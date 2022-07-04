Monday, Jul 04, 2022
Producer Chandni Soni’s Song Shiv Ki Dhun Plays At Ujjain Mahakal Temple

The song is presented by Jupiter Hub and beautifully sung by Eklavya Sakpal, whose label has composed the song too. A perfect anthem for every being that believes in Shiva. The song is jointly produced by by Chandni Soni , Chitra Sharma and Rohini Kapoor. Chitra and Rohini is like Chandni sisters .

Updated: 04 Jul 2022 5:12 pm

Producer Chandni Soni is known to bring mass favourite subjects and projects in action. Her recent work being a nice soothing devotional music video ‘Shiv Ki Dhun,’ has garnered a huge response from devotees round the globe. Not only this, but seems the song reached to Lord Shiva himself. Recently, it was played during the Aarti and Pooja at Ujjain Mahakal temple. 

The song is presented by Jupiter Hub and beautifully sung by Eklavya Sakpal, whose label has composed the song too. A perfect anthem for every being that believes in Shiva. The song is jointly produced by by Chandni Soni , Chitra Sharma and Rohini Kapoor. Chitra and Rohini is like Chandni sisters .

Speaking of this ecstatic moment, Chandni says, “We had a blast shooting this project. Chitra and Rohini are like sisters, and it’s always a treat working with them. It has been an altogether different experience. When we were making this, all we wished was that people should like it. Lord has gotten happy from it seems!! We’re so grateful and happy… The moment when it was played at Ujjain Mahakal temple will always stay core in our hearts… Thanks for all your love and blessings!! Jai Bholenath.”

