Rapper Amit Sharma Aka Talwar Bhai Has Gifted Himself A Royal Enfield Standard 350 Worth Over Rs 1.90 Lakh

Prominent Rapper Amit Sharma Aka Talwar Bhai has recently purchased a new Royal Enfield Standard 350, which he has shared photos of on social media captioning it as "Got new beast #TalwarBhai #Terayaartalwar". He is well known for composing and rapping several songs. The Royal Enfield Standard 350 is priced at over Rs 1.90 lakh.

In the last decade or two, the Classic 350 has been Royal Enfield's most popular and successful model. The motorcycle's appeal is due to its simple and attractive appearance as well as its distinctive power plant. With the BS6 upgrade, the Classic 350 has addressed some of its predecessor's flaws.

The new Classic 350 is powered by the same 349cc single-cylinder engine that we saw in the Meteor 350. The air-oil-cooled motor has a power output of 20.2 BHP and torque of 27 Nm. It's connected to a 5-speed transmission. The improved SOHC and balancer shaft for smooth operation and reduced vibration are the engine's main features.

The new Classic 350 has a length of 2145mm and a width of 785mm (without mirrors). It features a 1390mm wheelbase and an 805mm seat height. The ground clearance is kept at 170mm, but the motorcycle's height is 1090mm (without mirrors). The new Classic 350 weighs 195 kilograms and has a gasoline tank size of 13 litres.

Talking about Talwar Bhai, his song Apsara has become one of the favourites of the millennials. Almost all of his songs have crossed over 100K views on YouTube. His magical voice has made him an internet sensation at a very young age. He has been verified officially on Spotify and Apple Music, where people love to hear his music.

Talwar Bhai's tagline #Terayaartalwar is also very popular amongst the youngsters as he has the copyright on this tag. He has always dedicated his success to his mother and sharing the news about his new bike, he felt very proud and happy as for a youngster is no less than a big achievement.

Jaipur Based Talwar Bhai has composed and done rapping in many hit songs like Thaari cat chaal, Apsara, Kohinoor, Ek Number, Yaad Hai, Daaru Dakhan Ri, Bilkul Sahi Hai and many more. Each of his songs has a separate fan base and has set a new trend. He is soon going to come up with several other projects for his fans.

