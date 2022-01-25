Tuesday, Jan 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Producer Lawrence Paul Reveals why OTT Has An Edge Over The Mainstream Film Industry

The Dubai-based businessman has had a keen interest in the entertainment field since his teenage. Besides movies being his true passion, Lawrence primarily has a business of shipping in Dubai.

Producer Lawrence Paul Reveals why OTT Has An Edge Over The Mainstream Film Industry
Lawrence Paul, Producer -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Jan 2022 2:15 pm

Life without entertainment is unimaginable. The potential of the entertainment industry is unmatched, and lately, the audience craves meaningful content. In recent times, exceptional content has become the need of the hour as the users are smart enough to choose high-quality movies and shows. Focusing on quality over the number game, entrepreneur and producer Lawrence Paul is looking forward to giving a visual spectacle to the audience. 

The Dubai-based businessman has had a keen interest in the entertainment field since his teenage. To pursue his passion, the entrepreneur got into the world of movies and started working with Bollywood star Sonu Sood. Along with the actor, Paul co-produced the film ‘Tutak Tutak Tutiya’. Interestingly, Lawrence and the ‘Dabangg’ actor in the past have distributed ‘Kung Fu Yoga’ in India. The movie starred Jackie Chan, Disha Patani and Sonu Sood in the key roles.

Besides movies being his true passion, Lawrence primarily has a business of shipping in Dubai. As much as he loves to watch movies, web series and shows; he is equally inclined towards the business world. According to Paul, a successful run in the entertainment industry requires strong funding. “One cannot become an eminent name in the film industry just by sticking to one field. I always looked upon film production as an investment. I believe that producing high-content movies and shows is perhaps the smartest investment”, he revealed. 

A true cinephile that Lawrence has been throughout his life, the entrepreneur is quite interested to bankroll web series and shows. Elaborating about it, he said that the OTT space has given many new-age talents a platform to showcase their skills. He further added, “A lot of newbies are coming into the spotlight with their remarkable performances. This is not just for actors or dancers, but for every creative professional including writers, directors, scriptwriters among others.”

With the arrival of supremely talented artists, Lawrence Paul is eyeing to produce an array of web shows of different genres. Paul concluded by stating that he is reading a lot of scripts at the moment. As he shortlists the best ones, he intends to begin filming for different shows by this year. Looks like the producer has a surprise bonanza for all the viewers this year.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

Freddy Naidu Believes That Persistence Is The Key To Ensure Triumph

Freddy Naidu Believes That Persistence Is The Key To Ensure Triumph

Top 5 Web3 Tokens Of 2022

Saurabh Varma And Utpal Acharya  Launch 'Content Engineers', A New Age Film & Digital Studio

Yoga Brands Helping Millennials Stay Healthy With Its Plant-Based Protein Food

Influencer Unnati Malharkar Keeps Chic Fashion Real

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Security personnel check an area at Vijay Chowk ahead of Republic Day, in New Delhi.

Delhi Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Republic Day 2022 Celebrations

Students wearing masks wait at the gate of a school to attend classes in Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, Mumbai.

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Members of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv, Ukraine. Dozens of civilians have been joining Ukraine's army reserves in recent weeks amid fears about Russian invasion.

Photo Gallery: Ukrainian Soldiers On Their Feet Amid Russian Threat

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Simona Halep of Romania in their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 8: Alize Cornet Steals The Show As Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas Enter Quarters

The first time we saw the director acting in a film was in the 1969 romance drama 'Aradhna'. In the film he played the role of lead actor Rajesh Khanna's friend and was seen in a few scenes in the film. The film also starred actress Sharmila Tagore in the lead role.

On Subhash Ghai's 77th Birthday, 5 Memorable Cameos In His Movies