Rajendra Kumar Sets A New Record Of World’s Longest Laughter

28-year-old Rajendra Kumar has set the new World Record for 'Longest Laughter' in ' The Golden book of World Records' , for laughing non-stop for 3 hours 47 minutes on March 21st. 2022.

Rajendra Kumar

Updated: 04 Apr 2022 3:41 pm

28-year-old Rajendra Kumar from Jaipur, Rajasthan, has set the new World Record for 'Longest Laughter' in ' The Golden book of World Records' , for laughing non-stop for 3 hours 47 minutes on March 21st. 2022. The previous world record was of Girma Balachew from Ethiopia who laughed non-stop for 3 hours 6 minutes in 2010.

Kumar, who bagged the 'World Laughter Yoga Master' title, believes that if people want to live a better an happier life, they should laugh more. Laughter yoga has the power to open up a thousand doors of thoughts and it van help in developing a positive attitude and getting rid off depression."

A Master in 'Yoga and living sciences ' Kumar, who was born in a farmer's family in  Karauli (a small town of Rajasthan)  is now an international certified Yoga Master. He is an expert  trainer in Asana, Pranayam, and Dhyan. Rajendra is a popular face among the business leaders and corporates of Rajasthan for his laughter and yoga  techniques. He also teaches laughter yoga to international students through online classes. Kumar is the yoga guru of Kuldeep Ranka , secretary to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Ranka recently posted a video on social media , on how he was successful in defeating the Covid-19 through yoga ,  laughter therapy, jalneti, kunjal, and paranayam. He is also working in Rajasthan state institute of Public Administration (OTS) as a Yoga teacher.

'Never Give Up' Is My Mantra For Life: Vishal Krishna

Rajendra Kumar belives, “By practicing laughter yoga and asanas, we can  balance our negative and positive energies , an thus can cure many incurable diseases."

He feels people of all ages should make laughter yoga a part and parcel of their life to keep them physically and mentally strong, an as a result grow spiritually too.

After all its rightly said, 'Laughter id the best medicine.'
 

