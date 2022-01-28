Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Producer Chitra Vakil Sharma’s New Song Becomes First Bhojpuri Song To Hit 1 Million Reels & 65 Million Views

Chitra Vakil Sharma is ecstatic and glad to have reached such a milestone. On YouTube, the song crossed 65 million views within 45 days and the song has also been trending.

Producer Chitra Vakil Sharma’s New Song Becomes First Bhojpuri Song To Hit 1 Million Reels & 65 Million Views
Chitra Vakil Sharma, Producer -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 2:52 pm

In a country that is obsessed with Bollywood, it is difficult for songs in other languages to get the recognition they deserve. The Bhojpuri music industry specifically is brimming with talent. Chitra Vakil Sharma and Vandana Khandelwal's new song has drawn the much-deserved attention towards the Bhojpuri music industry.Her new song “tumsa koi pyara” produced by Tips Bhojpuri has become the first Bhojpuri song to hit 1 million views on Instagram reels. It is a monumental achievement for a Bhojpuri song.

Chitra Vakil Sharma is ecstatic and glad to have reached such a milestone. On YouTube, the song crossed 65 million views within 45 days and the song has also been trending. We asked Chitra what it takes to come this far, and she said hard work and motivation. 

Actor and singer Pawan Singh mentioned that we faced challenges while shooting it was a 24 hrs shoot but was glad and appreciated Chitra , for pulling of the shot.It was an absolutely delight to work with Chitra.

Chitra also talked about her early days and said she has always been motivated by her elder sister Adv.Rohini Vakil and  She is glad that she has always taken her advise and stayed persistent and achieved these heights today.

One can call Chitra Vakil Sharma’s showbiz journey a streak of luck or an unconscious dream that luckily took shape. Chitra had never thought much about her career. She envisioned herself as a housewife, just like her mother. Her sister, however, was different who gave her the motivation to work hard and get a career.

Chitra started her journey as a copyright and trademarks consultant for those in the entertainment industry under the guidance of her sister and later started her production house TSM productions.

Today TSM productions is scaling new heights every day and Chitra passes the credits to god, her sister, and her family for constantly motivating her. Vandana is also glad to work with someone as dedicated as Chitra and refuses to believe that she landed here by chance. She thinks Chitra was meant to do this, and she has done full justice to her endeavor.

Chitra is also overwhelmed with all the love she got for her web project Tandoor that released on Ullu App sometime back.Starring Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virvani, it is a mystery thriller inspired by true events. The project has now got a new platform release. It will now stream on the much popular OTT platform Voot and also streaming across UAE.The series is a compelling drama that keeps the audience hooked.

As a part of her plans, Chitra wishes to produce more entertaining songs and make a distinguished position for the music industry. She strongly believes that all languages and dialects have so much to offer and it makes little sense to ignore them only because they differ from the status quo. 

We hope these songs move crowds and help Chitra’s vision become reality.
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

International Mindfulness Expert And Coach, Rajesh Badhwar Talks About Mindfulness And Wellbeing

International Mindfulness Expert And Coach, Rajesh Badhwar Talks About Mindfulness And Wellbeing

ilead Films And Suvendu Raj Ghosh’s ‘Before You Die…’ To Launch Its Trailer The Unique Way

Dr Kumar B.G: A Doctor & A Traveller On A Mission To Photograph India’s Beautiful Landscapes

Keto India - The Startup That Bagged The Highest Offer At Shark Tank India

Top 10 Engineering Colleges For Best Placement Opportunities

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'