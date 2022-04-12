Producer Of Raahii Films, Shubham Mathur Launches Facebook Marketing Firm Vidsly

"The difference between a successful person and others is not a lack of strength, not a lack of knowledge, but rather a lack in will.” – Vince Lombardi Jr.

Displaying strong will and with an aspiration to take on another leading ambition, YouTube series producer and the man behind groundbreaking YouTube channel 'Raahii Films', Shubham Mathur has recently launched his Facebook marketing firm called Vidsly. In a very short span, his company has attracted the biggest YouTube stars namely Amit Bhadana, Harsh Beniwal, Elvish Yadav, Indian Hacker, Somesh, Sanju Sehrawat, crazy xyz, as the clientele.

Committed to maximize Facebook reach and revenue of social media influencers, Vidsly is the vision of Shubham Mathur who has himself aced the world of social media marketing and generated a fortune out of the field. Managing the Facebook accounts of the top creators of YouTube, Shubham will be at the forefront of growing the reach of these top creators of YouTube and will deploy his most promising tactics to bring more revenue and traction to their profiles.

Talking about the same, Shubham Mathur says, "Vidsly is one of my dream projects that I was eyeing to build from a long time now, we recently launched the company and we are more than proud to have had Amit Bhadana, Harsh Beniwal, Indian Hacker, Somesh, Sanju Sehrawat, crazy xyz, as our clients. The purpose of our firm is to provide them with the best campaigns that will bolster their reach and tailor strategies for more growth in the platform ".

Shubham is also the founder of the entertainment and news website called TheGyanTv. Hooking Indians with constantly updating and comprehensive news, the website is known for providing easy-to-read articles on entertainment, bollywood, Indian and international news along with a unique news section named 'zara hat ke' which is widely popular for eye-catching news.

Along with such visionary companies, Shubham Mathur is a YouTube sensation himself. He is a producer at YouTube channel 'Rahhii Films', has a cumulative of more than 2.5 lakh subscribers with video views breaking charts every now and then.

Maestros in the digital world, with such top creators gracing the clientele at Vidsly, the firm is set for a skyrocketing start and will certainly see more premium projects coming their way. He with his team planning to set up a new production house to encourage youngsters and promoting new talent coming up. With his various digital endeavors, Shubham Mathur is emerging as a dynamic founder who has carved a name for himself and is leading with his social media marketing tactics across the industry.

