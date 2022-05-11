Propelling The Online Reach, Digital Growth World Leads The Way

The Co-founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates, once said: "The Internet is becoming the town square for the global village of tomorrow." The statement by the visionary and entrepreneur rightly highlights the need for a person to gain expertise in the dynamic world of digital marketing as it is becoming an essential skill day by day. This can be backed by the report by Goldman Sachs that points out that Digital Marketing as an advanced advertising profession scope in the Indian market will be valued at $160B by 2025.

The state-of-the-art tools and practices in Digital Marketing are set to expand the scope for a secure future of marketing. These innovations won't just flourish in the most arranged style but also let organizations make their mark in their respective industries. To empower students, freshers, and experienced professionals alike, Digital Growth World is taking concrete steps by training one and all to aptly follow the most emerging trends and build future-ready strategies to allow both inbound and outbound promotions.

Founded on Oct 8, 2018, Digital Growth World provides the latest courses and consultations to lay out the best means to guide its students to help grow their clients' businesses online and make them a forerunner in the market. Its in-house skilled professionals play an instrumental role in driving their clients; business skyrocket their sales in the market. Putting together so many years of experience, the company proficiently increases the client base and markets its products at reasonable rates.

Driven with the zeal to equip students with theoretical and, more importantly, practical skills, the founders Sagar Baranwal & Vikas Gaurav ideated the vision for Digital Growth World. Through collective efforts to share their vast years of experience in digital marketing with business enthusiasts, which will help build a solid foundation.

The company has built a rapport of curating a diverse range of updated modules which includes Affiliate Marketing, Email Marketing, Google Adsense, Google Ads / Adwords, Google Analytics, and Growth Hacking Fundamentals. Over the years, the company has consulted with hundreds of clients to become a leader in their industry. Today, the company has developed into a center of operations in one of the fastest developing cities in India.

Sharing the journey so far, Sagar says, "I started my career as a Research Analyst and climbed my way to be promoted to Head of Research for an MNC. After serving for a considerable number of years, I realized that Digital Marketing is a vast ocean waiting to be explored."

Further, he adds, "I started dropshipping in 2016 & started selling digital assets and became a verified Super Seller on one of the best digital marketplaces in the world. However, I knew I wanted to share this with the youth, who are the future leaders of not just India but the world. Thus, along with Vikas, I cofounded Digital Growth World to meet our dream of empowering youth. Also, we assist our clients in tackling the marketing challenges and enable them to reach the target audience and achieve exponential growth."

The company offers modules in the field of Advance Content Marketing, Lead Generation Marketing, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Optimization, Graphic Designing for Business, and Online Money Making.

From a team of four people, the company has grown into a massive network of seasoned digital marketing experts and students. Digital Growth World has become the first choice of young learners in Varanasi through sustained efforts. Students of all ages can learn a great deal from their programs.

Moreover, their programs are best suited for the digital marketing requirements of clients' ventures, regardless of the business scale. It also helps Job Seekers who are looking for Digital Marketing courses to launch themselves in the industry. Indeed, Digital Growth World is everyone's one-stop-learning destination for learning the intricacies of digital marketing.



