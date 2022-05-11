Most cryptocurrency investors tend to follow the FOMO and invest in coins that make news in the short term. However, you must find tokens with a solid use case to build an evergreen portfolio and generate significant profits. Let us discuss three cryptos with unique characteristics and utility that set them apart from other coins. Terra Luna (LUNA), Quitriam Finance (QTM) , and Cronos (CRO) are three such coins that could help you in realising big gains in the future. Adding more than one coin is a good strategy as it helps in diversifying risk, and all these three coins have diverse utility and could provide the perfect boost to your investment portfolio.

Quitriam Finance is a decentralised community-driven ecosystem

The QTM Token will be the primary utility coin inside the decentralised community ecosystem proposed by Quitriam Finance. Quitriam Finance will help in eliminating centralised intеrmеdiаriеѕ аnd pave thе wау for the full dесеntrаlizаtiоn of the community drivеn mаrkеt рlасе whiсh iѕ entirely governed by the token holders.



Features of Quitriam Finance

● Governed by a DAO. Token hоldеrѕ can еѕtаbliѕh соnѕеnѕuѕ bу voting on gоvеrnаnсе рrороѕаlѕ for deciding future road map.

● Attrасt assets аnd build inсеntivеѕ thаt can еmроwеr an есоѕуѕtеm of financial рrоduсtѕ.

● Real-time Settlement and quick swaps.

● Non-custodial and fast trading through a DEX with automatic deposits to your wallet.

● Staking and lending services along with incentives for liquidity providers.



Quitriam Finance will be launched simultaneously on Binance Smаrt Chain, Polygon Network, and Avalanche, with plans to integrate more chains in the future.

Inside the platform, holders will be able to mint Quitriam Finаnсе NFTs and NFTs of other project developers and could boost their LP pairs.

What’s more, Quitriam Fіnаnсе helps users in gaining a better experience by allowing lenders and borrowers to select between different options such as automated, semi-automated or manual mode.

Terra (LUNA) Shoots For The Moon

Terra (LUNA)Token is one of the strongest coins currently, and it could reach for the moon as Terra’s ecosystem is expanding at a fast rate. The LUNA Token is a good investment for the long term and could easily find a place in the top three tokens by market cap in the near future. Terra has played host to many innovative projects, including Anchor Protocol, which enables users to earn 20% yields, which very few other protocols can currently match. Terra Luna is also a stable, secure, and cheap blockchain network which is why many projects prefer to use the network. LUNA Token seems to be set for another series of rallies in the near future.

Cronos (CRO) Partners With Chainalysis

The partnership between the Cronos chain and Chainalysis will help in providing real-time prices for assets built on the Cronos chain. The CRO Token is the utility coin of the Cronos ecosystem and is also used as the exchange coin of the parent exchange, Crypto.com.

However, the Cronos chain is also expanding and many interesting DeFi projects have on boarded its ecosystem. Chainalysis will help in providing price feeds and users will also be able to easily monitor their assets on the Cronos chain.

Buy the three coins listed above for receiving heavy profits in the future. Always remember to withdraw small profits and reinvest some portion to build a resilient portfolio. It will help in building a bigger pool of tokens in the long term. The Quitriam Finance Token can be bought on its presale site and the links have been shared below. Follow the project’s progress on social media and receive instant updates.

Early cryptocurrency investors stand a chance to make huge profits and benefit from the services that QTM will launch in the future.



