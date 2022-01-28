Producer Chitra Vakil Sharma’s New Song Becomes First Bhojpuri Song To Hit 1 Million Reels & 65 Million Views

In a country that is obsessed with Bollywood, it is difficult for songs in other languages to get the recognition they deserve. The Bhojpuri music industry specifically is brimming with talent. Chitra Vakil Sharma and Vandana Khandelwal's new song has drawn the much-deserved attention towards the Bhojpuri music industry.Her new song “tumsa koi pyara” produced by Tips Bhojpuri has become the first Bhojpuri song to hit 1 million views on Instagram reels. It is a monumental achievement for a Bhojpuri song.

Chitra Vakil Sharma is ecstatic and glad to have reached such a milestone. On YouTube, the song crossed 65 million views within 45 days and the song has also been trending. We asked Chitra what it takes to come this far, and she said hard work and motivation.



Actor and singer Pawan Singh mentioned that we faced challenges while shooting it was a 24 hrs shoot but was glad and appreciated Chitra , for pulling of the shot.It was an absolutely delight to work with Chitra.

Chitra also talked about her early days and said she has always been motivated by her elder sister Adv.Rohini Vakil and She is glad that she has always taken her advise and stayed persistent and achieved these heights today.

One can call Chitra Vakil Sharma’s showbiz journey a streak of luck or an unconscious dream that luckily took shape. Chitra had never thought much about her career. She envisioned herself as a housewife, just like her mother. Her sister, however, was different who gave her the motivation to work hard and get a career.

Chitra started her journey as a copyright and trademarks consultant for those in the entertainment industry under the guidance of her sister and later started her production house TSM productions.

Today TSM productions is scaling new heights every day and Chitra passes the credits to god, her sister, and her family for constantly motivating her. Vandana is also glad to work with someone as dedicated as Chitra and refuses to believe that she landed here by chance. She thinks Chitra was meant to do this, and she has done full justice to her endeavor.

Chitra is also overwhelmed with all the love she got for her web project Tandoor that released on Ullu App sometime back.Starring Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virvani, it is a mystery thriller inspired by true events. The project has now got a new platform release. It will now stream on the much popular OTT platform Voot and also streaming across UAE.The series is a compelling drama that keeps the audience hooked.

As a part of her plans, Chitra wishes to produce more entertaining songs and make a distinguished position for the music industry. She strongly believes that all languages and dialects have so much to offer and it makes little sense to ignore them only because they differ from the status quo.



We hope these songs move crowds and help Chitra’s vision become reality.

