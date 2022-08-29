ProDentim Reviews Ingredients, Side Effects And Scam Complaints

ProDentim is an oral probiotic in the form of chewable candy that improves and sustains the health of the teeth and gum by promoting the growth of microbiomes in the mouth and throat. Using potent ingredients and millions of combined probiotics, this supplement is a new discovery in oral health. ProDentim reviews include an in-depth analysis of the ingredients, how it works, side effects, customer complaints, if it's legit and really works, where to buy, and more. Let's get started.

ProDentim Candy Reviews

Ideal oral health is underrated, and the confidence that comes when you can smile wide, knowing your teeth and gums are at their best state and appearance is second to none. We've been told all along that bacteria causes all our oral issues, from bad breath to terrible gum, but we often neglect the good bacteria and destroy them through the use of harsh toothpaste and mouthwash.

When chewed, ProDentim candy uses its natural formula to resolve the microbiome imbalance by repopulating the mouth with those helpful, beneficial bacteria that ensure the teeth and gums are healthy and enhance the respiratory system, fighting off allergies and improving digestion.

ProDentim Ingredients

There are tons of infused probiotics in the ProDentim candy that it would be impossible to name each one and their action power. However, three unique and medically-trusted ingredients are also present in the supplement that have been proven to improve teeth and gum health.

What's in ProDentim?

Here is the ingredients list:

Lactobacillus Paracasei is a 'good' type of bacteria commonly found in fermented food and dairy, like milk, yogurt, etc. It is helpful in producing probiotics. When in the mouth, it eliminates disease-causing organisms and bacteria, helps in food breakdown and digestion, and ensures the teeth and gums are in proper condition. Although not scientifically proven, people also swear by Lactobacillus Paracasei for the treatment of eczema, the common cold, diarrhea, and more.

Lactobacillus Reuteri: This is a bacteria specie that belongs to the major lactic-acid producing ones that is very effective health-wise. In the body, it can be found in the mouth, stomach, breast milk, small and large intestine, and feces. It is medically renowned for its ability to support the balance of intestinal (good and bad) bacteria.

B.lactis BL-04®: This probiotic strain, known as Bifidobacterium animalis subsp lactis BI-04® in full, is rod-shaped and anaerobic and can be found in the intestines of mammals. In ProDentim, this ingredient improves immune defense, helps the gastrointestinal tract better digest and absorb nutrients and excretion, and enhances healthy teeth and gums.

Others Are:

Inulin: Found in fruits, herbs, and vegetables, insulin helps in digestion and absorption of nutrients in foods and aid in the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Malic acid: For teeth, malic acid helps remove discoloration and whiten the teeth. It is mainly found in fruits and vegetables.

Tricalcium Phosphate strengthens the teeth and helps with sensitivity and repair.

Peppermint: This anti-inflammatory element helps prevent infections in the mouth, swelling, and bleeding of the tissues, helps fortify the enamel, keeps the mouth and breath fresh, and strengthens the teeth and gums.

Pros and Cons

To know whether ProDentim works and just how legit it is, this review wouldn't be complete without mentioning the pros and cons of the oral probiotics supplement. Let's cover the Pros now.

Supports a healthy microbiome in the mouth

Prevents bad breath

Repairs horrid gums

Helps the respiratory and digestive system

Promotes digestion and helpful sleep

ProDentim candy is easy to use

It contains 100% natural ingredients and is non-GMO and gluten-free

Manufactured in a facility with GMP certification and FDA registration

It is chewable and easily dissolves in the mouth

ProDentim prevents swollen gum, inflammation, and poor oral health

There is a legit place to buy ProDentim - the official website

There is a limited 60% Discount while the current stock lasts

Free shipping is available

There is a 60-day 100% money-back warranty.

Cons

It is not an overnight miracle product and could take a few weeks to start seeing great results.

It is only available on the official website as a direct order from the producers

ProDentim is the most in-demand oral probiotic at the moment, so it isn't abnormal to go out of stock.

Pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions and allergies should consult a doctor before use.

Where to Buy ProDentim - Website

While looking for where to buy ProDentim, you need to be careful. This is a medical discovery in the form of a supplement and is in extremely high demand. Therefore, there are a lot of shady websites and retail outlets selling replicas of the original product at a way lower price to lure people in.

The only legit place you should be ordering ProDentim is from the manufacturers through the company's official website. This way, you're getting the original product and eligible for customer bonuses and free shipping.

Pricing:

1 bottle of ProDentim has a 30-day supply and costs $69

2 x bottle is $177

Get the 6-months’ supply at a discounted price of $294

The payment process is seamless; provide your name, email, and address and proceed to order with your debit card (Mastercard, Discover, Visa, American Express, etc.), which is protected with a secure SSL connection and a 60-day money-back guarantee.

Dosage

Chew one tablet every morning. A bottle would last for a month, but continued use of the supplement is recommended to get optimum results.

ProDentim in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada

People in the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia are not excluded from taking advantage of ProDentim to enrich their oral health. However, since the supplement is manufactured in the USA, the delivery time might take longer than the standard 3-7 days to have your package at your doorstep. The official website is where to buy ProDentim from.

ProDentim Side Effects

ProDentim oral probiotic doesn't have any reported side effects, as it uses 100% natural formula without preservatives and stimulants, and chewing on the supplement wouldn't cause any harm to your health. However, oral probiotics could cause an allergic reaction, passing gas, and a running stomach at the early stage of use.

ProDentim Negative Reviews/Scam Complaints

Most ProDentim reviews shy from exposing some bad experiences and scam reports by customers, but they are critical to know. ProDentim research has analyzed the major negative reviews so far, which revolve around two claims that the product doesn't work and the body's reaction after use. These two are some of the major complaints across YouTube, Facebook, and other sources. Let's address them.

First, on the company's website, the expected time to start getting noticeable results is in weeks, but people use it for a couple of days and term ProDentim a 'scam.' The oral action doesn't happen in a few hours or overnight despite possible bogus claims or expectations. It would be best to chew this supplement every morning for at least a month to allow it to do its work correctly.

Some side reactions that could arise from oral probiotics include bloating, stomach upset, and diarrhea, but these are only temporary. However, people having these strange experiences would get scared and get off the supplement without giving it time to work. To fully enjoy the benefits of ProDentim, use the required dosage and use it for at least 30 days and notice the improvements in your mouth.

What Do Oral Probiotics Do?

Oral probiotics help support a healthy mouth and oral health by encouraging the growth of good bacteria while helping eliminate bad ones. The functions include:

Fighting bad breath.

Reducing gum disease inflammation.

Calming the symptoms of Gingivitis, a condition that causes the gum to be sensitive, swollen, and tender.

Improves resistance to oral infections.

And more...

ProDentim BBB Reviews

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is a non-profit organization that helps people in the United States, Canada, and Mexico decide on businesses to patronize through reviews by its members. Reviews are vetted to ensure they are genuine and unbiased.

At the moment, ProDentim BBB reviews aren't available just yet since the product is relatively new. It would take a while to adequately use the oral probiotic candy to be able to leave a review that doesn't feel rushed or influenced by impatience. In due time, there will be reviews of ProDentim on BBB, no doubt, but for now, independent reviews will do.

Can ProDentim Cure Halitosis?

It is an oral probiotic that destroys harmful bacteria, including the ones that cause bad breath. So, the supplement can help with halitosis.

Do You Swallow ProDentim?

Yes, chew on the tablets, and they will dissolve easily and be swallowed.

