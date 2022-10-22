Purality Health Magnesium Vitality Mineral Reviews - Does It Work As Advertised?

Struggling to fall asleep or can't stay asleep long enough? Frustrated with hitting the snooze button over and over in the morning?

A poor night's sleep can be very stressful, and not getting enough sleep can adversely affect your health.

If you've tried everything to get better sleep, therapy, music, and temperature, but nothing seems to be working, it might be time to buy a Magnesium Vitality Mineral. Not only is magnesium crucial for restful sleep, but it also regulates many functions in our bodies to keep us going.

Therefore, we are here with our review of the Purality Health Magnesium Vitality Mineral supplement that the brand has recently launched. Forget melatonin supplements, and learn how PUREDOSE Liposomal Magnesium Vitality Mineral can help your insomnia!

What Is Purality Health Magnesium Vitality Mineral?

Purality Health has added to its Vitality Mineral line with PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium sleep aid supplement. It is a one-of-a-kind supplement that the brand has designed to fulfill your body's requirements for this trace element.

The supplement comes in a gel form, unlike many sleep gummies, pills, capsules, and tablets counterparts. Sold in single-serve packets, Magnesium Vitality Mineral can help you unwind and put you in a deep sleep.

Since the dose is pre-measured, you do not have to track how much you should consume. This brand-name supplement is meant to help you get to sleep, and it can be taken on its own or mixed into your favorite nighttime beverage.

According to Purality Health, each supplement packet features a balanced dose of magnesium. It delivers your body with a suitable supply of magnesium, so it won't have to drag you to sleep forcefully.

The formulators have made this supplement using cutting-edge technology called the "micelle liposomal" absorption method. Thus, it is named Micelle Magnesium Vitality Mineral.

The magnesium molecules in the supplement are wrapped up in active ingredients for excellent protection from stomach acid. Hence, the liposomal micelle technology refines the absorption quality and provides a rich supply of magnesium to your bloodstream.

About Purality Health

Ian, a self-motivated sleep expert, is the formulator of PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium. To save his wife from insomnia for years, he developed this sleep aid to cure her sleepless nights.

Purality Health is a partnership brand founded by three health enthusiasts. Therefore, Purality Health has added PUREDOSE Liposomal Magnesium gel to their Vitality Nutrients supplements to help other people like Ian's wife.

The company uses organic, non-GMO, and gluten-free ingredients to formulate highly effective supplements. All the online supplements are manufactured and packaged in their cGMP-compliant facility in the USA.

How Does PUREDOSE Magnesium Vitality Mineral Work?

Purality Health has manufactured this supplement to help over 92% of Americans and two billion worldwide overcome magnesium deficiency. Although magnesium is present in many food sources, your body can't absorb it efficiently to reach 100% daily value.

PUREDOSE features a potent dose of bioavailable nutrients according to optimal dietary intake values. Since it's a sleep aid supplement, it works by promoting the natural production and regulation of sleep-inducing enzymes and hormones.

The magnesium in the supplement helps with better protein synthesis, fueling your muscle growth. Moreover, it regulates autonomic function, including breathing rate, heartbeats, and muscle contractions.

PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium also works by managing and regulating your blood flow. Because it helps prevent blood vessels, every part of your body experiences improved blood flow. This way, it supplies nutrients to your entire body while supporting your brain's natural chemistry.

Magnesium Vitality Mineral Ingredients

Purality Health has created this PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium gel with highly effective ingredients. Moreover, the brand is transparent in informing its customers of the levels of different safe and healthy nutrients in their optimal doses.

Hence, Magnesium Vitality Mineral has the following ingredients in each pouch:

1350 mg magnesium bisglycinate

32% Daily Value of magnesium

3500 mg micelle matrix

6.7 mg or 45% Daily Value of vitamin E

3000 mg of liposomal matrix

In addition, each packet of Micelle Liposomal Magnesium contains 2g of total carbs and 2g of total fats and offers 26 calories. This magnesium sleep aid is a non-GMO, sugar-free, gluten-free, and keto-friendly product that provides a natural vanilla taste to your taste buds.

Benefits of Magnesium Vitality Mineral

Magnesium is a critical sleep-inducing mineral that improves your likelihood of enjoying deep and restful slumber. According to the manufacturer, PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium is produced to reap the following benefits:

Regulation of sleep patterns

Drift your body to deep recovery sleep mode

Optimal supply of magnesium without dangerous drugs

Overcome the massive mineral deficiency in over 70 million Americans

Sound slumber promotes healthy blood sugar and blood pressure levels

Replenish your body's magnesium levels to support healthy functions

Magnesium helps regulate the proper function of several body enzymes and hormones that promote melatonin production. Therefore, by controlling these factors, magnesium induces you to enjoy a restful sleep. Besides supporting rest, magnesium is responsible for over 300 bodily functions necessary for your survival.

That's why magnesium deficiency can result in many risky conditions. These involve inappropriate blood sugar and blood pressure levels, less protein synthesis, low immunity, and impaired brain signal repair, among many others.

Therefore, PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium is designed for your health, offering a nice pre-calculated dose. Since your body cannot absorb magnesium from food effectively, the brand has made this supplement from micelle liposomes.

Hence, this supplement can boost your body's overall functionality, agility, and sleep quality.

Magnesium Vitality Mineral Dosage and Side Effects

Contrary to most sleep aid supplements and products, Magnesium Vitality Mineral comes in gel form. The brand has already measured the proper doses for every blend nutrient. Thus, all you have to do is take this supplement or blend it with your nighttime drink.

Regarding side effects, Purality Health has rigorously tested this supplement and used only meticulously vetted ingredients. Therefore, customers have received thousands of reviews appreciating its advertised efficiency.

Many confess that Magnesium Vitality Mineral has helped them stabilize mood swings and induce deep calmness. Note that the supplement has not received any complaints or bad reviews regarding its side effects. Hence, you can consume a packet of PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium gel every night before going to bed without fearing safety concerns.

Magnesium Vitality Mineral Pros

Non-GMO, sugar-free, gluten-free

Keto-friendly and suitable for vegans

Manufactured in a GMP-certified facility

It comes with a 180-day refund policy

Great sleep aid

Promotes natural production of melatonin

Restores your body's magnesium content

Offers more excellent absorption of magnesium

Designed with liposomal micelle technology

Buy one, three, or six month's supply at discounted prices

Magnesium Vitality Mineral Cons

It comes in single-serve pouches

Should be consumed regularly for better benefits

Magnesium Vitality Mineral Availability and Pricing

Magnesium Vitality Mineral is available on the official website. One box of this supplement contains 30 single-serve pouches. The prices are as follows:

One month supply (1 box) - $54.00

Three-month supply (3 boxes) - $45.90 for each box

Six-month supply (6 boxes) - $40.50 each box

Magnesium Vitality Mineral Refund Policy

Not only is the brand transparent in its formulations, but it also backs its Magnesium Vitality Mineral with a wholesome refund policy. The supplement is available through the brand's official website, and all purchases come with a 180-day 100% money-back guarantee.

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. EST

Phone: 1-888-292-8309

Email: info@puralityhealth.com

Magnesium Vitality Mineral Conclusion

Purality Health Magnesium Vitality Mineral is the best sleep aid supplement that offers excellent benefits without melatonin dependency. Magnesium deficiency is a leading cause of many health conditions, including insomnia.

Unlike other addictive supplements and pills, Micelle Liposome Magnesium has no side effects and is safe for consumption. Consume only one serving before bedtime for a rejuvenating night of sleep.

