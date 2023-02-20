ProDentim Reviews (2023 Update): URGENT Customer Warning! Honest Truth Exposed

ProDentim is a natural dental hygiene supplement that uses natural and plant-based formulations to maintain the health of your oral system.

In this article, we will be talking about ProDentim available on the market. It is a powerfully formulated oral health supplement that helps you maintain your overall health naturally. Many probiotic supplements are available on the market, but as per several customer reviews, there is no supplement like ProDentim.

ACT NOW AND SAVE BIG! Click here to order ProDentim from the Official Website!!

We will discuss in detail the supplement, its characteristics or features, the working, the scientific evidence behind it, its intake guideline, precautions to be followed before consumption, advantages and disadvantages of this supplement, the Pricing, the Money-back guarantee or refund policy, reviews by customers, frequently asked questions, and then the final verdict.

Before we begin this discussion, we will look at the table given below.

Product Overview:

Product Name : ProDentim

Product Retailer : ClickBank

Product Category : Dietary Supplement

Product Form : Tablets

Servings Per Bottle : 30

Serving Per Day : 1

ProDentim Intake Guideline : Chew one ProDentim tablet slowly every morning.

Product Description : ProDentim is an oral probiotics supplement that helps support oral and dental health with the help of the natural ingredients used in its making.

Product Characteristics :

100% natural ingredients

GMO-free

Stimulant-free

Gluten-free

Non-Habit forming

Easy-to-use

Good Manufacturing Practice Certified (GMP-Certified)

Made in an FDA-Registered Facility

Made in the USA

Key Ingredients Used In ProDentim :

Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus Reuteri

B.lactis BL-04

Proprietary blend

Ingredients In The Proprietary Blend :

Inulin

Malic acid

Tricalcium Phosphate

Peppermint

Key Health Benefits :

Made up of power-packed ingredients

Helps promote dental health and oral health.

Helps support healthy teeth and gums.

Helps strengthen the functioning of the beneficial bacteria in your mouth.

Helps enhance the health of your digestive system.

ProDentim Pricing :

Buy a 30-day supply at $69 in total: 1 ProDentim bottle + free US shipping

Buy a 90-day supply at $59 per bottle: 3 ProDentim bottles + 2 free e-books + free US shipping

Buy a 180-day supply at $49 per bottle: 6 ProDentim bottles + 2 free e-books + free US shipping

Shipping Details :

Orders to the USA - free shipping and shipping time of 5-7 working days.

Orders to the UK, Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand - $15.95 shipping fee and shipping time 10-15 working days

Bonus Products :

2 free e-books:

Bad breath gone - one-day detox

Hollywood white teeth at home

Money-Back Guarantee : 60-day 100% satisfaction money-back guarantee

Where to Buy ProDentim : Official Website Of ProDentim

What Is ProDentim?

ProDentim is one of the probiotic supplements available on the market that has been designed to help you with your dental problems and poor oral health. It is one of the best oral probiotics that help in maintaining oral health by eliminating the signs of any oral infections, oral cavities, or oral diseases.

The ProDentim supplement aims to help people get healthy teeth and gums by increasing the population of healthy bacteria in their mouths. This is done with the help of the 3.5 billion probiotic strains and other natural ingredients used in making the ProDentim formula. The ProDentim gum health and oral hygiene supplement come in a bottle in the form of soft tablets or easily chewable candies.

These probiotic supplements contain clinically researched and proven natural ingredients that help keep your mouth healthy by eliminating bad breath and gum inflammation. The elimination of gum diseases and serious dental problems is done with the help of the powerful blend of natural ingredients in the right proportion.

This powerful blend of the ProDentim oral probiotic supplement helps improve your overall dental health. These ingredients have been studied for their several health benefits by performing clinical trials.

The ProDentim supplement uses its formulation of probiotic strains to maintain respiratory health by cleaning your respiratory tract thoroughly. It also helps support tooth health, digestive system, and gut health, enhance immune system functioning, and purportedly supports healthy inflammation in your body.

Working Of The ProDentim Supplement

The ProDentim dental health supplement helps you maintain healthy teeth and gums. It is one of the nutritional supplements available on the market that works to develop probiotic bacteria in your mouth. The reproduction of healthy bacteria will help support oral health and dental health immensely.

The ProDentim formula activates the good bacteria in your mouth with the help of the probiotic strains and natural ingredients used in it. The presence of lactic acid bacteria in its formulation helps maintain good oral health, supports proper digestive health, strengthens the immune system, reduces tooth decay and oral cavity, cleans the respiratory tract, eliminates bad breath, etc.

According to a study published in Springer Nature publication, it was found that the quality of your overall oral health is directly proportional to the number of beneficial bacteria and harmful bacteria present in your mouth. So, an increase in the number of beneficial bacteria would help maintain good oral hygiene, and an increase in the number of harmful bacteria could cause gum disease, oral infections, tooth decay, oral cavity, dental problems, bad breath, etc.

Thus, it becomes very important to repopulate the probiotic bacteria or good bacteria in your mouth with the help of the probiotic strains to maintain good oral and dental health.

The use of natural ingredients in the ProDentim oral and dental health supplement helps in maintaining an overall healthy mouth.

It is known as one of the best probiotic supplements available on the market for promoting oral health, as per several ProDentim customer reviews.

A Look At The Core Ingredients In ProDentim Oral Probiotic Supplement

ProDentim composes of a few probiotics and some oral-friendly ingredients that can give your oral health a boost. So, what are these ingredients? Let's have a look below:

Lactobacillus Paracasei

The probiotic Lactobacillus paracasei may be able to prevent tooth decay by reducing levels of harmful bacteria in your mouth. The bacterium produces lactic acid, which kills bad bacteria while helping to maintain good oral hygiene.

A study published in the Journal of Clinical Periodontology suggests that Lactobacillus paracasei can reduce plaque formation on teeth. This could lead to fewer cavities developing over time.

Lactobacillus Reuteri

Lactobacillus Reuteri is an important part of the healthy digestive system. It helps keep the gut environment clean and free from harmful bacteria. It also reduces inflammation in the stomach lining.

In one study, people who took Lactobacillus reuteri supplements had less plaque buildup than those taking a placebo. However, it’s not clear whether this was because of the supplement or because they were more careful about brushing their teeth.

Other studies have shown that Lactobacilli are effective at killing harmful bacteria such as Streptococcus mutans (the main cause of tooth decay) and Candida albicans (a fungus that causes thrush).

Lactobacilli are also thought to play a role in preventing gum disease. In one study, researchers gave participants either a probiotic supplement containing Lactobacillus reuteri or a placebo. After six months, the group given the probiotic showed significantly lower levels of periodontal pathogens than the control group.

Inulin

Inulin is a type of carbohydrate found naturally in foods like onions, garlic, bananas, apples, and leeks. It is often added to dairy products to make them thicker and creamier.

Studies suggest that inulin may help with oral health. For example, in one small trial, people who drank milk supplemented with inulin experienced significant reductions in bleeding gums compared to those drinking regular milk.

Inulin works by binding to specific receptors in the cells of the tongue and throat. These receptors then send signals to the brain telling us we need to swallow. When we do so, the inulin travels through the bloodstream to the intestines, where it stimulates the growth of beneficial bacteria.

Research shows that consuming inulin-rich foods such as Jerusalem artichokes, chicory root, and dandelion greens can promote weight loss. The reason why is unclear, but some experts believe that these foods stimulate the production of certain hormones that encourage the body to burn calories rather than store them.

The soluble fiber in inulin binds to water molecules in the intestine, forming a gel-like substance that slows down the movement of food through the intestinal tract. This makes it harder for harmful bacteria to grow and multiply.

This effect has been linked to reduced constipation, bloating, diarrhea, gas, and other gastrointestinal symptoms

Malic Acid

Malic acid is another ingredient commonly used in chewing gum. Malic acid is a natural preservative that prevents the growth of mold and yeast.

Some research suggests that malic acid may be useful for treating bad breath. One study found that people who chewed gum containing malic acid reported improved breath after just two weeks.

Another study found that people who consumed malic acid-containing chewing gum experienced a reduction in halitosis (bad breath) when compared to those who did not chew gum.

Like many other ingredients, there isn’t much known about how malic acid affects our bodies. But scientists think that it may work by changing the pH level of saliva.

Saliva normally has a slightly acidic pH of around 6.5. If the pH drops too low, the mouth becomes susceptible to bacterial infections. By raising the pH of saliva, malic acid helps prevent this from happening.

Peppermint

Peppermint oil contains menthol, which is a compound that reduces pain and inflammation.

A number of studies have shown that peppermint oil can reduce tooth decay. A review of several clinical trials found that minty-flavored chewing gum was more effective at reducing cavities than plain gum.

One study found that children who ate candy with peppermint oil had fewer cavities than kids who didn't eat any candy. Another study found that adults who chewed on peppermint gum experienced less tooth decay than those who didn't.

Menthol is one of the most common compounds found in peppermint oil. It's also called "menthone." Menthol is a naturally occurring chemical that occurs in plants like mints, basil, eucalyptus, and thyme.

When you breathe in menthol, your lungs release chemicals that cause your blood vessels to dilate. This increases blood flow to the surface of your skin and mucous membranes.

In addition to helping relieve sore throats, cold sores, and headaches, menthol also appears to help fight against oral diseases like gingivitis and periodontal disease.

Scientific Evidence Behind The Working Of The ProDentim Oral Probiotic Candy

The advanced formula of the ProDentim oral health supplement has been designed especially to help support oral and dental health by improving the number of probiotic bacteria or good bacteria. This formulation is a blend of 100% natural, GMO-free, and non-habit-forming ingredients that maintain your teeth and gums. These ingredients help maintain tooth health, gut health, digestive system health, and immune system health.

The ProDentim oral probiotics supplement is a blend of 3.5 billion probiotic strains, 3 key natural ingredients, and 4 other plants and minerals that provide several health benefits. These ingredients have been proven and tested by several clinical trials as well. In this section, we will look at a few of the studies to know the science behind the working of the ProDentim dental health supplement.

The first key ingredient used in the ProDentim gum health supplement is Lactobacillus Paracasei. This helps support gum health and reduce the risk of developing any gum disease. According to a study done by scientists from the National Taiwan University, the bacterial strain Lactobacillus Paracasei was seen to help in the protection from caries.

The presence of Lactobacillus Reuteri as a key natural ingredient in the ProDentim pills helps reduce redness in the gums caused by inflammation. It is also used in maintaining a healthy mouth. According to a randomized controlled trial conducted in 2015, it was concluded that after supplementation with Lactobacillus Reuteri for 12 weeks, there was a shift in oral microbiota composition observed, but it did not affect species richness.

The use of B.lactis BL-04 in making the ProDentim soft tablets is done to maintain a balance in the number of good bacteria. This natural ingredient is also used to help maintain a healthy immune system and support your respiratory tract.

The other 4 plants and minerals used in ProDentim, like inulin, malic acid, tricalcium phosphate, and peppermint, help support oral health and have also been tested for their health benefits.

Intake Guideline Of The ProDentim Supplement

The makers of the ProDentim pills state that you should chew one soft tablet or candy of ProDentim daily. A slow consumption of this oral health supplement in the morning will help maintain good oral health by improving the functioning of the beneficial bacteria in your mouth.

One bottle of ProDentim contains 30 soft tablets. This means that one bottle of the ProDentim supplement would last you for 30 days. Regular consumption of these soft tablets would provide you with the best results within a few weeks or months of consumption.

Things To Keep In Mind Before Consuming ProDentim Pills

The things mentioned below should be taken care of before consuming the ProDentim oral health supplement:

The recommended dosage should not be exceeded without prior consultation with a health professional to avoid any side effects or allergic reactions.

Stop the consumption of these pills immediately if any side effects or allergic reactions occur.

Consult your health professional before consumption if you are diagnosed with any health condition.

Consult your doctor if you are a pregnant, nursing, or lactating woman before consuming these oral and dental health tablets.

What Are The Benefits Of The ProDentim Supplement?

ProDentim works to aid in maintaining oral health and eliminating the risks of gum disease. The key benefits of ProDentim on your overall health are as follows:

The formulation of this oral supplement helps maintain your oral hygiene by strengthening your teeth and gums. This also helped improve teeth whitening and reduced bad breath issues.

The population of good bacteria inside your mouth can be increased by the presence of 3.5 billion probiotic strains, 3 natural ingredients, 4 plants, and minerals. This good bacteria helps in reducing bad breath and increasing saliva production.

The consumption of ProDentim oral health pills helps improve the functioning of your digestive system and gut health.

The elimination of inflammation in your gut and tracts is caused by taking these oral and dental health pills daily.

What Are The Benefits Of Probiotics Used In ProDentim?

Probiotics are live microorganisms that are beneficial to human health. They're often referred to as “friendly bacteria” because they produce substances that protect us from pathogens.

There are over 100 different types of probiotic strains. Some of the best include Lactobacillus reuteri, Bifidobacterium bifidum, Streptococcus thermophilus, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, and Enterococcus faecalis.

Some of these gut-friendly bacteria are added to ProDentim to not only improve your oral health but also promote overall health and help you live an optimal life.

Here are some of the significant benefits of probiotics in ProDentim:

1. Promotes Gut Health:

The gut is home to trillions of microbes. These microbes play a critical role in digestion, metabolism, immunity, and brain development.

Unfortunately, these good bacteria are outnumbered by harmful ones. When we consume foods that contain high amounts of sugar or refined carbohydrates, the balance shifts toward pathogenic species.

This causes problems such as bloating, gas, constipation, diarrhea, and even food allergies.

With probiotics in the ProDentim supplement, you can restore the healthy balance between good and bad bacteria.

2. Helps Prevent Colds And Flu:

It's estimated that up to 80% of all colds and flu cases could be prevented if we took better care of our immune systems.

Research shows that consuming probiotics regularly may prevent colds and flu. One study found that people who consumed probiotics were 30% less likely to get sick when exposed to rhinoviruses (the main cause of the common cold).

3. Helps Reduce Inflammation:

Inflammation plays a key role in many chronic conditions, including heart disease, diabetes, arthritis, asthma, and cancer.

Research suggests that probiotics can help reduce inflammation. In fact, a recent study showed that taking probiotics for just two weeks reduced levels of inflammatory markers in patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

4. May Help With Digestive Issues:

Many digestive issues stem from imbalances in the microbiome. For example, irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) has been linked to changes in the composition of intestinal flora.

Studies have shown that probiotics can help treat IBS symptoms. A review published in 2013 concluded that probiotics appear to be effective in treating IBS-related abdominal pain and discomfort.

5. Improves Skin Health:

Your body produces vitamin D when it comes into contact with ultraviolet light. However, this vitamin isn't produced at sufficient levels during the winter months.

A lack of vitamin D leads to dry, flaky, and scaly skin. Vitamin D deficiency is also associated with other health concerns like osteoporosis, depression, and cardiovascular disease.

Taking probiotics helps increase the amount of vitamin D in your system. Research suggests that regular consumption of probiotics may help prevent eczema and psoriasis.

6. Protects Against Cancer:

Probiotics have been studied extensively for their ability to protect against cancer. They may help prevent colon cancer by reducing inflammation, fighting pathogens, and promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria.

They may also help fight breast cancer by inhibiting tumor growth and metastasis. Probiotics may also help prevent prostate cancer by increasing levels of certain vitamins and minerals.

7. Boosts Immunity:

Probiotics may help boost your immune system. This includes helping to maintain a healthy balance of good and bad bacteria in your intestines.

When there are too many bad bacteria, your immune system becomes compromised. As a result, you're more susceptible to infections and illnesses.

8. Lowers Cholesterol Levels:

The cholesterol-lowering effects of probiotics are still being researched. But preliminary studies suggest that they may lower LDL ("bad") cholesterol while raising HDL ("good") cholesterol.

Cholesterol is an essential component of cell membranes, but having high cholesterol puts you at risk for heart disease.

9. Promotes Weight Loss:

Some research suggests that probiotics may promote weight loss by altering the way your gut absorbs nutrients.

One study found that overweight women who took probiotic supplements lost twice as much weight as those who didn't take them. Another study found that obese adults who supplemented their diets with probiotics experienced significant reductions in waist circumference.

Probiotics in ProDentim work by encouraging the growth of "friendly" bacteria in your GI tract. These friendly bacteria then produce substances called short-chain fatty acids.

Short-chain fatty acids cause your cells to release hormones that regulate appetite. The end result? You feel full between meals and eat fewer calories overall.

What Are The Side Effects Of The Oral Health ProDentim Supplement?

There are no reported side effects reported to date upon consumption of the ProDentim natural supplement by any of its users. This is because of the natural ProDentim formula by the makers that helps maintain dental and oral health.

Where To Buy The ProDentim Supplement?

You can buy the oral health ProDentim supplement from the official website of ProDentim, as the makers of this dietary supplement have not authorized any third-party platform to sell the original ProDentim bottles.

The ProDentim official website provides these oral probiotics bottles at discounted rates in the form of different packages. Below we mention the packages along with the prices.

What Is The Pricing Of The ProDentim Bottles?

You can buy the ProDentim gluten-free pills from its official website in the form of the following 3 discounted packages:

Buy a 30-Day Supply Package

You get one ProDentim bottle in this package, that is, a total of 30 tablets. You will have to pay zero shipping charges for this deal if you are from the US.

Total Price: $69

Buy a 90-Day Supply Package

You get three ProDentim bottles in this most popular package, that is, a total of 90 tablets, as well as two free e-books. You will have to pay zero shipping charges for the USA for this deal.

Price: $59 per bottle.

Buy a 180-Day Supply Package

You get six ProDentim bottles in this best-value package, including a total of 180 tablets and two free e-books. You will have to pay zero shipping charges for the USA for this deal.

Price: $49 per bottle.

Bonus Products

There are two bonus products offered on the official website of the ProDentim supplement on the purchase of the most popular and best value package, as follows:

Bonus 1: Bad Breath Gone - One Day Detox

In this e-book, you will see super teeth hacks. It contains seven unexpected herbs and spice mixes from your kitchen at home that help you eliminate bad breath. These mixes would help you maintain fresh breath.

Bonus 2: Hollywood White Teeth At Home

This e-book contains several tips and tricks for maintaining healthy teeth. It tells about the simple 10-second bright teeth method that you can do to get Hollywood white teeth sitting at home.

Is There A Money-Back Guarantee Offered On The Purchase Of ProDentim?

The makers of the ProDentim natural supplement provide an assured 100% satisfaction 60-day money-back guarantee on all three package deals.

So, if you are unsatisfied with the results of the product after using it for 60 days and are not happy with your teeth and gums, then you can ask for a complete refund from the makers of ProDentim. You have to contact their customer support team at contact@prodentim-product.com and mention that you want a refund and want to return the product. Make sure to write "refund request" in your email subject.

You will then, after a reply from the team, return all the purchased bottles to the address provided by them. After receiving the ProDentim bottles, you will be refunded the amount, excluding the shipping and handling charges.

ProDentim Reviews - What Do The Customers Think About This Dietary Supplement?

ProDentim, with the help of its advanced formulation, has provided several benefits to customers. We will mention a few of the ProDentim reviews by these customers below.

A ProDentim review by a customer stated that - “I’ve always taken such good care of my teeth, but it always felt like I wasn’t doing enough. Now, for the first time in decades, my teeth feel amazing.”

Several ProDentim reviews by customers state that the formulation of ProDentim stands out with the help of its proprietary blend of powerful 3 ingredients that include plants, herbs, minerals, etc.

The consumption of ProDentim activates the process that maintains your oral hygiene and dental hygiene, reduces the risk of any gum disease, helps improve oral health, reduces tooth decay, bad breath, and oral cavity, etc.

Another ProDentim customer review states that - “My gums have never looked better. It feels so good not to have to worry about my teeth. I simply love it!”

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

How Does The ProDentim Probiotic Supplement Works?

The ProDentim dental hygiene supplement works to maintain the overall health of your mouth by increasing the production and population of beneficial bacteria. This is done with the help of 3.5 billion probiotic strains and nutrients.

Is There Any Refund Guarantee On The Purchase Of The ProDentim Oral Health Supplement By The Makers?

The makers of this dietary supplement provide a 100% satisfaction 60-day money-back guarantee to the users.

How To Use ProDentim Oral Health Supplements?

You are suggested to take one soft tablet of ProDentim daily in the morning. You should slowly chew it to maintain your oral hygiene.

Is The ProDentim Probiotic Supplement Safe To Use?

ProDentim is completely safe to use as it is made up of 100% natural and pure ingredients that aid in oral and dental health and help reduce tooth decay and bad breath.

Is The Payment Made On Purchasing ProDentim From The Official Website a One-Time Or Monthly Subscription?

The payment done on purchasing any package of ProDentim is one-time only and not a part of any subscription plan on a monthly basis.

Whom To Contact In Case Of Any Further Queries Regarding The Product?

For any further queries regarding the product and its policies, you can drop an email at contact@prodentim-product.com.

What Is Periodontal Disease?

Periodontal disease is an infection that affects the gums and bones surrounding your teeth. It's caused by bacterial plaque buildup on tooth surfaces. Over time, plaque hardens and forms tartar or calculus (calcified plaque).

Tartar and calculus irritate gum tissue and eventually destroy the periodontal ligament, which connects teeth to supporting structures. When this happens, teeth become loose and start falling out. Eventually, the entire structure collapses, leaving only the roots exposed.

How Can I Prevent Periodontal Disease?

You can reduce your chances of developing periodontal disease by brushing and flossing regularly. Brushing removes food particles from your mouth and prevents plaque formation. Flossing removes plaque from between teeth and along the gum line.

If you smoke, quit! Smoking weakens your immune system and makes it harder for your body to fight off harmful bacteria.

How Do I Know If My Gums Are Bleeding?

Bleeding gums are usually a sign of periodontal disease. However, if you notice bleeding when you brush or floss, see your dentist immediately.

What Is Gingivitis?

Gingivitis is inflammation of the gums. It occurs when plaque builds up on your teeth and irritates the soft tissues around them.

Gum disease often starts with mild inflammation of the gums, which gradually worsens over time. Eventually, the inflammation spreads into deeper layers of the gum tissue.

Can Gum Disease Be Treated With Probiotics?

Yes. Probiotics have been shown to be effective in treating gum disease. In fact, some researchers believe that probiotics may even prevent the development of gum disease.

In one study, people were given either a placebo or a probiotic supplement daily for 6 months. Those taking probiotics had significantly less gum disease after 6 months compared to those who received the placebo.

Is Gum Disease Contagious?

Yes. People with gum disease tend to share their oral hygiene habits with others. This means that they're more likely to pass on germs that cause cavities and other infections.

Final Verdict - Is ProDentim Worth Your Time And Money?

To end this ProDentim review article, we can say that this oral health supplement is loved by many customers, as seen from the reviews mentioned above and on its official website. So, giving such dental supplements a try would pose no harm, but always remember to read the precautions before consuming these nutritional supplements, as they are made only to aid your health and not prevent, treat, or cure any disease.



SPECIAL OFFER: Place your order today before stock runs out!!

Disclaimer: The above is a sponsored post, the views expressed are those of the sponsor/author and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.