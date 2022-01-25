Rapid Organic Private Limited, An Organic Business Looking Out For Farmers’ Happiness

A company based in India that originated from the princely state of Rajasthan has emerged as a leading producer, processor, and supplier of organic food. The company is aggressively propagating the technique of organic farming in the regions mainly encompassing the virgin landscape and is evolving as a reliable brand for organic food.

Field of Vision

With a vision to serve the society by eliminating chemical-free food, Mr. Yogesh Joshi (Director) & Mrs. Aruna Joshi (Director) laid the foundation of Rapid Organic Private Limited based in Sanchore, Jalore, Rajashtan. The journey started in 2010, forming a group of 7 farmers and now has reached more than 12000 farmers practicing Organic Farming in Rajasthan.

The Voyage of Excursion

We are also practicing contract farming (Organic) and providing knowledge for the package of practices needed. We do buyback agreements with farmers and provide them premium rates for their produce. We have created an impact by increasing microbial activity in the soil which in turn increases productivity; We are also introducing the concept of carbon credit in our company. We assure 100% traceability to our products which gives a sense of authenticity for the products we are delivering. 100% Backward Integration provides a sense of authenticity to track down the veracity of our products. Looking at the production of commodities, cumin (organic & IPM) production is more than 1000 tons, for Organic Pearl Millet & Organic Chia production is 300-400 tons, Organic Wheat and Organic Quinoa production is more than 1000 tons, some of our core products are includes organic spices like Flaxseed, Black Cumin, Fennel, Fenugreek, Ajwain, Coriander seed, Mustard (Black & Yellow), Dill seed, Celery, Amaranth, Sesame, Guar and Organic Pulses, Organic edible oils, Organic Super Foods, Medicinal Plants and Herbs. Rapid Organic is also committed for CSR activities for farmers and providing timely visit to educational Institutes and delivering the methods of value addition for their produces.

Certifications & Authenticity

Rapid Organic is committed to deliver 100% certified organic & genuine products to its clients. We are certified with EU, USDA, NOP, NPOP, JAS & COR certificates and we provide quality and certified products to our customers, We consider ourselves successful in converting the farmers who were practicing chemical farming to organic farming.

The Duo Entrepreneurs

Mrs. Aruna Joshi is the kind of person who always wants to support women in all possible ways, She has encouraged Women Farmers and made a group of 500 women for growing quinoa (super food), motivating those women who are still under the veil. Her efforts have also been recognized by Smt. Smriti Irani, Minister of Women and Child Development Government of India Smt. Mamta Bhupesh, Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of Rajasthan.

Mr. Yogesh Joshi is a dynamic persona, who always leads from the front, his rich experience of 10 years in organic industry had impressed the government and has been awarded as one of the top 100 MSME for SME Award by Shri Nitin Gadkari, Minister of MSME (Then), Government of India (2019) and for "Organic India Excellence Award for Direct Farmer Linkage" Shri Radha Mohan Singh, Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (Then), Government of India (2018) and had bagged several other awards by The State Government and The Central Government.

Way Ahead

We, Rapid Organic, had pledged to avail a platform to put forward the efforts of the farmers and give them an opportunity to realize the actual value of their produce. Rapid Organic believes a propitious future lies ahead for organic farming and products both in domestic and international markets.

Mail- marketing@rapidorganic.com