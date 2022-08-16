ProDentim Reviews [Supplement Fact Checked] - Critical Report on Safety & Effectiveness

What is ProDentim?

ProDentim is an advanced oral probiotic dietary supplement, clinically crafted for the betterment of your teeth and gums.

It is enriched with 3.5 billion strains of 3 unique probiotic/bacteria that have been scientifically proven to benefit your teeth, gums, nerves around teeth and gums, and interiors of your mouth.

The supplement is a great mix of various probiotic strains, inulin, malic acid, tricalcium phosphate and peppermint.

These are amazing as they help reduce oral health problems such as bad breath, ulcers, cavities, pre-cavities, gingivitis, periodontal diseases and so on.

ProDentim is used by over 90,000 people to date and no one has ever complained about any side effects yet.

It is a dentist-formulated formula that has helped so many people get rid of ugly dental conditions immediately.

You can try ProDentim if you want white and bright teeth, a bigger and broader smile, pinker and healthier gums, fresher and mintier breath, and healthy and hygienic oral health.

It is manufactured carefully in the USA under strict and precise guidelines to make it 100% safe for everyone.

ProDentim’s unique formula has become truly a masterpiece as it can be paired with any other dental treatment and it accelerates the healing process automatically.

How does ProDentim supplement work?

ProDentim works naturally by introducing new probiotic strains and healthier bacteria to your mouth.

Unlike other probiotic supplements, ProDentim should not be swallowed to introduce these probiotics to the gut as it will take longer to work, it should just be chewed to maximise the effects.

These good bacteria are introduced to your oral health directly so they can fight and flush down all the bad bacteria.

The formula does wonders due to the presence of inulin and malic acid. These are required to promote the healthy strains to multiply in your mouth.

When your body senses that you have enough good bacteria, it switches off the chronic inflammation which used to cause swelling, redness and irritation.

Good bacteria can automatically reduce cavities, decay and bad breath. The peppermint content promotes a nice numbing property which even helps control the sensitivity of your tooth and nerves.

Various other nutrients and ingredients in ProDentim promote great respiratory health as any damage to your respiratory tract or organs can cause a great deal of dental damage.

The nerves are connected, so ProDentim takes care of all of these organs too. The formula eases pain and relaxes the oral muscles better.

What are the ingredients of ProDentim? Any side effects?

Every tablet of ProDentim that you chew will give you a burst of 3 probiotic strains and 4 plants and herbs. Here’s how they function:

1. Lactobacillus Paracasei: It automatically supports the health of your gums by releasing the bad bacteria stuck within your gums and in the interiors of the mouth. It can thus carry out an anti-inflammatory effect to reduce any gums swelling, redness due to infection and irritation caused by bad bacteria. It also relieves sinus pain and clears any mucous to prevent dental aches and irritations.

2. Lactobacillus Reuteri: It naturally works as an anti-inflammatory to control dental decay and open nerve endings. This prevents sensitivity in your teeth when you eat something. It is commonly used to treat various dental and gums conditions that can get worse if the inflammation is left untreated. It supports a healthy mouth environment by multiplying itself in your mouth.

3. B.lactis BL-04®: It is said to balance the good and bad bacteria balance in your mouth naturally. It has unique properties that can reduce and break down the mucous formed anywhere in any respiratory organ as it can cause great damage to your oral health. This helps take care of your respiratory organs, especially the sinuses. It also maintains a healthy immune system to prevent future decay and damage.

4. Inulin: It is specially added to support the good bacteria content in ProDentim. It also supports the multiplication of the healthy probiotic strains within your mouth.

5. Malic Acid: Malic Acid is found in strawberries. No wonder people say strawberries are good for your health. When used in a concentrated amount, malic acid can whiten and brighten your teeth without scaling or anti-plaque surgeries.

6. Tricalcium Phosphate: It contains minerals that support your tooth health in and out. Exteriors of the teeth are cleaned and the texture is improved; whereas, the interiors are strengthened so your teeth remain intact for years.

7. Peppermint: It is a natural anti-inflammatory ingredient that numbs toothache, gums swelling pain, and even gives you a cooling sensation to reduce sensitivity when you consume food or beverages.

How does ProDentim benefit us?

ProDentim should be taken regularly to obtain maximum benefits:

● It helps reduce dental strain, aches and irritation.

● It reduces the sensitivity after or while eating or drinking anything warm, cold or flavourful.

● It improves your breath conditions and keeps it fresh throughout the day.

● It supports your mouth walls by reducing swelling and ulcers.

● It works as an anti-inflammatory for your oral health.

● It adds more good bacteria to support your oral hygiene.

● It supports the strains and helps them multiply.

● It flushes down the bad bacteria and adds good ones to your gut as well.

● It balances bacterial composition in the mouth and gut.

● It clears sinuses and reduces headaches to prevent nerve damage (dental).

● It reverses cavities and prevents tooth decay caused by food and drinks.

● It cleanses the teeth and removes tartar and plaque naturally.

● It supports the enamel and repairs it.

● It boosts gums health and prevents periodontal disease and gingivitis.

How should one consume ProDentim?

As explained, it is not a capsule to swallow, it is a soft tablet to be chewed every morning. A bottle of ProDentim contains 30 soft tablets for a month’s supply.

Dentists recommend using it for at least 90 days to see the best results. In some cases, it may take 180 days too.

So they have one-month, three-month and six-month supply packages of ProDentim.

You should take only one soft tablet of ProDentim, and chew it very well every morning before you eat or drink anything.

This way, the tablet can introduce good bacteria before breakfast. Then whatever you consume can be easily cleaned from your mouth, and no bad bacteria damage can be seen.

Also, taking ProDentim in the morning means minty fresh breath the whole day! It is one of the safest dental care or oral care products one can use.

But it is strictly made for people above the age of 18. If you’re under 18, you should brush your teeth twice and consult a dentist for any medicine or supplement that is needed.

How much does ProDentim candy cost?

ProDentim’s formula should cost a fortune, but fortunately, you can avail of it at a discounted price on its official website only.

It is not available for purchase on any other online site or offline store. Here are the three offers:

● A one-month supply of ProDentim is priced at $69.

● A three-month supply of ProDentim is priced at $177.

● A six-month supply of ProDentim is priced at $294.

There’s free shipping on all three packages, that’s also very fortunate. There are two more reasons you should get your hands on ProDentim today…

● It comes with a 60-day 100% money-back guarantee. So you can try it risk-free for 2 full months and if there is any problem with the purchase, results or you’re just not happy, contact them for a full refund. No questions will be asked!

● If you buy a three-month or six-month supply of ProDentim, you get two free bonus ebooks:

1. Bonus #1 - Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox: Actual price - $109: This helps you understand a unique way of using the 7 most commonly available herbs and spices in every home to refresh your breath and defeat bad breath in one day.

2. Bonus #2 - Hollywood White Teeth at Home: Actual price - $109: This helps you learn new brushing techniques that only celebrities are aware of, and it teaches a teeth whitening method that can be easily performed at home. You won’t even need a dentist.

As most people require ProDentim for 3 or 6 months for the best results on their conditions, the bonuses are only available on those packages.

ProDentim Reviews - Final Verdict

ProDentim’s quick-acting ingredients, probiotic strains and nutrients are very famous among many users across the globe now.

Dentists openly recommend using ProDentim. Rather than brushing too wildly and damaging your teeth several times a day, it is now suggested that you limit brushing to twice a day and use mouthwash maybe once a day.

You can add ProDentim to your morning oral health care ritual and just chew a soft minty tablet every day.

This can solve the majority of your dental health conditions. As experienced by thousands of users, you can also enjoy its perks such as fresh breath, zero cavities, healthier gums, and better bacteria composition to keep you fresh throughout the day. So hurry up before the stock runs out!

