Pulkit Gogna Glorifying The Handloom Sarees, Empowers More Than 5,000 Weavers

With no background in the textile and apparel industry, Pulkit Gogna left his cushy corporate job and started working in the handloom industry, which is to empower weavers and make beautiful sarees through his label "BharatSthali". Handlooms in India are the epitome of cultural richness which showcases the artistry of the fine weavers of the country. Pulkit has done his Early education in Himachal Pradesh and later he pursued Master of computers, from Pune University. He followed a corporate career but sooner he realized that he wanted to pursue handloom business. Pulkit Gogna knew the need of the hour which was to protect the handloom tradition of India and its weavers. With the industrial revolution gradually the powerloom has overshadowed the handloom industry, many of the weavers have been economically backward, and the perception of handlooms changed over the years.

Pulkit Gogna was well aware of the need of customers who looked for Handloom sarees and if they would get something like BharatSthali, a handloom saree brand where they could get the specialty of different corners of India at one place, they would surely like the idea and appreciate the vision. "My journey started in the year 2018 when with my family I went shopping for my brother's wedding in Chandigarh and was unable to locate any pure silk saree shop in the city. I found that most of the places were selling sarees that were not authentic and reliable. Hence we randomly started a tour to different parts of India like Surat, Varanasi, and Bangalore to figure out the best handloom. There we got the first-hand experience of the condition of the weavers and the urge to create employment for them came to his mind. Also, we knew that people need purity and authenticity of fabric" says Pulkit

BharatSthali, is a venture with a cause that aims to safeguard the rich diversity of Indian handloom fabrics. Pulkit very well knew about the changing consumer preference in todays time and adapted few steps to reach out to people. He trained the weavers about the change in style, color combination, pattern, and design over a period of time. His strategies have made his brand one of the well-known labels amongst the Handloom lovers. They have a physical store in Chandigarh but attract major sales through their online presence. "Our brand is largely known for its wide range of silk sarees from different traditions, but we also work with the cotton, linen as well, handloom ikkat, and different printed sarees, amongst others. We have a wide range of silk varieties from every part of India like Banaras, Bangalore, Bhagalpur, etc. made directly by efficient and trained weavers. Despite having no background in fashion or textiles, I felt a strong urge to start a brand that would positively impact the weaver and artisan community and revive the dying art forms of India" said Pulkit

Bharatsthali is bridging the gap between the artists and customers. With rising competition from a fake market of a dupe of Handloom saree, it is always hard to differentiate and only a person with good knowledge and eye can figure it out. Bharatsthali silk sarees come with the Silk Mark India label which is the benchmark of natural and authentic silk and there is an important quality assurance checkpoint that comes handy when you plan to keep a heritage Banarasi or Kanjivaram saree for posterity. The company has evolved over many challenges coming its way in the past three years and is continuing to step ahead every day creating a benchmark in the Handloom world.