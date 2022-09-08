Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight
Outlook for Brands

Producer Anmol Kapoor Has Shared His Perception On Saroj Ka Rishta Along With Others Films

The story of Saroj Ka Rishta is impressive and have also been made with all heart and pure intension.The film will pave on 16th September in theaters on a very special occasion of Indian cinema.

Producer Anmol Kapoor
Producer Anmol Kapoor

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 4:57 pm

If you are tired of watching old boring bollywood action film then Producer Anmol Kapoor has something special for you all. 'Saroj Ka Rishta' is a sweet family film with a great social message. Anmol Kapoor is known for film like Phullu (2017) and Patiala Dreamz.

When asked if picking unconventional subjects to back a risk, Anmol Kapoor said he is naturally inclined to socially relevant issues, which aren't explored in cinema.

"I believe in the philosophy of giving message with entertainment because cinema is a very powerful medium. I myself have grown up on cinema that not only entertained but also influenced me. And Bollywood is still not talking about such issues. So it's important that we say these things in the form of a romantic comedy."

The story of Saroj Ka Rishta is impressive and have also been made with all heart and pure intension.The film will pave on 16th September in theaters on a very special occasion of Indian cinema.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Producer Anmol Kapoor Saroj Ka Rishta Films
NEXT MATCH
PAK
VS
SL
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

Five Places You Must Visit In India This September  

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic

UCL: Real Madrid Start Title Defence At Celtic