Prodentim Reviews - BEWARE!! Read Customer Reviews From the USA, UK, Canada, Australia, NZ & Ireland

What is Podentim Candy?

The ProDentim formula is created by using entirely natural ingredients, which ensures that it will not cause any side effects.

To know more about ProDentim and how the supplement aids in enhancing your oral health, keep reading till the end.

ProDentim candy is a brand new oral probiotic candy with a refined composition of 3.5 Billion CFU of oral-specific bacteria strains developed by Dr. Drew Sutton MD and recommended by dental specialists for increasing the number of good bacteria to improve the health of your teeth and gums.

Just chew one soft tablet of ProDentim daily, then enjoy a range of benefits. According to the official website, ProDentim candy can support ear, nose, and throat immune health, healthy teeth and gums, and long-lasting fresh breath, among other benefits.

Science Behind ProDentim – How Does It Work?

A new study published in Springer Nature found that individuals with healthy teeth have a significant number of good bacteria in their mouths.

However, due to the regular use of chemically composed toothpaste, oral products, and some carbonated food, teeth lose their strength and hygiene. These items can kill the helpful bacteria in the mouth and lead to gum disorders.

With ProDentim probiotic chewable supplement, a doctor-formulated mix that gathers 5 scientifically proven, potent strains of probiotics amassing over 3.5 billion good bacteria, anyone can restore the balance of a healthy microbiome in their mouth.

Regular use of ProDentim dental pills brings various other health benefits, including stronger gums, fresher breath, and better oral hygiene overall.

Natural Ingredients Found In ProDentim

You must be wondering what makes ProDentim a revolutionary product. Unlike other supplements, ProDentim uses 5 unique ingredients that are clinically proven to support the health of your gums and teeth.

ProDentim formula also contains natural ingredients like malic acid, peppermint, and others that reduce bad breath. The ingredients used in ProDentim are of utmost high quality

Lactobacillus Reuteri

It can produce antimicrobial molecules such as organic acid, ethanol, and reuterin. Due to its antimicrobial properties, L.Reuteri inhibits the growth of harmful bacteria and increases the number of good bacteria.

The presence of L. Reuteri in the ProDentim formula provides multiple health benefits like improving gut health or reducing tooth decay. The ingredients used in some of the probiotic supplements can not only reduce oral cavity but also enhance immune health.

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus paracasei is one of the most popular probiotic strains in the world today. It is found in numerous supplements for improved digestion, support for the immune system, and more. It is one of the few strains directly associated with improved dental health.

B.lactis BL-04

B. lactis is a rod-shaped probiotic. It is an anaerobic gram-positive bacterium. Because of its numerous health benefits, B.lactis BL-04® is commonly encountered as a probiotic strain in food supplements. It boosts immunity, enhances respiratory tract function, and naturally regulates oral flora. Overall, it is a useful bacterium that can improve the health of your mouth, intestines, and respiratory system.

Malic Acid

Malic acid is a naturally occurring chemical substance found in apples, watermelons, berries, cherries, broccoli, and carrots. Malic acid, obtained from strawberries, is included in the ProDentim formulation to improve the brightness and luster of the teeth. It also alleviates mouth dryness and improves saliva production. Additionally, it helps reduce the symptoms of antihypertensive-induced xerostomia.

Inulin

Inulin is a naturally occurring polysaccharide produced by a wide variety of plants. It is most commonly extracted from chicory in industrial applications. Among the nutrients inulins belong to is a class of fiber known as fructans. However, Inulin is used as a prebiotic in ProDentim. It prevents obligate anaerobes from growing in the mouth, which is usually associated with foul mouth smell, by promoting the growth of acidogenic bacteria.

ProDentim key features

The following are a few key features that ProDentim possesses. Now let’s take a quick look at each of them.

● ProDentim addresses the main causes of poor oral health, which are a lack of good bacteria and poor oral microbiota.

● ProDentim has entirely natural ingredients that are sourced using advanced technologies.

● The formula does not contain any artificial substances, harmful chemicals, or toxins in it, which ensures that ProDentim does not have any adverse side effects associated with it.

● As the formula is entirely natural, there is no harm in consuming ProDentim for the long term if you so choose.

● The manufacturer of ProDentim is offering the formula at an affordable cost along with two bonuses.

● ProDentim will be delivered to your doorstep once you order the supplement on the official website.

Cons

● Due to high demand, ProDentim is limited in stock.

●The formula isn’t suitable for everyone, especially people below the age of 18 and those who have any serious medical conditions.

●ProDentim isn’t available on e-commerce platforms and websites like Amazon, eBay, or retail stores.

ProDentim – Pricing And Availability

ProDentim is a natural supplement exclusively sold on its official website, Prodentim.com.

Usually, the product is out of stock due to its high demand. Luckily, at this time, the new batch ProDentim is available in bulk and at a highly discounted price.

The ProDentim dental supplement is available for purchase from their official website in the following package deals:

One bottle costs $69 for a 30-day capsule

3 sets of bottles containing 90 days supply can cost a total of $177

Another set of 6 available for 180 days supply can make your cost of one bottle $49

ProDentim dental supplement is not sold in stores or on eCommerce sites such as Amazon.

There could be fake suppliers selling other supplements under the brand name of ProDentim in other places due to its high market demand.

Customers are advised to ensure they are on the right page before making their purchase. You can start browsing their online store and making purchases safely from their official website.

Which Bonus Items Are Included In ProDentim Orders?

When you order either 3 bottles or 6 bottles of ProDentim, then you will get two bonuses that are listed below:

● Bonus #1: The first bonus is an e-book called ‘Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox’ has details of spices and herbs that can aid in maintaining a fresh breath.

● Bonus #2: The second bonus is an e-book called ‘Hollywood White Teeth At Home’ that has 10-second methods that you can use to get white and bright teeth.

Pro Dentim refund policy

The manufacturer of ProDentim formula provides customers with a 60-day refund policy. This means that if for any reason, you aren’t satisfied with ProDentim, you can return the supplement within 60 days of buying it and the manufacturer will give you a refund.

To get more details about the supplement and its refund policy, you can contact the manufacturer at contact@prodentim-product.com

Directions for using ProDentim

ProDentim is in the form of soft pills that are easily swallowable. The manufacturer’s recommended dosage of ProDentim is one pill a day, It is recommended that you do not exceed the ideal dosage for any reason. The supplement should be taken daily without fail.

The ProDentim formula should be taken for a minimum period of 2-3 months. The supplement is safe for long-term consumption as it does not have any side effects associated with it. Although it is important that you know that the time taken by individuals will vary from one another.

Conclusion:

With its all-natural ingredients, ProDentim is a natural supplement that has revolutionized the oral supplements market. Its active ingredients provide healthy teeth and gums and also help in fighting any gum disease

Since the supplement uses natural ingredients that are derived from safe sources, it is fit for regular consumption.

It is important to note that this article is not a substitute for any medical advice. If in doubt, you must consult your healthcare provider before taking these tablets.

Disclaimer:

Any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely a substitute for sound medical advice from a licensed healthcare provider. Make sure to consult with a professional physician before making any purchase decisions. Individual results may vary as the statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

