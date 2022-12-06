Qumas AI Review - Is Qumas AI A Scam Or Is It Legit?

Becoming successful as a crypto or forex trader takes years of practice. Most traders learn from their mistakes, so becoming successful means that they have to lose money before they can make some. If you're looking to speed things up and get higher returns on your investments instantly, Qumas AI could be the solution you're looking for.

It's an AI-powered trading platform that uses advanced artificial intelligence to analyze all KPIs and makes the best trades automatically. Users can create unique automated strategies, and Qumas AI will run them automatically, ensuring you get the most out of every investment. But is Qumas AI a scam or a legit platform? Stay with us as we answer that question.

Visit Qumas AI now

Qumas AI Features Preview

The table below has the essential details about Qumas AI, but keep reading if you want to get the complete run-through of its key features.

Platform type Automated analysis and trading platform Supported markets 13 cryptocurrencies, forex Success rate N/A Withdrawal time N/A Minimum deposit $250

Is Qumas AI a Scam?

After reading countless reviews and trying Qumas AI, we can say that it's an excellent automated trading platform that delivers as promised. Unlike many similar platforms that require users to give up all control over the process, Qumas AI only does what the users allow. Automated trading is just an option. Without human interference and customizations, the platform would be another one of many.

Qumas goes the extra mile to ensure that every user gets the education they need to become better at online trading and offers multiple features designed to increase their ROI. It's one of the best-automated forex and crypto trading tools on the market, and it can truly help you become better at online trading.

Qumas AI in More Depth

At its core, Qumas AI is a trading platform equipped with all the essential tools to ensure that users get the most out of every investment. It's designed to maximize profits using an advanced AI solution that analyzes heaps of market data and predicts what assets will lead to the highest returns. In addition, the AI will notify users about the market situation in real time, proposing multiple strategies that will result in higher ROI.

The AI in charge uses a state-of-the-art machine learning system to analyze market data in real time, providing users with accurate predictions. It pulls data from multiple markets and interprets all essential KPIs, including ATR, RSI, and MACD, giving users valuable insights into the best investment options. After informing the users about the best deals, the platform will also provide a few different strategies for the user to choose from. Each of these strategies has details like targeted prices and stop losses. The goal is to give users accurate data to help them make better-informed investments with higher returns.

Even after you get a list of the best trading strategies, the platform allows you to test them using historical market data to ensure they deliver excellent results before investing a single dollar. Users can also take manual control over investing at any time, turning the AI-powered platform into a traditional trading website. However, Qumas AI offers the best results when it's allowed to complete trades automatically.

Visit Qumas AI now

Pros:

Access to cryptocurrency and Forex markets

AI algorithm that processes all KPIs

Excellent customer support

Stop loss target identification

Automatic trading

Free demo account

Testing custom strategies against historical data

Cons:

Minimum deposit of $250

No information on fees

Visit Qumas AI now

How To Register an Account with Qumas AI?

Qumas AI is generally easy to use, but if you're entirely new to automated trading platforms, here's what you must do to get started.

Step 1 - Register and Sign Up for the Qumas AI Masterclass

After registering on the official Qumas AI site, you can enroll in the free masterclass to learn how the platform and its tools work. Provide the information, and select "Check Availability" to see the first available date for the class.

Step 2 - Identity Verification

Qumas AI is extremely strict about its users, so you'll have to complete the identity verification before you can start using the tool. Provide all KYC information, and the Qumas AI support team will call you within an hour to verify your identity.

Step 3 - Make a Deposit

If you pass the verification process, the next step is to load your account. The minimal deposit is $250, and you can load your account using PayPal or credit/debit cards.

Step 4 - Start With a Demo Account

Although you can start investing your deposit immediately, we recommend trying the demo account first. That will help you get a better hang of the available tools and reduce your losses.

Step 5 - Make Your First Trade

After you've completed the masterclass and tried a few strategies using historical data and the demo account, you're ready to make your first official trade using Qumas AI. Set up a strategy and let the AI do the hard work for you.

Visit Qumas AI now

How Does Qumas AI Work?

According to the official Qumas AI website, it's a trading platform that uses advanced AI algorithms to analyze forex and crypto markets. It analyzes data in real time to find the best details that offer the highest returns. The feature results from years of machine learning and hard work, which is why Qumas AI is so accurate when making predictions.

Of course, we don't know how these algorithms work exactly, but we know that they track and analyze all essential market KPIs including MACD, ATR, RSI, and others. After analyzing the details, the AI selects the best deals with the highest return potential. It uses the same approach as all major markets and experienced traders, making it accurate.

Once Qumas gathers and analyzes current price movements and other available data, it will identify the best opportunities and send signals telling the user where to put their investment. In addition, the platform offers a complete set of tools, including risk management features to reduce potential losses and increase returns.

The AI is so flexible and well trained it's able to predict future prices based on real-time insights. All findings are displayed in the central dashboard, allowing users to invest manually, or set up a strategy that will enable the software to trade automatically. The automated trading strategies are no short of revolutionary and far more accurate than any human. You can even provide the AI with specific conditions, limitations, and risks; the system will only complete the trades that meet the requirements. It's similar to a Bitcoin robot but offers users an option to customize trading strategies manually.

Qumas AI offers access to crypto and forex markets, but it could also apply to other markets. In short, it's a flexible AI-driven platform designed to buy and sell assets on your behalf. If you're looking for an automated crypto trading platform, Qumas supports 13 cryptos, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and multiple altcoins, so it's an excellent choice.

Visit Qumas AI now

Key Features

Qumas AI comes with a few essential tools designed to increase your ROI on forex and cryptocurrency trading. Here are the key features in more depth.

Customizable Trading Strategies

The feature that allows you to customize trading strategies is Qumas AI's primary feature and what sets it apart from many other similar platforms. After you provide the system with parameters, it will complete trades automatically, abiding by the rules you've selected. All suggested strategies directly result from mass data analysis, making them very accurate. That said, users can always customize every proposed strategy manually. Moreover, users can check how their strategies work using historical data before they invest any money.

In other words, users get valuable insights when testing their strategies without any risks. If the strategy doesn't provide the expected results, users can tweak the approach and try it again until it offers good results. The platform provides extensive training material, and if you still have difficulty using it, customer support will be more than happy to answer all questions.

Visit Qumas AI now

Access to Forex and Crypto Markets

Qumas AI can apply to both Forex and crypto markets with excellent accuracy. If you want to use it for cryptocurrency trading, you should know that the platform supports 13 digital assets at the moment. The offer includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and a few other altcoins. It's also important to know that the platform pulls data from multiple markets, giving users more investment options and trading possibilities.

User Education and Support

While Qumas AI does most of the work for you, you still have to understand how to use it correctly. It's generally very easy to use and master, especially considering that you can enroll in a free Qumas AI masterclass. The tutorial will take you through all tools, strategies, and best practices to teach you how to get the most out of your investments.

You can also test what you've learned on the go using the free demo account and historical data. The fact that Qumas AI takes so much time and effort to teach its users how to make money says a lot about its professional approach. Lastly, you can always contact the customer support team if you get stuck using any features.

Visit Qumas AI now

Risk Management Features

Risk is always a factor when trading cryptocurrencies or forex, even if it's done with an AI solution. That said, Qumas AI allows you to set up stop-loss and profit margin targets to keep the risks in check. In other words, the AI won't complete transactions if the trade is riskier than you would like. However, you will surely get better results once you find the balance between acceptable risks and automated trading strategies.

Demo Account

As mentioned above, the demo account feature allows you to test your strategies in real-time without investing real money. That's an excellent feature, as it can save you a lot of cash in the long run. Instead of expensive trial and error, you can get valuable insights without spending a single dollar. You can even test the same strategy against historical data to find even more helpful information on how to get the highest returns on your investment.

Final Verdict

The bottom line is that Qumar AI really is one of the best automated trading platforms you can try. It's easy to use, you can find all kinds of free resources, and over time, it will help you get the most out of every investment while teaching you how to become a better trader.