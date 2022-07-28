Rajasthan - The State Of Golden Hues

https://imgnew.outlookindia.com/2022/07/Rajasthan revise final.pdf
Formidable forts standing guard over rugged terrain. Magnificent palaces rise amid gardens and lakes. The soulful strains of the sarangi. The fluid magnetism of the ghoomar. And above all, arresting faces of proud, regal people. This is the Rajasthan of a thousand images and a million imaginations.
India’s experiments indicate that a successful and stable alliance needs three key elements—an anchor party, an unanimously chosen leader and ideological congruency between partners
Split in its ranks, ideologically altered, the Shiv Sena, the original harbinger of Hindutva finds itself confused at a busy Mumbai crossroad, with no Bal Thackeray to lead the charge
Nurtured over decades by an instinctive hatred of the Other, the Sainik on the streets today finds himself rudderless
Bombay rises from the sea every day, always hungry, forever looking ahead, even as many individual dreams get snuffed out in its maw
A history of Bombay, from John Company in the 18th century to the real estate mafia of the 21st, with pitstop at the chawls that have defined Mumbai's working class past
