity pool. Uniswap (UNI) processes two contracts on the platform; the first one is an exchange contract, which is unique for distinct tokens and Ether that are exchanged simultaneously. On the other hand, a factory contract stimulates exchange contracts and includes an ERC-20 token in the log address.

BNB - The Largest Exchange At The Moment

Binance Coin (BNB) was created in 2017 by Binance, an open-source, decentralized protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain with a focus on transferring and trading blockchain assets while simultaneously providing new opportunities for the future flow of blockchain assets.

Supported by the BEP-20 token, it is designed to offer users a rapid trading experience, focusing on performance, ease of use, and liquidity. In addition, this platform can be used to pay transaction fees on Binance exchange and for other exchanges to book travel accommodations and pay for goods and services at many eCommerce locations.

This protocol primarily focuses on making DeFi affordable by offering a higher gas block limit and faster block time than Ethereum. In addition, through the Ethereum Geth client and a copy of the EVM design, this platform allows projects from the Ethereum ecosystem to function natively within the BNB chain.

Binance Coin (BNB) is connected to Binance Chain by two relayers: BSC Relayer and Oracle Relayer. BSC relayer passes communications from Binance Chain to the BNB chain, which includes transfers, refunds, or staking transactions.

Oracle Relayer monitors events on BNB and broadcasts transactions to Binance Chain. This two-connection layer enables cross-chain transfers and will connect two network ledgers into one interoperable system.

This platform uses a unique consensus mechanism called Proof-of-Staked Authority (PoSA) to validate its transactions and archives a 3-second block processing time. Participants can stake BNB to become validators, and if they propose a valid block, they receive fees from transactions included.

Binance Coin (BNB) is designed for DeFi and can be used within the growing DeFi ecosystem on the BNB chain. Applications such as PancakeSwap allow users to trustlessly exchange assets in the same way as Ethereum counterpart Uniswap, engage in yield farming, and vote on proposals.

Will These Cryptos Live Up To The Hype?

Lynqyo (LNQ) is still in the presale stage and is expected to give good profits than other cryptocurrencies. It is a protocol that applies a note-worthy concept: voting power. The team has the sole purpose of intangible content tokenization, governance, and liquidity of assets. Fans will enjoy features like faster transactions and cheaper costs as LNQ token functions on a different blockchain.

Binance Coin (BNB) regulations can affect the holding and trading of its tokens. It is limited to the Binance exchange, which may affect scalability. In addition, UniSwap (UNI) only supports assets hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, and it no longer receives remuneration.

Lynqyo (LNQ) gives a 7% bonus in the first presale stage and 5% in the second stage. Moreover, you will get a 25% bonus if you sign up in under 10 minutes and a $100 reward if your referral spends $300 on the platform.

