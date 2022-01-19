RD Accessories, a rapidly growing audio devices and mobile accessories brand, has launched an extremely lightweight & portable stereo speaker, Mini Stone 02. This speaker gives you a playback time of up to 3 hours. The exclusive wireless speaker weighs only 53.6 gms, which means you can carry it everywhere. Available in a wide range of colours- Black, Grey, Red, Blue, Yellow and Green, this portable mini speaker is not just a stereo speaker. One can connect it as a Bluetooth device or have a phone conversation.

Mini Stone 02 is a perfect blend of innovation, comfort and design.

The brand, RD Accessories, is well-known in India's metro and rural segments for its superior and prime quality products. They have been in this business since 2002 and have been equipping people with world-class mobile spare parts, Bluetooth speakers, power banks, headsets, earphones, smart wearables and chargers.

RD Accessories proves its tagline, #onestepahead, by coming up with uniquely designed devices to give people an aesthetic experience. They say it is not just a tagline. Instead, they live by it. With a wide range of accessories and devices, they cater to all your needs, whether it is party, work, online games, or spending quality time with yourself.

"We believe in making things simpler. In all our products, you will always find elements of innovation and simplicity. We, as a team, never strive only for perfection. Instead, our focus is to develop resources that are simple-to-use yet beautiful and stylish. Our core idea is to provide people with a unique experience, so that when they use any product of ours, they should feel that this is what they were looking for", says CEO Narayan Rathod.

RD Accessories has also signed with Actor Randeep Hooda as its brand ambassador, who flawlessly resonates with the brand's persona. With his charismatic and magical personality, the brand will surely amplify its reach.

The brand holds a strong belief in giving back to society. Through RD foundation, they have taken the initiative to help the poor and unprivileged community sections. They provide medicines to those who cannot afford them. To fulfil their mission across the areas of Rajasthan, the foundation gives medicines of BP, Diabetes and all generic medications free of cost. Mr Chetan Rathod is the founder of RD Foundation.

RD Accessories was also awarded the Business Excellence Award in 2021 for their commendable journey in the industry for the long 20 years.