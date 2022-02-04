Ramdeo Agrawal’s 'Dawa Bazaar' Successfully Brings Entire Pharmaceutical Market Under One Roof

The demand for medicines is always on an all-time high in every part of the country. Though there are enough supplies, sometimes one has to run pillar and post to get hold of the prescribed medicines as there's a rarity of it being not available at the neighborhood medical store. In such times a market which houses all the major wholesalers and suppliers of medicines come as the most useful resource as they stock almost every medicine which is unavailable elsewhere. There is a growing need of having at least in such one-stop shop for all the medicinal requirements in every city and with that thought in mind Ramdeo ‘Rammu’ Agrawal from R Sandesh Group has established the biggest Dawa Bazaar in the heart of Nagpur city, which is indeed commendable.

Ramdeo ‘Rammu’ Agrawal is not a new name in the world of business as he has been around for thirty years handling multiple businesses ranging from textiles, media and real estate. He along with his brother Dilip Agrawal have been managing their expansive businesses for decades and have brought the R Sandesh Group to one of the top most business houses in the country. The brother duo have now gone a step ahead by stepping into the medical space by establishing this wholesale dawa bazaars which is central India's biggest till date. Its co-founder Dilip Agrawal informs us that their maiden project Sandesh Dawa Bazaar along with the latest Royal Sandesh Dawa Bazaar, are the biggest wholesale pharmaceutical hub in the region which houses the majority of multinational brands and stockists of medical supplies under one roof. Their project has become a source of inspiration for many similar setups across the country.

The idea behind setting up these ventures was the growing need of medicines as Nagpur has become a medical hub for people coming in from Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh owing to its excellent healthcare services and medical supplies. Nagpur is one such city which offers cost-effective yet state-of-the-art medical treatment options, and this prompted the Agrawal brothers to think of a facility which would fulfill the ever-growing demand for medicinal supplies in the city which led to the establishment of these dawa bazaars.

