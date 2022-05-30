Monday, May 30, 2022
Producer Amandeep Singh Batra’s Music Video ‘Khudka’ Ft. Sapna Choudhary Crosses 5 Million Views

The music video has received a lot of positive feedback for its visuals.

Producer Amandeep Singh Batra’s Music Video ‘Khudka’ Ft. Sapna Choudhary Crosses 5 Million Views
Producer Amandeep Singh Batra

Updated: 30 May 2022 2:38 pm

The power-packed Haryaanivi song "Khudka" featuring Sapna Choudhry has become a massive hit among fans. Sapna carries the gangster vibe and spreads infectious energy throughout the music video. ‘Khudka’ is a duet sung by Tanu Kharkhoda & Manisha Sharma, and Nyc Bhoria has penned the lyrics of the song.

While expressing gratitude for the success of the video, Producer Amandeep Singh said, "The song and the music video signify a new beginning in my life."
 
“Shooting ‘Khudka’ was a wonderful experience. When Sapna Choudhary and I began working on the song, we realized we had something special on our hands, something that would reflect the spirit of Haryana, and all I wanted to do was provide my best support to the team and crew." He added further.
 
The song, which was released exclusively on YouTube, has gained over 5 million views on the platform. The video is set around a college, where Sapna seems to enjoy her dominance over bad boys. The music video  ‘Khudka’ received a lot of positive feedback for its visuals, which perfectly compliment the gangster vibe in the song.
 
Released under the banner ‘Celebrino Records’, the video has been jointly produced by Amandeep Singh Batra,  Shubham Jain,  Neha Dogra, and  Astha Bakshi. The song shows Sapna Choudhary flaunting a desi pistol whenever she encounters bad boys messing around with college girls.

