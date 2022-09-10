ProDentim Reviews (Scary Side Effects Warning?) Avoid Toxic Ingredients!

ProDentim is the newest oral probiotics formula on the market that guarantees oral health due to its unique healing bacteria strains of nearly 3.5 million CFU per dissolvable soft tablet. Ever since the release of ProDentim candy for dental hygiene came to be back on Monday, June 20th, 2022, this oral probiotic supplement has been exactly what the people wanted due to its clinically research formula that rebuilds healthy teeth and gums whle providing long lasting fresh breath too.

ProDentim Review

Probiotics have taken the health and wellness market by storm. Probiotics are microorganisms like yeast and bacteria that live in your body and help with bodily functions. Theoretically, they offer many benefits like better gut health, oral health, weight loss, faster metabolism, and more.

ProDentim is one of these many probiotic supplements. Manufacturers claim that ProDentim has billions of probiotics mixed with minerals. ProDentim can help you maintain your teeth and gums by allowing the good bacteria to grow back in your mouth.

Of course, the brand is the one making all these claims. The question that begs to be asked here is whether all these claims are legit. Thus, we will look into ProDentim, its ingredients, the offered benefits, and customer feedback. However, before we do all that, here's a quick summary of the supplement.

Quick Research Summary

ProDentim

First and foremost, ProDentim is simply a dietary supplement that you can take during the day for maximum benefits. The supplement contains some probiotic strains (3.5 billion) and blended nutrients to give users full results. These results range from healthy teeth and fresh breath to an improved immune system.

In terms of consistency, ProDentim supplements are essentially candies. So instead of washing tablets down with a glass of water, you simply put the candy in your mouth. That way, the ingredients are slowly released into the saliva, which is good because their target is your oral cavity.

Mode of Action

Generally, when you think about probiotics, you think about weight loss and gut health. That's because probiotics are more commonly associated with gut health. However, there are plenty of probiotics in your mouth as well. In fact, there is quite a balance of good and bad bacteria.

As soon as this balance is disturbed, you face the consequences like gum disease. Generally, this imbalance results from a lack of hygiene, harsh toothpaste and mouthwashes, and a weak immune system.

Probiotics promote the growth of healthy bacteria in the mouth, which fight off infection-causing bacteria. Thus, protecting your teeth from decay and giving you better breath.

Prodentim delivers these probiotics into your mouth along with other ingredients. All these things work together to increase the growth of good bacteria in your mouth. They do so by providing the nutrients they need to grow. All the ingredients in the supplement are natural, so there are hardly any side effects.

ProDentim Ingredients

Not all probiotics can help your case. No, ProDentim uses special ingredients backed by scientific research to help improve your oral health. There are 3.5 billion live colonies in the supplement. However, there are three major strains in there. ProDentim uses special plant-based ingredients with these probiotic strains to ensure the best performance.

Lactobacillus paracasei

L. paracasei is a type of lactic acid bacteria. These bacteria are usually found in fermented dairy products like yogurt. In addition, L. paracasei is present in your gut and mouth.

According to studies in 2011 and 2015, L. paracasei can inhibit Streptococcus mutans (S. mutans). S. mutans is a pathogen that causes caries. Caries(cavities) are the decay of your teeth, which can result in pain, infection, and ultimately loss of your teeth.

The 2011 study featured seventy-eight healthy participants with ages ranging from twenty to twenty-six. The study lasted four weeks. The participants were divided into two groups and randomly received a placebo and L. paracasei for the first two weeks. There was no effect against S. mutans in the first two weeks. However, after these two weeks, there was a decline in the pathogen count.

The 2015 study focuses on the long-term effects of taking this probiotic. At the end of the study, the researchers found that the group receiving probiotics was at a lesser risk of developing cavities. Furthermore, they didn't see any negative reactions to the probiotics.

Lactobacillus reuteri

Another lactic acid bacteria, the L. reuteri, is normally found in your gut, breast milk, skin, and urinary tract. The bacterial strain is usually isolated from fermented dairy products and meat.

A study in 2004 showed that L. reuteri could kill S. mutans (the cavity-causing pathogen) at a rate of up to 80%. In 2006, researchers found that it was also effective against plaque formation and gingivitis. Gingivitis is the bacterial infection of the gums.

Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04®

Bifidobacterium lactis(B. lactis) is present in foods like pickles, kombucha, yogurt, miso, abd tempeh. It's usually found in your intestines, where it helps with digestion. However, this bacteria can also eliminate pathogens.

A studio in 2008 showed that B. lactis regular consumption of this probiotic could reduce S. mutans levels in the saliva. Thus, it can lower your risk of getting cavities. Another study in the same year also showed that it could improve gums, thus promoting oral health.

Inulin

Inulin is a starch-like substance derived from plants. It is prebiotic, which means that it helps probiotics grow. A study in 2007 investigated inulin and how it could help control bad odor. They observed that inulin could help reduce mouth odor by encouraging the growth of probiotics.

Malic Acid

This is a sour-tasting substance usually found in fruits. It's mostly common in strawberries, grapes, apricots, peaches, cherries, and other berries. ProDentim uses malic acid to whiten the teeth. However, the acid can damage the enamel in high concentrations.

A study in 2018 also showed that malic acid could help with dry mouth. A dry mouth occurs when your salivary glands aren't making enough saliva. The study had 70 participants in two groups. One group was given malic acid while the researchers gave the other a placebo. According to the results, malic acid can significantly improve the condition.

Tricalcium Phosphate

This is a type of calcium phosphate. It can work with fluoride to improve the enamel health of your teeth. That's because the acid can damage the enamel. However, the enamel has calcium and phosphate, which can repair this damage. Thus, ProDentim can increase the concentration of calcium in saliva, which improves your teeth.

Peppermint

Peppermint is an analgesic that can reduce inflammation. Therefore, it can help you with any toothaches or painful gums. A Korean study in 2018 investigated peppermint and how it can reduce S. mutans growth. The results were positive, but more research is needed on this front.

ProDentim Dosage and Side Effects

According to their website, you should take one ProDentim pill daily in the morning after brushing your teeth for long lasting fresh breath benefits. The effects can take a while to show up. So, you must take the product for at least two months to see any results.

When it comes to side effects, there haven't been any reported side effects for ProDentim yet. The website says the supplement is for everyone since its formulation has no harmful ingredients. However, you should remember that the product is a dietary supplement, so the FDA doesn't regulate it. Thus, if you have a preexisting medical condition or are pregnant, we recommend you talk to your doctor first.

Why Should You Use ProDentim?

ProDentim is great for maintaining your oral health as it reduces the pathogens in your oral cavity. Thus, you're at a lesser risk of cavities, gingivitis, and other oral diseases. Additionally, it also has a whitening effect on your teeth because of the malic acid in there.

The supplement is easy to take because it tastes like candy. All the ingredients are natural. These supplements have no GMO technology, artificial flavors, gluten, or stimulants. Moreover, ProDentim is manufactured within the USA.

Customer Response

According to the product's website, the responses have been great so far. They claim to have received over ninety thousand responses, all of which have been positive. Our inquiries on TrustPilot didn't turn up much because there weren't any useful reviews.

The most a customer can complain about is the product's ineffectiveness. However, the brand has already said on its website that the product is very effective. It may not work for everyone. That's where their satisfaction guarantee comes in. If customers aren't satisfied, they can apply for a full refund.

Pricing

A single bottle of ProDentim has thirty capsules, so they should last you a whole month. The bottle usually costs $99, but the prices dip whenever there are sales. The website also has some bundle offers you can use to save money. They offer a 3-bottle bundle for $297 and a 6-bottle bundle for $594. The shipping is free no matter which bundle you choose.

To avoid all ProDentim scams, ensure that any consumer becoming a customer should only obtain and order directly through the official website at ProDentim.com. This reinforces that all quality assurances and metrics are passed and tested through the manufacturer and upholds the risk-free money back guarantee refund policy every order comes with.

Guarantees and Other Offers

ProDentim comes with a sixty-day money-back guarantee. You can try the product during these days, and if you're not satisfied, you can apply for a refund. The refund process is simple if you ensure that you ship the product back within sixty days.

You will have to send back all your bottles and the packing slip to the address they mentioned. Please note that the brand won't refund you for the return shipping. They'll email you when your refund has been completed.

In addition to the guarantee, the brand also offers bonuses if you order the bundles. There are two bonuses, each worth $110, which you get absolutely free. They're basically methods titled "Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox." and "Hollywood White Teeth at Home."

About the Company

The company that makes ProDentim is based in the USA, specifically Ohio. According to the website, all their facilities are GMP certified and registered with the FDA. ProDentim is a doctor-formulated mix, which means they had a doctor onboard for the formulation of the product.

Dr. Andrew Sutton is the man behind the supplement. He's an Otolaryngologist with over thirty years of experience in the field. That explains why the ingredients are so beneficial. His involvement lends an extra ounce of credibility to the dietary supplement.

Since there are plenty of scams in the market, ProDentim is only available on the official website.

Moreover, they only offer a refund on products bought from the official website. We recommend you buy your supplements directly from the source since they haven't officially authorized anyone else.

Pros & Cons

Every product out there is bound to have some pros and cons. Now that we have had an in-depth review of ProDentim, we can summarize these pros and cons for you.

Pros

Promotes oral health

Prevents gum disease, cavities, and gingivitis

Prevents bad breath and tooth discoloration

Formulated by a certified MD, i.e., Dr. Andre Sutton

Effective ingredients with plenty of scientific proof

Tastes great

60-day money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Two free bonuses with bundles

Cons

Only available on the official website

Expensive

No third-party lab testing proof

Can take some time before effects are apparent

May not work for everyone

What Questions Do Consumers Have About ProDentim?

What makes ProDentim an effective remedy?

With the unique proprietary blend, consumers will find that they achieve better bacterial balance in their mouth and the rest of the body. Scientific research shows that improving the health of the gut directly correlates with healthier oral care. The best dental products on the market can negatively impact the pH levels in saliva, which puts the teeth and gums at risk of infection. By establishing this regulation from within, users can keep up with their dental care routine and maintain healthy teeth and gums.

Are there any side effects associated with ProDentim?

At this time, there are no reported side effects. The formula is made to be safe for consumers with any age or medical condition, and all of the ingredients are safely combined in a sterile setting. Users who experience adverse effects or take medication might want to speak with their doctor to make sure that ProDentim is a safe remedy for their needs.

How should ProDentim be used?

Consumers will need to take a tablet every morning, chewing it up to release the active ingredients.

Can pregnant women use ProDentim?

Anyone with a medical condition (including pregnancy) should first confer with their doctor to make sure that ProDentim is a good option for their needs.

What if ProDentim is not a good match for the user?

Every package is covered by a 60-day money-back guarantee, no matter how many bottles were ordered in this purchase.

To touch base with the customer service team, fill out the form at https://prodentim.com/help/contact-us.php and send a message.

Conclusion

That concludes all we had to say about ProDentim. Looking at the ingredient list, we can say that the product seems promising. The major ingredients are all backed by plenty of research, and there have been no reports of any adverse reactions. Additionally, the product doesn't seem to have any significant drug interactions. However, you should ask your doctor before starting ProDentim, especially if you're already taking prescription medications.

The company has an excellent refund policy because you can try the product for sixty days. If you're not satisfied, you can get all your money back. All you have to do is ensure that you return all the bottles and ship the package within sixty days. Moreover, the free shipping and bonuses can make the purchase worth it.

As always, we advise discretion since the product is a dietary supplement. You must ensure that the product doesn't have anything you're allergic to. Try the product for a while and if you don't see any changes, contact the company for a refund.

The "what's next" step of this ProDentim review is here and the ball is now completely in your court - make a move, and stick to the decision of trying ProDentim risk free and see how well this advanced oral probiotics formula can work for you today.

