Producer Mohit Parmar Talks About The Trends In The Film Industry

The entertainment industry changes time and again. Currently, myriad trends are rigorously influencing the film industry and will continue to do so! But what are these? Producer Mohit Parmar, being an insider, addresses and explains them.



Speaking of the first one, the producer states that the demand for quality and unique content is rising tremendously. Mohit Parmar said, "The viewers are becoming more mature, they have evolved and are willing to wait for good content. So, sensible filmmakers are heeding this growing preference of the viewers, and consequently, the OTT platforms are serving some of the best stories of all time."



Adding further to the OTT aspect, Mohit Parmar underlines how they are offering new creative opportunities. He explains, "Even though cinema houses are now open again, people still prefer online platforms. And why not? From my perspective, OTT platforms have redefined creativity in terms of entertainment. Not only are viewers delighted, but it has brought numerous creative openings for budding artists."



The genres of the projects are another trend that has swayed the entire industry. How? Producer Mohit Parmar elucidates this by saying, "Lately, we have been experiencing movies and other works from genres like social-political or period drama. And online platforms see a steep rise in thrillers, dramas, and mystery web series. All these in-demand genres have pushed filmmakers to follow the trend."

Mohit owns a production house called House of Joy Productions that has produced some great projects and has won hearts in huge numbers. Mohit Parmar has been associated with projects like Suraj Aur Saanjh, Raja Beta, Surprise, 2 Square, and more.



From genre to type of entertainment, producer Mohit Parmar has always shown versatility in the projects he takes on. Soon he will make his debut in a film by producing three feature films. Moreover, he also has a music video, a web show, and a few short films in his bag. We can already see Mohit Parmar following the trends and we wish immense success for him.