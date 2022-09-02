ProDentim Reviews - Fake Chewable Candy or Real Breakthrough Results?

ProDentim is a top trending oral care supplement with 100% natural ingredients. According to the official website, ProDentim uses probiotics and a prebiotic blend to re-create the balance between harmful and beneficial bacteria that changes due to poor diet. The supplement is much easier than changing the diet; besides, it is an affordable product and does not add much to the monthly health budget. Moreover, it is available for sale at an exclusive discounted cost for a limited period.

Dental and oral health supplements are not as famous as diet pills, but it does not mean they are not legit. The real problem is that the availability of numerous options can confuse a person, and the chances of choosing a wrong or fake product become high. It is because the supplement industry has all types of products, and the supplements are not controlled like medicines because they do not treat any disease.

So, finding a product that fulfills its promises and also does not cost a fortune is very difficult. ProDentim candy is a newly released dental supplement that is high in demand, and its testimonials reveal it truthfully in its promises too.

This formula has 3.5 billion bacteria inside, which is more than enough to transform the oral microflora completely. The results are fast, and you will see it working within a few weeks only. Let's find out which ingredients are added to this product and who should and should not use it in this ProDentim review.

ProDentim Reviews: Probiotics For Oral Health

It is uncommon for the general public to know about how probiotics and prebiotics can help in maintaining health. Even if they do, they only know about weight loss supplements and metabolic boosters. The role of probiotics and prebiotics in oral health is not new, and there is a growing amount of evidence on it. Although these two represent two different types of bacteria, both work for the growth and promotion of each other, that is, maintaining metabolic and oral health.

Many dentists suggest probiotics in diet, either from food or a supplement because their benefits save people from dental and gum diseases. A balanced microflora controls the risk factors that initiate any disease progression, such as inflammation, cracking of teeth, cavities, and bad breath. When this amount of pathogenic bacteria is controlled, the body goes back to normal working again and experiences the best of health.

ProDentim chewable candy (also called ProDentim chews) is a blend of five probiotic and prebiotic strains, each with proven health benefits for the body. Some people confuse probiotics and prebiotics, but these two are different; probiotics represent living bacteria while prebiotics are dead ones. Both complement the effects of each other and improve the gut, oral, and vagina microflora of the body. As opposed to the stigma associated with the word 'bacteria,' these two are harmless and offer benefits by covering the growth of nasty bacteria.

The oral cavity contains trillions of bacteria, some of which are beneficial while others are harmful to the body. Typically, they coexist in peace, but this balance is disturbed when a person goes through extreme dietary changes, uses antibiotics for too long, or goes through anything that affects his natural microbiota.

The new strategies for manipulating this balance involve probiotic supplements too, which can save from oral and gut diseases. The regular use of probiotic and prebiotic supplements like ProDentim can create a bacterial-friendly oral cavity with reduced harmful bacteria and little to no risk of disease progression. Continue reading this ProDentim review to find out details on it.

What to Know About ProDentim?

ProDentim is a relatively new oral health medication on the market. With a revolutionary recipe designed by dentists, it enhances tooth and gum health. Their scientifically supported combination of probiotics and nutrients can help the gums and teeth remain healthy or, in some circumstances, recover from damage.

Though individual results may vary, ProDentim provides several benefits, including beneficial microorganisms. They are constructed of soft pills that give long-term good breath. Many of the components in the supplement possess anti-inflammatory characteristics, which aid in the prevention of gum swelling.

ProDentim also includes probiotics, which help to maintain respiratory health. It also enhances the health of the digestive system. The company is dedicated to serving its clients with healthy items with no negative implications.

Ingredients in ProDentim Formula

The ingredients list reveals the true potential of a product and if you see a company hiding this information, know that it is a scam. Do not fall for these tricks, allow the shady companies to fool you, and know the ingredients before you decide to use any supplement.

As with ProDentim chewable candy, there is no such concern, and the company has already shared the complete details. You can view the ingredients information on the official website, which is also printed on the product label. As mentioned already, ProDentim is a fine combination of handpicked natural ingredients, ensuring optimal dental and gut health. Most importantly, all the ProDentim ingredients are present in the formula in clinical doses, and that makes the supplement safe and more effective.

This product is made and distributed from the US, and the orders are dispatched from the company warehouse directly. Read the following to know which ingredients are inside ProDentim formula and their supposed benefits for oral health.

Lactobacillus Paracasei: the first name on this list is L.paracasei, a probiotic with direct benefits for dental and gums health. It improves the teeth, strengthens them, and prevents breakage. It also strengthens the gums, allowing the teeth to fix themselves better. Some studies reveal its benefits for sinus and allergies too, which are additional benefits for the body.

Lactobacillus Reuteri: next is L. reuteri, a beneficial bacterium that discourages the growth and spread of harmful bacteria in the body. It helps balance the oral biome, allowing the beneficial bacteria to spread. It also eases inflammation and repairs the gums damage caused by inflammation. A higher number of this strain in the oral microflora means the inflammatory damage is not chance, plus it also eases the pain associated with certain dental conditions and infections.

B.lactis BL-40: the ProDentim chews also contain B.lactis, which is a normal part of human microflora. The supplemental form increases its amount in the body and provides various oral health benefits. Some studies show its positive impact on the respiratory system and immunity too.

Inulin: This ingredient is a prebiotic, which is added to the ProDentim formula to improve the effects of other ingredients. It has an appetite-controlling effect, allowing the body to eat mindfully, and saving from overeating. It also regulates cholesterol and offers cardiovascular benefits. It kills the pathogenic bacteria in the mouth and encourages the growth of probiotics, protecting the oral cavity from pathogenic attacks.

Malic Acid: this is an unusual ingredient in ProDentim ingredients, but it is not something you can ignore. It improves the effects of all other ingredients and prevents age-related damage to the body, including dental damage. Some studies show it can relieve dry mouth, a symptom that shows up when saliva production is reduced. It re-starts the optimal saliva production and prevents dehydration in the oral cavity.

Peppermint: lastly, peppermint is added to ProDentim ingredients for refreshing the mouth and saving from bad breath. It also has an anti-inflammatory effect that saves the user from bleeding gums, painful chewing, and dental decay.

These ProDentim ingredients go well with each other and do not cause undesirable effects. All these probiotic and probiotic strains are collected from dietary sources. Although the company does not mention the location, it has mentioned the name of the sources where it obtained them. For example, inulin in the ProDentim formula is obtained from the chicory root (Chicorium intybus). ProDentim chews are flavored, and a natural strawberry flavor is added to them to improve the taste. You can chew them or swallow them as per your choice, but do not add them to any food or shake mix.

It is least likely to experience any side effects with ProDentim tablets, as it is free from allergens and ingredients that may be an allergen to some people. The allergies to probiotics and prebiotics are unlikely but if you have a metabolic condition or cannot decide if this product is suitable for you, get medical help. Discuss the use of oral dietary supplements with a doctor to understand its roles and any potential risks. Do not hide your medical and family history while discussing this so that you can receive the best advice.

Where to Buy ProDentim on Discount? Delivery Details And Bonuses

ProDentim is currently in stock and available for online orders and doorstep deliveries. This product is not available anywhere else, and the company has not authorized any dealer, group, or company to govern its sales. The orders are placed online only on the official website (here’s the link to order ProDentim), received by the company, and verified before dispatching.

There are so many options to pay for it, but all of them work as advanced payments. There is no option to pay in cash during the time of delivery, and you have to give the payment proof while completing the order.

The price of the ProDentim bottle is $99, but the company is offering a discount for a limited time, which makes this price $69 only. Those who want to buy more bottles for a complete oral health transformation can try the bundle packs. And these bundle packs cost even less than the per bottle price. Read the following to get the complete pricing information.

Get one bottle of ProDentim (30 doses) for $69.00 only (Instead of paying $99)

Get three bottles of ProDentim (90 doses) for $177.00 only (Instead of paying $297)

Get six bottles of ProDentim (180 doses) for $294 only (Instead of $594)

There are no delivery charges on any order, no matter how many bottles you are ordering. The delivery charges are also waived off for a short time, but the company may end this offer anytime soon. Order a ProDentim bundle pack with free delivery before this offer expires.

Most people would like to start from a single bottle order, which is a reasonable way of trying a new product. If you buy a pack of three or six bottles, you will pay $59 and $49 per bottle only and save a huge amount that you may use on something else. So instead of buying one bottle, invest your money wisely and order three or six bottles.

Bonuses

The bundle packs of ProDentim come with two additional products that are given as FREE. These bonuses are pdf guides with information that makes the effect of this supplement even better. You do not have to add them to the cart, as they are automatically added with every bundle purchase without even marking them.

Bonus #1: Bad Breath Removed. One Day Detox – the first guide is a pdf book on how to improve your breath with the help of common spices and herbs. These ingredients are neither exotic nor expensive, and even if they are not in your kitchen, you can easily get them from the nearest store. Combining these remedies with ProDentim supplement can refreshens the breath without even needing mouthwash every other hour.

Bonus #2 - Hollywood White Teeth at Home – the second bonus is also a pdf guide on how to get beautiful and pearly white teeth at home without any aesthetic dental treatment. This guide explains simple ways to improve your smile while using the ProDentim supplement.

These guides can be downloaded on any digital device. You can print a copy if you cannot read the digital version. Remember, these bonuses are pdf books, and you cannot request or expect the company to send you actual copies of these with your ProDentim orders.

ProDentim Refund Policy

Every single order made through the official website is guaranteed by the company for efficacy and results. It means that the company is taking full responsibility for its products, and it is even ready to take a loss if it fails to impress a user. ProDentim users have this 60-day money-back offer on their orders, and during this time, they can see the effects and choose to return the product if they are not happy with these effects.

The company does not ask any questions or details on ProDentim usage and dose. It believes the words of the user and initiates the refund request right away. After verifying the records from the company’s end, the money is transferred back to the customer. The refunds only cover the product purchased via the official website. So the orders made through unverified sources or links are not valid for refunds. The company has given 60 days to check this product, after which no request will be accepted or facilitated for a refund.

The company has an active customer support team focused on solving these issues. You can contact them to get the product or order-related information and to know the complete process for a refund. Drop them a message or email, and a representative will contact you to offer help. For more information on contacting the customer support team, visit the official website right now.

ProDentim Reviews - Concluding Thoughts

To conclude, ProDentim seems a legit help for people suffering from frequent dental and gums problems, bad breath, and stained teeth. It is a natural supplement that improves overall oral health through probiotics and prebiotics in it. The purpose of creating this product is to help people maintain ideal oral health and improve the effects of regular hygiene practices.

Making it a part of your life helps against all dental and gums diseases, while these bacterial strains inside its formula also affect metabolism. One tablet a day is enough to bring the results within three to six months. If you are already suffering from cavities, bleeding gums, or any other disease, discuss using this supplement with your doctor first.

The company is providing a 60-day full money-back guarantee on all orders, showing there is no way you will lose your money on this. If this product does not help you, talk to the company and get a refund. There is only limited stock available now, and the orders are confirmed on a first-come, first-serve basis.

A Quick Summary of Prodentim Chewable Candy

Based on the official website, the ProDentim oral care formula assists the body in removing nasty bacteria, helping it repair the damage, and saving it from progression diseases.

Pros

100% natural formula with scientifically proven ingredients

Inflammatory control and lowering oxidative stress

Re-creates microflora in the oral cavity

Metabolic benefits and better food digestion

Repairs the damages caused by harmful bacteria

Better cellular health and improved sleep

Easy to use, convenient product

Non-GMO product, no toxins, and fillers inside

No stimulants and habit-forming ingredients

Free from gluten and other allergens

Cons

It is only available online and cannot be purchased from local shops.

It is suitable for adult users only, without any underlying health conditions.

Individual results may vary

ProDentim Dosage Instructions

ProDentim candy comes in the form of soft, chewable tablets. The users are advised to take one tablet every day, preferably before breakfast. There are 30 tablets in each bottle, so one bottle would be enough for the whole month. Using it on an empty stomach increases its absorption making the ingredients fully available to the body. If you do not like chewing, you can swallow it with a glass of water too.

This is an independent product requiring no dietary or lifestyle change. However, it is mandatory to follow standard oral hygiene practices while using it. Using a supplement is not an alternative to regular dental and gums cleaning. It works from the inside, but you still have to do the cleaning for the overall effect.

You can add it into a healthy diet and active daily routine for the effects to be more prominent. Without any other risk factor, the product takes only a little time to start acting and offers greater benefits. Do not use this product with alcohol, caffeine, or any stimulant; the effects may be altered. Also, stick to the standard dosage and never exceed it, hoping to experience results fast. Taking more than daily recommendations will not show faster results; in fact, it can put the body at various risks.

Is ProDentim Safe? How To Find Out?

Supplement safety is a real concern because of the fake and shady companies and products in the market. The first-timers can fall for the trap set by these companies hoping to sell their fake pills, calling them legit. This basic product evaluation is mandatory, no matter which supplement you buy. Dental health supplements are no exception to this, and the same conditions apply to them, including a check on their side effects and interactions.

In general, all dietary supplements are created for adult users only, and no one under 18 should use them. There are child-friendly products available separately, which you can try instead of giving regular over-the-counter supplements to children. Women that are pregnant or breastfeeding should avoid using any supplement unless prescribed or approved by their doctors. Lastly, people with underlying medical conditions should avoid taking supplements and get treatment for their respective issues. Do not use this product if you are not sure about it. Visit the nearest healthcare center to get more information on oral pre and probiotics.

The results can be slow at first, but they become better within a few months. This product can be used for months and years, as long as you need it. There are no side effects associated with it, and using it as per instructions makes it a safe choice, even for prolonged usage.

The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook editorial.