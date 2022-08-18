Prodentim Reviews - Is This Supplement Really Effective? [Truth Exposed]

People often say that the one who eats good lives well. For the former, one has to keep his eye on his oral health. In the modern era where most of our products are filled with toxic ingredients, ProDentim comes in a clutch to protect our oral health.

From tooth decay to tooth sensitivity and from bad breath to oral infections, ProDentim formula provides a one-stop solution for your dental health. It has all the properties to keep your gum and teeth healthy.

A group of scientists, dentists, and experts has worked out this product. It works like a charm for anyone. Thus, anyone in our family can use it to get the best oral health.

That's why in this ProDentim reviews we'll help you uncover whether this supplement is a good fit for you or not.

Brand Overview

Unlike anything which has come earlier, ProDentim is a unique blend of over 3.5 billion probiotics and nutrients. To keep your oral health in check, ProDentim keeps on repopulating your mouth with good bacteria. It thus eliminates the risk of increment in harmful bacteria in your mouth.

It is of hundred percent {100%} natural ingredient, which is authorized by official scientific research. The microorganism used can boost your overall health.

ProDentim dental supplement is an FDA-approved as well as a GMP-certified product. It thus makes this product trustworthy in terms of quality and hygienic standards.

Prodentim has revolutionized the arena of dental health. They have introduced probiotic supplements in the form of ProDentim oral probiotic candy, pills, powders, and other forms. The soft pills come in a bottle containing 30 tablets.

This probiotic supplement is a non-prescribed product of total physical composition to keep our oral hygiene in check. By oral, we mean all the necessary actions required to cater to the development of microbial plaque in our entire mouth and tooth.

Many people question the need for the supplement when most of its ingredients are present in our daily diet. But, in this modern era of metropolitan life, one thing which is mostly neglected is a proper diet. Thus, ProDentim formula influx all the required microbes to keep tabs on our oral health.

One must keep note of the fact that oral health is not only limited to the mouth. If it is kept unchecked for a long time, it may create inflammation in the gums and bad breath. Besides, later on, it might also lead to an increased risk of developing more severe stomach disorders, digestion problems, strokes, and other severe problems of general health. Due to the search of these studies, the ProDentim has attracted a lot of discussions.

This natural supplement, once used, will become one of your favorite oral health habits.

Pros

Promotes dental health

Eliminates bad breath and promotes hygienic breath

Cures any gum-related disease

Boosts the growth of good bacteria in your mouth

Clears the respiratory tract and improves the condition of organs

Rebuilds strong teeth enamel

Prevents nerve sensitivity

Prevents infections in the ears, nose, throat

It is backed by a 60-day and a one hundred percent money-back guarantee.

Two additional bonuses are included with the three bottles of the six-bottle pack.

ProDentim formula is available at an affordable price.

Keeps your oral hygiene topnotch

Cons

ProDentim supplements are available only on the official website

The time when the effects of this product might vary

It is not intended for use in children and adolescence

Prodentim Ingredients

As discussed earlier, ProDentim contains over 3.5 billion probiotic strains along with three unique ingredients that help to maintain our oral health. This amazing supplement, ProDentim, contains the following main ingredients.

Lactobacillus Paracasei

It is a Gram-Positive homofermentative species of lactic acid bacteria that are commonly used in the fermentation of dairy products as well as to culture probiotics.

In humans, it is mostly found in the intestinal tract and mouth. It helps in improving the absorption of nutrients from foods. Further, it protects the intestinal barrier from pathogens and chemicals.

It helps in supporting the health of your gums and keeps sinuses free and open. The food won't give you any gum disease when you eat anything, as this strain makes gum immune to various conditions.

Lactobacillus reuteri

It is a probiotic bacterium that has the potential to colonize a number of mammals. It is a probiotic culture and a member of the NSLAB population in several cheese varieties.

In humans, Lactobacillus Reuteri is present in various parts such as the gastrointestinal tract, urinary tract, and skin. It is also present in the breast milk of women.

Various studies have also found that Lactobacillus Reuteri can live in the human gut if it is taken as a probiotic. Besides, it is also found in a diet, including the types of foods that help it grow. Foods such as yams, beans, artichokes, and others contain a large amount of Lactobacillus Reuteri.

A new strain is introduced, which multiplies in your mouth to protect your teeth' enamel, and, thus, whitens and brightens the teeth. It helps with the inflammation and further supports an overall healthy mouth for you. It also prevents the swelling, irritation, and redness of mouth walls.

B.lactis BL – 04®

B.lactis BL – 04®, also called Bifidobacterium animalis subsp. lactis BL-04® has the ability to support the balance of intestinal bacteria during and after post-antibiotic surgery. It is a gram-positive, rod-shaped, non-spore-forming bacterium.

B.lactis BL – 04® is helpful in maintaining your overall digestive health and effectively treats IBS symptoms. It also stops any harmful foreign substance from entering your body.

The probiotic was first found in the feces of a breast-fed infant back in 1899. They are a common part of the indigenous microbiota in the human intestinal tract.

The ingredient supports the balance of beneficial bacteria in your mouth. Besides, it also helps regulate a healthy respiratory tract and maintains a healthy immune system. It protects your beneficial and healthy bacteria everywhere in the mouth to prevent any oral cavity. Cleaning the respiratory tract keeps our mouth clean and hygienic.

By keeping a great immunity, this probiotic removes the chances of any recurring dental diseases.

Apart from the above three main ingredients, it also contains a proprietary blend of four plants and minerals, which we shall discuss below.

Inulin

Inulin is a group of naturally occurring polysaccharides produced by various plants. Some of it is also produced industrially and extracted from chicory.

It is a type of dietary fiber. A number of researches have shown its significant benefit, such as improving digestive health, controlling diabetes, aiding in weight loss, and others.

Most dental supplements contain inulin to act as both tooth and gum health supporters. It supports good bacteria with its growth. It acts as a blending ingredient.

Malic acid

Malic acid is a dicarboxylic acid that is made by all living organisms. It is a food additive and is responsible for the sour taste of fruits.

The most common use for malic acid is for dry mouth. Various clinical trials have proven that it stimulates saliva production in the mouth. However, there is a lack of proper studies to support these findings.

It is mainly extracted from fruits like strawberries. One of the primary roles of malic acid is to rebuild the enamel and further reduce the plaque on teeth which discolors the teeth. It also aids in tooth whiteness.

Thus it helps to cleanse the teeth and prevent bad odor and erosion of enamel.

Tricalcium phosphate

It is calcium salt of phosphoric acid, which is also known as bone phosphate of lime. It is a white solid with low solubility. It is used in many products across the globe, such as in toothpaste, water filtration, nutritional supplements, and others.

Naturally, it occurs in several forms, such as rock, sand, and lime.

It contains important minerals to rebuild your inner tooth strength, which helps in preventing the teeth from falling off soon. Its various antioxidants prevent further tooth damage and thus maintain overall oral health.

Besides, it is beneficial for people with prevailing nerve pain as it helps in reducing nerve sensitivity.

Peppermint

The herb peppermint is a hybrid plant. It is formed by the natural cross between spearmint and Watermint.

The leaves, as well as the essential oil from the plant, are considered to be beneficial for human health. You can also see it as a common flavoring agent in foods and beverages. The other usage of this ingredient is enhancing fragrance in soaps and cosmetics.

Peppermint is continued to be promoted for various health purposes from ancient times to cure digestive disorders. Recently it is also promoted for IBS, common cold, digestion-related problems, itching, joint pain, and others.

It acts as an anti-inflammatory ingredient that protects your teeth and gums from inflammation. Further, it reduces the redness, swelling, itching, and irritation of gums; it is also found to improve the pH of the mouth.

The fresh mint flavor helps to do away with the bad odor while breathing. Its numbing and cooling effects can also protect the mouth from sensitivity.

How do Prodentim works?

Whether a product works or not totally depends upon its working mechanism. In our current world, oral hygiene depends on the product from the market, which ranges from toothpaste to mouthwash.

However, we can't ignore the fact that most of these products are filled with toxic elements, which are harmful to the overall oral health. Remember that an oral formula is considered best only if it will give out the desired results.

However, most of the products fail in one of the main aspects. The clogging of harmful chemicals may lead to a short-term gain. But as well, look towards the longer term. It will only destroy oral health.

The worsening of oral health can be traced by the initialization of bad odor, which is often a result of the accumulation of these toxic chemicals. Later this results in tooth decay. The market point of oral hygiene products is the whitening of teeth.

However, to really do this, oral health products are filled with fluoride, which clearly makes your teeth appear white, but eventually, it leads to tooth decay and infections. Most oral products even fail to remove sugary products, leading to discoloration and tooth decay.

According to a recent study in Springer Nature publication, good oral health means having an abundance of the population of good bacteria. Researchers have found that sometimes the overwhelming quantity of chemicals in oral products eventually kills the good bacteria in your mouth. It thus, misbalances the good and harmful bacteria ratio.

The ProDentim will eventually lead to improving teeth health. It further will give the most required strength to your teeth and gums. Proper and constant use will cure most teeth-related problems. It will eventually lead to healthy gum, white and strong teeth, fresh breath, and less sensitive teeth.

These pills are coated with nutritious ingredients which give passes the required microbes to the gums that protect your gums.

Apart from giving you a strong and healthy mouth and smile, the ProDentim also helps improve the respiratory tract and the immune system.

Benefits of Prodentim supplement?

It helps maintain a healthy gum

Eating just a single tablet of ProDentim every day gives you innumerable benefits. This benefit increases when you are constant with your dosage for more than three months.

The nutrient coat of the tablet helps you to supplement your improper diet. It helps you to strengthen your dental gums and health.

It helps to strengthen enamel which creates a strong layer of protection for our mouth.

The microbes for the product are naturally extracted. Thus, it helps to naturally improve your teeth and gums' condition.

ProDentim helps to influx the mouth with good bacteria. It also helps you strengthen your oral health.

Reduced tooth and head pains

We know that the product is amazing and is an instant relief to the pains in your teeth and gums. But we all know that the pain of teeth is most likely to spread across your head too. And the good news is that the supplement also reduces the risk of headaches and migraines.

Additional reliefs

The product is also known to provide some additional relief to your mouth. For instance, it improves fresh and minty breath by subsiding the harmful bacteria that create bad breath. It helps fight other diseases too.

The peppermint present in the ProDentim helps to reduce the sensitivity of teeth. It reduces the risk of gingivitis and periodontal diseases.

Side effects?

ProDentim claims to be made up of natural materials. Thus, the chances of a reaction are far less.

Its website claims that this product is safe for all ages. Despite the given claim, one may consult a doctor if they feel any irregularity.

Symptoms in pregnant women

If a pregnant woman wants to have the pill, consultation with the doctor is a must. Although it is rare for the supplement to show any side effects in these women, lactating mothers should also see to it.

Allergies

Although the product is known to have no such severe side effects, if you consume other medicines, you should talk to your doctor first. Besides, a person must go through all the ingredients to see if they have underlying allergies.

The scientific evidence behind Prodentim

In the age where oral hygiene is mainly characterized by brushing and mouth washing, questions like: will the chewing tablets be effective? is also raised. Many factors can determine whether a supplement is legitimate or not. But, scientific backing is first and foremost.

Usually, supplements are not sent to clinical trials or any such tests. Thus reviewing all ingredients of the ProDentim formula is a must to determine its applicability.

ProDentim is produced in a facility certified to Good Manufacturing Practices {GMP}, thus ensuring its purity and health protocols.

ProDentim contains every ingredient that has been backed by scientific evidence to support oral health.

A 2010 study in the European journal of dentistry showcased various benefits of probiotics in oral health. They found that probiotics can colonize your oral cavity when they are present. Thus, it must be checked that the number of tablets should remain as prescribed.

Earlier probiotics were considered only to improve the beneficial bacteria. It must contain a particular amount of probiotics to break down food and maintain gut health. Its shortage can lead to bad breath and oral health issues. Thus by taking the right probiotics, this can be reversed.

The ProDentim are chewing tablets that help in releasing the probiotic bacteria in your mouth. Thus, the benefits will start coming within a few weeks. To further increase the benefits, one must continue with the chewing tablets.

ProDentim is covered with fiber, vitamins, and various other compounds coating. This supplements the shortage of fiber which is caused due to lack of proper diet. Thus, it can further support oral health in many ways.

Prodentim dosage

As mentioned earlier in the article, a single bottle contains 30 pieces of tablets. But normally, you should just consume one tablet per day. However, there is no prescribed timing for the tablets to be consumed. So, you may chew it at any time of the day.

Though the time for the consumption is not given, one should consume it on an empty stomach. It is the case since in the early morning when our stomach is empty, probiotics will be absorbed faster. You must note that it will not affect the energy level in the body.

While consuming ProDentim, you should not take any toxic substances. The dose should be continued without any increment as any increase may open a pandora of adverse effects. So, please consult a doctor first before anything.

In any case, doctors' advice should be taken before taking the pills if you're under any medical condition or a pregnant or lactating mother. A person with any allergies must confirm that the ingredients are safe for their consumption.

Where to buy it?

The ProDentim supplement is only available on its official website. You must note that it is not available anywhere else. Every order comes with free shipping as well. So, please try to stay away from fraudulent websites.

We might think that the supplement is expensive, but the price balances the number of pills it has in one bottle. It is more affordable than any other probiotics as it is impossible to get all these strains of probiotics under one supplement.

A window for Advance payments is provided on the website. Once you pass the payment gateway and you get the payment proof, the order is approved. The order usually takes between 24 to 48 business hours to dispatch.

However, no specific time is allotted when the order will reach your doorstep. This usually depends on where you live.

According to the official website, the ProDentim oral health supplement comes in the following pricing:

6 x bottles with 180 days of supply. It costs around $49 per bottle. It provides two free bonuses. You will get a free shipping option in this purchase.

3 x bottles with 90 days of supply. You get this product at $59 per bottle. You are also provided with two free bonuses with this purchase. You can avail the free shipping option in this purchase as well.

1 x bottle with 30 days of supply. You can now make the purchase at $ 69 only. You must note that you are not provided with any free bonuses in this offer. If you order now, you are provided with the free delivery option in this purchase too.

The two bonuses include:

1. Bad breath is gone. One day detox. And;

2. Hollywood white teeth at home.

A 60-day money-back guarantee is also provided by the official seller in case you see no improvement in your oral health.

Before making any purchase, you must note that the above prices and shipping charges are subject to change from time to time. The current price of any product can be traced only through the official website. So, keep checking the site to know about any changes in the price plan.

FAQs

Q. Is Prodentim safe?

ProDentim is scientifically backed and is a totally natural product. The 3.5 billion strain which is used in it mostly comes from a natural source. Thus, the chances of any side effects are null.

The product is backed and approved by Food and Drugs Administration [FDA] and Good Manufacturing Practices [GMP]. This certifies the product to be updated with safety and hygienic standards.

Moreover, if you look at the reviews, there are multiple customers who have given ProDentim positive reviews. They claim that the supplement has helped keep their oral and dental health in check.

However, pregnant and lactating mothers are advised to consult with a doctor before taking any supplements for any person with underlying medical conditions. The person with any underlying allergies must check on all the ingredients thoroughly. It is one hundred percent [100%] safe and reliable.

Q. How and when to use ProDentim?

ProDentim comes in the form of pills that you can easily chew to get the maximum given benefit to oral health. The presence of probiotic strains helps in the active cleansing and overall oral hygiene.

After brushing your teeth, one must take the tablet on an empty stomach to get the maximum given output. So, it would be best if you take it during the morning hours on an empty stomach. You can also take it once or twice as directed by your doctor.

However, there is no prescribed time given to use the product. As per many ProDentim reviews that we have read so far, one must continue it for 3-6 months for the result and get the best oral health.

You must keep youngsters below 18 years of age away from the pills, as the dosage is not prescribed for them.

You need to change any regular lifestyle as it does not restrict people from enjoying their favorite foods. However, even while taking the pill, you should remember to cleanse your mouth at least twice a day and continue with your daily oral routine. This is the only way you can see the maximum results.

Conclusion on Prodentim reviews

There is a saying that the mouth is the gateway to all parts of your body. And, of course, we agree. Thus, healthy teeth and mouth symbolize the overall good health of your immune system. There is no better supplement than ProDentim to keep oral health in a better position.

It is evident that a lack of good bacteria leads to a number of oral health issues in your body. It can affect your oral cavity or even cause issues in the respiratory tract. Thus, to keep optimal oral health, you are advised to take the pills.

It is affordable, risk-free, and absolutely worth a try to improve your tooth and gum health. Healthy teeth always lead to improved overall hygiene. We hope our blog was helpful and that you could make a purchase to see the results.

