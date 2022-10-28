Purality Health Magnesium Reviews - PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium Sleep Aid Legit Or Not

Purality Health has recently released a new sleep aid supplement called PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium. Details posted on its official website refer to it as a “vitality mineral” that uses active magnesium to help its users fall asleep fast.

Using the PureDose Magnesium is easy; open the pouch, squeeze it slowly into your mouth, and wait for it to work. Below is a more detailed look into this new magnesium sleep aid, including what to expect and the features that differentiate it from other sleeping aids.

PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium – What Is It?

PUREDOSE® Micelle Liposomal Magnesium supplement is the latest release by Purality Health. Its creators have designed it to help its users relax and sleep all night. The formulation comes in the form of a gel that users need to tear open and pour its contents into their mouths.

Alternatively, you can also mix it with your preferred beverage.

Every PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium pouch contains the clinically recommended dose of magnesium. It’s the amount your body needs to enable you to fall asleep while enjoying other benefits.

The liquid supplement enhances its absorption rate using the “micelle liposomal” technology. It’s a technology that works by wrapping its active ingredients into a particular molecule. The resulting molecule protects this magnesium from your stomach acids to optimize absorption.

Many magnesium-based supplements available today are difficult to absorb, but Purality Health has found a way around this problem. It has created a supplement easily absorbed by the body to provide a night of restful sleep.

Features of the PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium Supplement

According to its official website, this PureDose Micelle Liposomal Magnesium can offer the following features and benefits to its users:

Obtain the magnesium needed to support 600+ bodily functions

It comes in a bioavailable form

Take it once daily after dinner to enjoy a deep and restful sleep

It comes in the form of convenient, single-serve gel pouches

Available in a vanilla flavor

Manufactured in the USA in an FDA-approved and GMP-certified facility

How Does PUREDOSE Magnesium Work?

Magnesium is essential for your general well-being, and as posted by Pharmacy Times, close to fifty percent of all Americans aren’t getting enough of it. The reality is that it’s hard to get the magnesium your body needs from dietary sources -- mainly because it exists in minute amounts in everyday foods.

As a result, most people have opted to take magnesium supplements to deal with their magnesium deficiency. But as things stand, some of the magnesium forms used in these supplements are difficult for the body to absorb.

The only option left is to try out PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium. Purality Health claims PureDose works differently and will give your body the necessary magnesium to continue functioning optimally.

Who Created PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium?

The only way to appreciate what PUREDOSE Micelle Liposomal Magnesium does for the body is to learn the story behind it. Its official website claims this supplement has assisted in saving someone’s life.

PUREDOSE® Micelle Liposomal Magnesium is the brainchild of Ian, a self-described sleep expert working at the Purality Health research center. Ian quickly admits that he watched his wife struggle with sleeplessness for years, without knowing how to help her.

Over time, she began to develop different health issues because of her insomnia. Some of the problems she developed because of her inability to sleep included:

She looked older than her actual age

She became irritable

She developed constant headaches, a racing heart rate, muscle weakness, joint pain, and irregular heartbeat.

Ian and his wife tried everything they could to help her deal with her sleeplessness to no avail. Examples of solutions she tried included anti-anxiety remedies, melatonin, sleeping pills, and much more, but nothing seemed to work for her.

One particular day, Ian’s wife fell asleep while watching her granddaughter. With no one watching her, the granddaughter wandered into the family pool, and would have drowned, had Ian not arrived home from work.

Though he had saved her life, Ian knew some changes were needed around the home!

To make this long story short, Ian linked his wife’s sleeplessness to a magnesium deficiency. His breakthrough came when he stumbled upon research published by the PMC National Library of Medicine that linked sleeplessness to a magnesium deficiency.

Ian used the information he had gathered during his research to create the most efficient magnesium supplement he could think of, which he knew could work. Once he had given this formula to his wife, he noticed that she:

Fell asleep quickly

She began to feel good about herself again

Normalized her sleep cycles

She ended the problems that had plagued her previously, e.g., irritability

Today, PUREDOSE® Magnesium from Purality Health is available for use by anyone suffering from sleeplessness. It’s the natural solution you need to begin enjoying an improved quality of life and to stop relying on sleeping pills to fall asleep.

Magnesium Deficiency and Sleeplessness

According to Ian, millions worldwide suffer from sleeplessness arising from a magnesium deficiency. This deficiency can impact your quality of life by affecting your overall health and increasing your risk of developing a cardiovascular condition.

Magnesium helps the body to perform more than 600 functions and regulates the melatonin hormone, which guides sleep-wake cycles in the body. Therefore, a magnesium deficiency means that the body can’t possibly perform the functions it’s tasked with, causing the development of various other symptoms.

Examples of essential roles performed by magnesium include:

Clearing out racing thoughts

Normalizing your heart rate

Improving the production of the serotonin hormone

Regulating raging hormones

Strengthening your muscles and joints

Health experts and researchers have linked accelerated aging and insomnia to magnesium deficiency. Ian developed PUREDOSE® Magnesium to provide individuals suffering from sleeplessness with the magnesium needed to help them fall asleep.

PUREDOSE® Micelle Liposomal Magnesium Ingredients

According to Purality Health, the magnesium formula contains 26 calories and 2g of carbs and total fat with the ingredients used in making this supplement include the following:

3,000mg of liposomal matrix

1,350mg of magnesium bisglycinate

6.7mg of vitamin E (45% DV)

3,500mg of micelle matrix

135mg of magnesium (32% DV)

Each PUREDOSE® Micelle Liposomal Magnesium serving contains 2g of fat, 2g of total carbs, 0g of protein, 0g of sugar, and 26 calories. Its inactive ingredients include:

Organic, non-GMO vanilla extract

Organic non-GMO glycerin

Purified water

Organic, non-GMO sunflower oil

Organic non-GMO sprouted almond nut butter

PUREDOSE® Micelle Liposomal Magnesium is sugar-free, non-GMO, gluten-free, and keto-friendly.

Pricing and Where to Buy

PUREDOSE® Micelle Liposomal Magnesium is only available for purchase on the official website , where it retails at the following rates:

One month’s supply at $54 per box

Three months supply at $45.90 per box

Six months supply at $40.50 per box

Each PUREDOSE® Micelle Liposomal Magnesium box contains 30 pouches. Its creator recommends taking one pouch per night to help you fall asleep. A single box should, therefore, last you a whole month.

Refund Policy

A 180-day money-back guarantee protects every box purchased from the official website. If you’re unsatisfied with the effects offered by this supplement, you’re free to ship it back to the manufacturer within this period.

Address your package to:

Purality Health, 11551 East 45th Ave, Unit C, Denver, CO 80239 Attn: Returns

If you need to contact the company for any reason, you can do so using the following:

Mailing Address: 2015 Dallas St, Aurora, CO 80010

Email: info@puralityhealth.com

Phone: 1-888-292-8309

Conclusion

PUREDOSE® Micelle Liposomal Magnesium is a specially designed supplement to help you overcome sleeplessness and eliminate all other issues linked to insomnia. Taking one pouch daily will give your body the magnesium needed to help it function.

The magnesium present in this pouch allows you to overcome your sleep deficiency, enabling you to resume your regular sleep cycles and enjoy a night of deep and more restful sleep. Besides better sleep, PUREDOSE(R) Micelle Liposomal Magnesium will also help reverse the effects brought about by aging.

