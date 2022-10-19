ProDentim Genuine Review Based On Expert Medical Opinion

Prodentim Reviews (October 2022 Update): Are you someone who does take an effort in taking care of your dental health, someone who brushes every day, and yet finds your teeth not that healthy? Even after flossing and using mouthwash products to keep them clean, you still find yourself in need of a dentist. If so, I can’t agree more; all this time I thought that keeping my mouth clean of bacteria is the right way to keep my teeth healthy. That was true to an extent because I happened to come across an article about the role of bacteria in maintaining healthy teeth.

This study that was published in the Springer Nature publication was about the good bacteria that helped in maintaining dental health. They found that people who had a high population of good bacteria had healthier teeth. When we brush and use mouthwash we are killing these good bacteria along with the pathogens in our mouth. We lose that natural protection, this could be the reason why we find our teeth getting damaged by sweets and chocolates, while they stay pretty solid and undefeated when they are outside our mouth.

So the study helped me realize that at first scientists thought bacteria in our mouths were solely responsible for tooth decay and plaque formation, but this wasn’t true. There are good microbes in our mouth that help in fending off pathogens that destroy our teeth. All the toothpaste and mouthwash product manufacturers aim at killing off all microbes in our mouths. This means that we are killing those good bacteria which can help us in maintaining healthy teeth and gum, naturally. The article further discussed what can be done to promote the growth of probiotics or the good bacteria in our mouth and a solution was to supplement probiotics and use certain compounds in toothpaste that promote the growth of such good bacteria. That is where I found this ProDentim dental supplement, it provides around 3.5 billion strains of probiotics along with other 100% natural ingredients that work together to improve oral health. This supplement got all my attention and I researched it, to provide you with a good review about what it is and how it works.

Prodentim Official Website: Prodentim.com

What Is ProDentim?

ProDentim is a dental supplement that provides a blend of 3.5 billion probiotic strains along with several nutrients and natural ingredients that work in harmony to repopulate your mouth with good bacteria and help in maintaining healthy white teeth and gums.



This supplement is made in the form of easy-to-chew tablets that can be taken every day to provide the probiotics and necessary nutrients to keep them healthy. It is manufactured in a GMP-certified and FDA-approved facility in the US, and they use 100% natural ingredients that are GMO-free.

ProDentim helps in culturing and nourishing the growth of good bacteria or probiotics that are scientifically proven to be effective against several pathogens that are bad for our teeth and gums. All ingredients used in this are printed on the label. You can find related reference articles and research journals that support the benefits and use of these ingredients.



Ingredients Used In ProDentim

Ingredients play a major role in deciding the overall quality of anything, it is the building blocks that make up the whole thing. All ingredients used in the manufacture of ProDentim are printed on the bottle label. These are of the highest quality collected from reliable sources. 100% natural, GMO-free, no stimulants have been used, non-habit forming, it's gluten-free, and these ingredients are well researched and scientifically proven to be beneficial to us. I have done my research and collected more information regarding the ingredients used.



● Lactobacillus Paracasei

Lactobacillus paracasei is a bacteria that helps in the fermentation of dairy products. These can be found in our mouth and digestive tract. These are a kind of good bacteria or probiotic that provides several health benefits that include improving immunity, and digestion, and has anti-inflammatory properties. They help in supporting the health of our gums and also prevent clogging and keep sinuses open.

● Lactobacillus Reuteri

Lactobacillus reuteri is a probiotic found in humans that has several beneficial properties. These bacteria can produce antimicrobial molecules like organic acids, ethanol, and reuterin which prevent the growth of pathogens or harmful bacteria and help in maintaining the balance. It also has anti-inflammatory properties that help in reducing inflammation. This probiotic helps in maintaining a healthy mouth environment.

● B.lactis Bl-04

Bifidobacteria are important probiotics for our bodies. These are found in babies’ intestines when they are born. They have several health benefits that help us. Studies have proved them beneficial in improving symptoms of IBS and reducing inflammation, and fatigue. A study found that taking this probiotic helped in reducing body mass index and cholesterol levels. This probiotic helps in supporting a healthy balance of bacteria in our mouth. It also helps in maintaining a healthy respiratory tract and immune system.

● Inulin

Inulin is high in fiber which is like food and nourishment for probiotics. This can be naturally found in onions, wheat, garlic, agave, bananas, and artichokes. Fiber isn't digested by our stomach, and inulin has fiber that is soluble. This compound helps in improving digestive absorption by slowing down digestion, and it also reduces cholesterol absorption. There are several thousands of different bacteria in our body and only a small portion makes up the pathogen category. Inulin helps in increasing the good bacteria. It helps the growth of Bifidobacteria and Lactobacilli which helps in preventing infection by fending off pathogens and also helps in stimulating the immune system.

● Malic acid

Malic acid got its name from the Latin word for apple called “malum”. Malic acid was first obtained from apples, nowadays this acid is widely used in the cosmetic industry for its beneficial properties. It is also used in culinary items and beverages. Though it was first found in apples, it is actually present in several other vegetables and fruits. Malic acid found in strawberries is found to be having bleaching properties that help in whitening teeth or lightening stained teeth. It also helps with dry mouth by stimulating the production of saliva, this helps in reducing harmful bacteria in our mouth. All these properties make this acid very beneficial for our oral health and therefore it is found in different kinds of toothpaste and mouthwashes.

● Tricalcium Phosphate

Tricalcium phosphate is naturally found in cow’s milk, it is a calcium salt of phosphoric acid and contains 2 important minerals for a healthy body- calcium and phosphorus. Both these minerals play a major role in bone health and this compound also contains vitamin D, which helps in better absorption of these minerals. It's almost like this compound is born to help our bones. Teeth like other bones need these minerals to stay healthy and strong. Vitamin D also helps in reducing inflammation in the gums. Calcium combines with phosphorus and this mineral is really helpful in increasing the bone-strengthening properties of calcium.

● Peppermint

Peppermint (Mentha × piperita) has antibacterial properties that can help in keeping your teeth white and clean of stains and also help in providing freshness to your breath. This plant is an aromatic herb that is a cross between watermint and spearmint. This has been widely used to make tea for its flavor and ability to provide a refreshed feel. The refreshing feel, antibacterial properties, and aroma of this plant make it a favorite among dental product manufacturers and is widely used in toothpaste and mouthwashes. It is also known to prevent the accumulation and growth of bacteria on our teeth that makes our breath bad and damages our teeth, thereby helping us in maintaining healthy teeth.

How Does ProDentim Work?

ProDentim helps us in maintaining healthy teeth and gums by helping good bacteria or probiotics populate our mouth. Science grows over time and so do our methods of approaching things, change is inevitable. ProDentim looks like a change to me. Right from childhood, we thought bacteria are bad things, especially when it comes to dental health. We all brushed using toothpaste thinking they are killing all the bacteria and preventing damage. But we were killing so many good bacteria that were actually helping us in maintaining healthy teeth. As science developed, tools, equipment, and technology developed, scientists studied about the bacteria in our mouth and found that several kinds of them were actually helpful to us, in fact, people with healthy teeth had a comparatively higher concentration of these good bacteria in their mouth. They found that these bacteria could be used to maintain our dental health, but most of the dental products we use contain chemicals that kill these bacteria and thereby reduce the natural protection that our teeth had. ProDentim works by replenishing these lost bacteria, it contains around 3.5 billion probiotic strains in it along with other ingredients that will provide a good environment for these good bacteria to grow and populate our mouths. These probiotics have the ability to prevent and fend off harmful bacteria and their growth.

Does ProDentim Have Any Side Effects?

ProDentim has no known side effects, and it is not surprising too considering all that we discussed so far. The ingredients used in the manufacture of this supplement, the different strains of probiotic and other plant-based extracts, and ingredients are known to be safe for consumption. These ingredients are printed on the bottle label. I have done my research on these ingredients and I found them to be a perfect blend that could work together to provide the best results. Much effort and research have been gone into this formula and it's evident. If you need to know more about the benefits and properties of these ingredients, how they work, or sample studies and results based on scientific research and clinical tests, you can check the official website where they have posted all the relevant scientific journals and publications based on these ingredients. This supplement is made in a sterile facility using GMP-certified manufacturing practices and they have also got FDA registration. All ingredients are guaranteed to be 100% natural and GMO-free. If you have a medical condition, you are under prescription, or if you are a pregnant lady, it is advised to show the bottle to your health care advisor or doctor before starting. The company also states that this supplement is designed for people of all ages and medical conditions and that all the ingredients used are constantly tested for purity against toxins and contaminants to provide you with the best quality product out there.



Cost of ProDentim

Dental healthcare isn't cheap, we both know how much we have to spend every time we have to see the dentist or use dental-related services. Considering all such charges and expenses I find the pricing of ProDentim pretty reasonable. What’s more, they even provide a 2-month money-back guarantee that allows you to get all your money back if you feel like it's not worth it. Referring a product to someone has never been this easier. If you are buying more than a bottle, you get additional discounts too.



● 1 Bottle: $69 per bottle - 30-day supply

Free shipping

● 3 Bottles: $59 per bottle - 90-day supply

2 Free ebooks + Free shipping

● 6 Bottles: $49 per bottle - 180-day supply

2 Free ebooks + Free shipping



The 6-bottle package seems to be the one with the most discount, if you would like to share this with your whole family-this could be a great option.

Bonuses With ProDentim

When you are buying more than a bottle of ProDentim, you get to have two free bonuses along with it. This is already a great supplement, but these discounts and bonuses make it such a steal. That may be the reason why the company claims that most of its customers order the 6-bottle package. These are the bonuses that come with orders more than a bottle.

● Bonus 1 - Bad Breath Gone. One Day Detox (worth $109)

This ebook that comes with ProDentim helps you in having fresh breath using natural ingredients that can be found in your kitchen. There will be 7 recipes using spices and herbs that will provide amazing results.

● Bonus 2 - Hollywood White Teeth at Home (worth $109)

This ebook lets you into secrets that Hollywood celebrities use to maintain white teeth. Then there is a ten-second method that can be used for quick bright teeth.

Where to buy ProDentim?

ProDentim is available on the company’s official website. It is only sold there without third-party sellers' help to maintain the supplement's quality. So you can't find this supplement in retail shops or online stores like Amazon. If you find any, do know that they are fake. There were complaints that some bought these from stores seeing them listed for a lesser price and when they tried to send them back they didn't get a refund. It's quite easy to buy the supplement through the official website. All you have to do is select a package, then you can fill in the billing details, make that one-time payment through the secure payment window and your order will be delivered to your doorstep within a few days. Every bottle of ProDentim comes with a 60-day money-back guarantee that makes sure you get all your hard-earned money back in case you are not satisfied with the product. If you are planning to buy ProDentim, remember to buy through the official website to get all the extra discounts and to make sure you get that money-back guarantee. I will provide the link to the company website below for your ease of access.

https://prodentim.com/

Customer Reviews and Complaints

I went through many reviews that were present on the internet. This supplement has grabbed the attention of many users worldwide with this new approach to dental health. This scientifically proven method has proven to be helpful for thousands of users who are content with the supplement and its benefits. You can read several of these reviews on the official website. It's not surprising that there have been no reports of side effects or any such adversities that the users faced on using this supplement. Ingredients being all-natural, and not using any stimulants in these soft tablets made it satisfying to chew, with no resultant aftertaste. Everyone who used this supplement had something good to say about it.



Shipping And Money Back Policy

The shipping and handling charges are free for any orders in the US. Even if it's a single bottle the shipping charges are handled by the company. If you are ordering from Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, or New Zealand then you will have to pay a small shipping charge of $15.95. All US orders are delivered within a week, if you are ordering from outside of the US, it will be delivered to your doorstep within 10 to 15 days.

When you order any ProDentim product, within 60 hours of the order being placed you will receive a personalized link and tracking ID that can be used to track the package whenever you want. The company promises to deliver only premium quality products, as it is their goal and business identity to provide health and satisfaction, as they stated on their official website. If you have any doubts or queries regarding the order or product you can always contact the company support team and they would be happy to help. I will provide the contact address below.

● Email Support

contact@prodentim-product.com

● Product Support

+1 (302) 754-3446

Available Monday to Friday from 10 AM to 1 AM EST

● Order Support

1-800-390-6035

Available 24/7 (Toll-Free)

● Order Support

+1 208-345-4245

International

Every bottle of ProDentim comes with a guaranteed 60-day money-back policy, which means you can actually try this product for that long period of time, and if you are not satisfied with the product, you can send it back and claim a full refund. It's usually advised to give the supplement some time to act on your body before drawing conclusions and sending it back. The refund policy is quite seamless, you just have to send them a mail, with ‘Refund Request’ as your subject. Then send back the bottles along with a note containing your name and mail id. After receiving the bottles they will process your refund within no time and the money will be credited to your account.

Address:

285 Northeast Ave,

Tallmadge, OH 44278,

United States.



ProDentim: Final Take

Dental health plays a major role in our life, it affects us mentally and physically, if we are not having good teeth. It's something that people notice when we smile and laugh, and that affects our confidence. This is the major reason why the dental industry is making huge money. Even though we tend to brush and take care of our dental health we still have to go to the dentist and spend a lot of money to keep them healthy. We can agree that ProDentim could be the answer to our problem and that this supplement is worthy of trying, there is nothing to lose anyway.

It makes sense when we think about it, the research report seems to make sense. We keep brushing every day and something as simple as a sweet or candy can destroy the teeth. Those good bacteria we had in our mouths used to help us keep our teeth and gums healthy. With the use of chemical cleansers like toothpaste and mouthwash these good bacteria got destroyed and now our teeth are vulnerable. ProDentim brings a solution to this by bringing in around 3.5 billion strains of three different probiotics and necessary nutrients that would help in repopulating our mouth with the good bacteria that it lacks. These probiotics once cultured could kill pathogens and prevent their future growth. This supplement also provides fresh breath and helps in whitening teeth.

ProDentim is made in the US, in a sterile and clean facility using state-of-the-art technology and equipment. The facility is GMP certified and FDA approved for the manufacture of this supplement. All ingredients used in this are printed on the bottle label and you can find the scientific reference articles, journals, and publications related to the benefits and use of these supplements on the company's official website. All these factors and everything we discussed so far proves how efficient this supplement is in providing good dental health. There have been no reports of side effects from users which shows how safe this supplement is. Additionally, the 60-day money-back guarantee makes it a no-brainer to give this supplement a shot.

FAQ

● Can I buy ProDentim from Amazon?

No, you cannot buy ProDentim from Amazon or any other online or offline shopping platforms because it is only sold through the company’s official website. This is done to maintain the quality of the product as the company has full control over the product till it reaches your doorstep.

● Can I track my order?

Yes, you can track your order. Within 60 hours of your order being placed, you will receive a mail containing a personalized link and a tracking id which can be used to track your order anytime you want.

● Is ProDentim safe?

Yes, ProDentim is completely safe for consumption. There are no reports of side effects and this supplement is made using 100% natural ingredients that are scientifically proven to be safe and beneficial to health. These ingredients are gluten-free and non-GMO. It is manufactured in a GMP-certified FDA-approved facility using state-of-the-art equipment.

● How does ProDentim work?

ProDentim is based on scientific research, it contains 3.5 billion probiotic strains that are beneficial to our oral health. It also contains other plant-based ingredients that help in repopulating these probiotics and also help in whitening teeth, providing fresh breath, and preventing the growth of pathogens.



● Can I have a different billing address?

Yes, you can have different addresses, you just have to select a different billing address from the order page and give them both addresses.



● Can I know more about the refund policy?

If you are not satisfied with the product you can always return the product anytime within the allotted 60 days after receiving the order. You can send back the products opened or unopened, and claim a 100% refund. This way you lose nothing, either you get the results or you get your money back.

Disclaimer:

Please be advised that any recommendations or suggestions made here are not even remotely a substitute for professional medical advice from a certified healthcare provider. In case you use have concerns or doubts regarding the details shared above, make sure you consult with a licensed professional before making any purchasing decision.. Further, these products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

