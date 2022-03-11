Have you ever fallen in love during your college time? Well, the young Punjabi singer Aryan is highlighting that spark of love through his latest hit song 'Highlight'.

The song has already garnered millions of views and still counting. They say, "Young people are the future, hear their voices." Aryan is proving it right with his melodious voice. The first impression is the last impression and Aryan is impressing people right from the beginning.

'Highlight' is the first song of Punjabi singer Aryan which is penned by Mani Balluana. The romantic song is released under the banner of Expert Jatt while the music is blessed by Rox A and the video is done by Reg D productions.

The song was released on October 2, 2021, but it is still highlighting the beautiful part of love — the possessiveness, a bit jealous factor, and other small aspects of a love story.

It may be recalled that the song was trending for days after its release. People showered so much love for this song that they even started making reels on Instagram. As many as 40,000 reels were made on the 'Highlight' song. Several influencers including Prabh Kaur, Jaskirat Maan took to Instagram and shared the reels on Aryan's 'Highlight' on their respective profiles.



On receiving an overwhelming response on the very first song, the 19-year-old Aryan said that he was feeling as if he was in seventh heaven. He said that he hadn't expected that his first song will receive so much love. "It's like a dream come true," he said. Giving a message to the youngsters, just like him, he said, "If you love something and you have passion for it, just do it."

It is pertinent to mention that the song is about to complete 3 million views on YouTube, that too organic.