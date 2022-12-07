Rajas Jain - One Of The Rising Stars In Real Estate Market

About Rajas Jain





The world of real-estate is dominated by many key players and Mr. Rajas Jain has earned his place in this industry with strong dominance of his technical knowledge and timely deliveries, Managing Director of the Kumar World which was formerly known as Kumar Properties. Rajas Jain is a visionary leader who has build the reputation of Kumar Properties as a leading futuristic developer in Pune and India, under the mentorship and guidance of his father Late Mr. Vimal Kumar Jain. Kumar World under the leadership of Rajas Jain has acquired new heights and exceled in many endeavours.

Rajas Jain used the mix of his abilities and intelligence to transform Kumar World into what it is today. He has used innovation, best practices, processes, and organisational transformations to achieve the delivery of 35,000 happy homes, 25+ million sq ft of built construction, and more than 125 completed projects. Marking a huge achievement in this field his exceptional work can be witnessed in the cities like Bangalore, Mumbai, and Pune.

After achieving success milestones in residential development, Rajas is now actively spreading his wings in commercial spaces after having already built Kumar IT Park (present tenants include IBM, TCS, and Suzlon Global HQ) and Kumar Pacific Mall (retail with cinemas).

Professional background of Rajas Jain

Rajas can proudly be known as the connoisseur of Civil Engineering & Construction and has authored ‘A Civil Engineer’s Handbook on Building Construction,’ a handbook for numerous practitioners of the trade. During his earlier days, he has built an infrastructure company ‘Viraj Projects’ which served prominent customers in the Steel and Power sector. Rajas is currently also an active member of the Builders Association, a prominent and distinguished organisation in Pune.



When it comes to philanthropic activities, Rajas Jain has many accreditations. He has constructed several educational institutes and places of worship. His hard work and leadership skills has resulted in Kumar world growing exponentially. He has successfully established impeccable trust in the brand ‘Kumar World’.



Rajas is a Civil Engineer from M.I.T. College of Engineering. He always had a keen interest in architectural design and possess an eye for detailing. He is an ardent reader and is a part of several charitable work.

Awards and Recognitions

Mr. Rajas Jain and Kumar Properties have won many awards, including ‘The Best Build Structure’ for Kumar Presidency and ‘Best Landscape’ award for ‘Kumar Karishma’ by the Builders Association of India, (BAI).

Kumar Pebble Park won as the ‘Best Residential Project’ at the Realty plus Conclave and Excellence Awards 2017 in Pune.

Kumar Sienna won the "Pride of Maharashtra" award in Pune in 2017.

Kumar Privie, the luxury offering of Kumar Properties, was awarded Asia’s Greatest Brand Award, for Real Estate at the URS International held at the Marina Bay Sands, Singapore 2018.

Know Kumar World



One of the largest players in Pune’s real estate market, which has constructed more than 32 million sq.ft., the brand commands a premium over other real estate developers. Providing complete solutions to clients, Kumar World is a symbol of trust and integrity built through its superior quality work, timely project completion and personalised services.



Over 35,000 happy families from diverse socio-economic and cultural backgrounds, and over 1,000 satisfied large, medium and small businesses, all enjoying the comforts and pleasures of living in environment-friendly, well-designed, fully-equipped residential complexes, or working out of swanky commercial premises. That is the Kumar Properties’ record of achievement in core service offerings. A record of not mere construction, but the creation of complete living, working and business spaces, with the latest amenities and facilities integrated in a holistic manner and backed by lifelong maintenance.



With a more than 55-year-old legacy, Kumar World has established the highest standards of excellence and trust not only in the world of real estate but across broader avenues that I envisioned for my company. Even in volatile times, Kumar World continued to hold its stance as a futuristic brand with a gamut of successful companies flourishing across different industries. Kumar World and Rajas Jain focuses on providing a customer-centric space with a high standard of lifestyle.

Why is sustainability a key aspect in Kumar World projects?

Kumar World and Rajas Jain have always focused on sustainability and tried to incorporate it in all their projects. In addition to the government mandates prescribed related to environment and sustainability, Kumar World is also working on a few more environment-friendly initiatives by targeting some of the ‘Sustainable Development Goals such as overall health and well-being, clean water and proper sanitation, affordable and clean energy, industry innovation and infrastructure, responsible consumption and production, climate change and sustainable life on land.



The projects by Kumar World and Rajas Jain are designed to ensure the efficient use of natural resources with minimal effect on existing flora and fauna. The project ensures the fulfilment of sustainability related principles such as energy-saving architecture, water, and waste management, pollution management, and carbon footprints.



Many other initiatives such as hydro zoning, water budget approach, natural resource inventory, sustainable resource sourcing, etc. are taken into consideration during the designing and execution stage of the projects. Continuous data collection, monitoring, and analysis are done for water usage and waste management, which helps in minimising the wastage of water and effective waste management. The environmental, social, and governance parameters are used to think, plan, and maintain the projects.

Conclusion



Kumar World by Rajas Jain is not just instrumental in developing infrastructure and real-estate projects but has diversified opportunities for people as well. With a rare combination of technology, innovation and quality, Kumar World has established its dominance in the global real-estate market.