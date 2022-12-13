Qualia Mind Review: Ingredients, How It Works, Advantages & Side Effects

The manufacturer of the supplement claims that the supplement helps in increasing concentration, focus, and memory. It also eliminates brain fog.

Gone are the days when the whole focus of the medical fraternity was on the body. With the advanced knowledge of the working of the human brain new avenues have opened. A completely novel world has been revealed before the medical men.

Now it has been possible to find solutions to a number of issues that were beyond the ambit of the doctors. But most of the medicines that come on the market are chemicals having adverse side effects.

But with the discovery of natural nootropic supplements, it has been possible to avoid such side effects. Now the chemical wary people are able to see a ray of hope for the solutions to their cognitive issues.

Qualia Mind

The supplement was launched on the market in the year 2016 by Neurohacker Collective. Within this short span of time, the supplement has climbed to the crux.

The important aspect of the supplement is its fast-acting role. By consuming the supplement you achieve higher levels of attention and clarity of the brain all throughout the day.

The supplement has a hopping 28 ingredients. All the ingredients are natural nootropics, many of which have been used by the locals for centuries.

How Qualia Mind Nootropic Supplement Works?

Qualia Mind supplement contains N-Acetyl Tyrosine which is an amino acid. It helps in the synthesis of dopamine, catecholamines, and norepinephrine.

All the above neurotransmitters are essential for brain functioning. Enhancement of the levels of the neurotransmitters, therefore, improves cognitive functions such as motivation, memory,

The formulators of Qualia Mind have also included Tyrosine. Tyrosine is useful in increasing important neurotransmitters thereby improving brain function. Tyrosine is an amino acid that supports the body's mechanism in tackling stress and anxiety.

The ingredients like N-Acetyl-L-Tyrosine and Acetyl-L-Carnitine help in the maintenance of optimized cognitive performance. The concentration and focus increase significantly.

Acetyl-L-Carnitine has been found to exert an effect similar to the cholinomimetic meaning showing similar actions as the key neurotransmitter acetylcholine. This increases the body’s defense mechanism against depression, dementia, and neuropathy.

Bacopa Monnieri is another ingredient that finds a place in almost all nootropic supplements. Clinical studies have established its beneficial effects on data processing, learning comprehension, memory recall & memory retention, and reduced effects due to anxiety. The results start showing after consuming the ingredient for 12 weeks.

Alpha GPC supports more and more release of acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is important for cognitive functions such as memory as well as learning ability. Studies have also confirmed its effects on improving performance with regard to endurance and hormonal secretion.

Citicoline is another core ingredient of the supplement. It is said to activate the cholinergic system. This system supports the neural functions of the body. It increases the adrenocorticotropic hormone.

DHA is considered to be the most essential fatty acid found in the brain that promotes the creation of nerves.

Pros of Qualia Mind

Made by scientifically blending as many as 28 ingredients providing the beneficial effects of each one. The synergistic beneficial effects of the blending improve the health of the brain chemicals and enhance cognitive performance.

The amount of ingredients is decided scientifically and backed by clinical studies. Only the relevant amount of each ingredient is added to the supplement aiming at the result of cognitive improvement.

Transparency regarding the design, formulation, and information about the ingredients is impressive.

Cons of Qualia Mind

The supplement is expensive compared to the other nootropics on the market.

Some issues with customer service.

The dosage is quite large. The users are to take seven capsules per serving.

About the company Neurohacker Collective

The company came into existence in the year 2015. From the start, the owners of the company with their profound experience in the health & wellness sector decided to make a holistic nootropic supplement. They were least impressed by most of the supplements due to their way of honing the advantages of a few ingredients.

The next mission of the company was to find alternatives to the chemical nootropic drugs having many adverse side effects, that will be made from natural ingredients free from side effects. Because the people were already wary of synthetic and chemical drugs.

The dedicated team of scientists of the company studied various plant ingredients from all corners of the world. The advantages of plant-oriented ingredients are that these products are not stimulants like synthetic versions.

Another advantage of the Qualia Mind supplement is that the users do not have to obtain a prescription for buying the supplement. The supplement is available legally over-the-counter as FDA does not have any restriction on all-natural supplements.

The company has three other offers of Qualia mind supplement

Qualia Mind Caffeine Free

Qualia Mind essentials

Qualia Focus

If the readers of the article intend to go for some supplement of lesser price then we have three choices for them.

Following are the nootropics available on the market that contain many of the ingredients of Qualia Mind and clinical studies have shown remarkable performance in enhancing cognitive function.

Ingredients Of Vyvamind

Vitamin B6

Vitamin B12

L-Tyrosine

Citicoline

L-Theanine

Caffeine Anhydrous

Advantages of Vyvamind

Enhanced concentration and focus

Improved motivation

Increases drive

Reduced effects due to stress and anxiety

Boosts brain power

Eliminate mental fatigue

Ingredients of Nooceptin

Citicoline

Rhodiola Rosea

Bacopa Monnieri

L-Theanine

Ginkgo Biloba

Lion’s Mane Extract

Panax Ginseng

Advantages of Nooceptin

Increased blood flow to the brain reaching more and more oxygen and nutrients to the brain cells.

Promotes neuron connections

Helps in the growth of brain cells

Promotes the growth of neurotransmitters

Increases memory recall & memory retention

Builds resistance against the effects of stress and anxiety

Ingredients of Noocube

Astragalus Extract

Oat Straw

L-Tyrosine

Bacopa Monnieri

L-Theanine

Alpha GPC

Ginkgo Biloba

Resveratrol

Advantages of Noocube

Sharper focus

Enhanced memory

Improved attention

Reduced levels of stress

Supports eye-brain connection

