ProDentim Exposed! How It Works, Benefits vs Side Effects & Shocking Customer Scam Reviews

Inside our mouth is specific healthy bacteria that maintain teeth and gum health. The microbiome in our mouths is vital and affects multiple body systems, resulting in proper functioning.

To improve our mouth’s microbiome and keep our teeth and gums healthy, the team behind Prodentim offers the perfect blend of ingredients that has already helped thousands of people globally.

ProDentim is a small bottle filled with capsules and contains up to 3.5 billion probiotics and nutrients. This sugar-free tablet will release healthy bacteria, which will not only help your teeth and gums but overall health.

If you are interested to know more about ProDentim, follow us as we unravel all its ingredients and effects and show you where you can get it.

What Is ProDentim

ProDentim is a probiotic supplement that aids in mouth wellness. Unlike other products that contain probiotics, ProDentim only uses natural ingredients, as they state on their website.

The primary purpose of these tablets is to keep your gums and teeth healthy and reduce swelling, bleeding, and tooth decay.

When the healthy bacteria in your mouth multiply and spread, you will get notice changes like fresh breath, improved digestion, and better hormone production.

Other benefits of oral health include reduced inflammation and a clear respiratory tract. While there are other supplements on the market today, none do the job as well as ProDentim and offer such support to your mouth’s microbiome.

How to Properly Use ProDentim

The recommended dose of ProDentim is taking one tablet per day. The best time to take the supplement is early in the morning.

Now, there are two ways that you can take the tablet - either leave it in your mouth to dissolve on its own or chew it slowly.

No matter which way you take it, you will effectively start spreading the ingredients, and thus their benefits, in your system. Unlike other probiotics, you shouldn’t swallow the tablet right away but keep it in your mouth.

ProDentim Main Features

There are tons of oral health supplements out there which claim to be the next big breakthrough. They might promise a lot at a cheaper cost; however, why go for something that might work over something that certainly works?

Some of the features of ProDentim are:

100% natural ingredients;

Gluten and GMO-free;

Stimulant-free;

Non-addictive;

Ease of use;

GMP certified.

On top of all that, ProDentim was created and is continued to be made in an FDA-registered facility.

ProDentim Formula

The formula of ProDentim is a combination of three probiotic strains and four extra added ingredients. Once you have the tablet in your mouth, and you either start chewing or leave it to dissolve by itself, the effect of the strains and ingredients will start.

The probiotic strains that are in the formula are as follows:

Lactobacillus paracasei;

Lactobacillus reuteri;

Bifidobacterium lactis BL-04.

Apart from the probiotic strains, the ProDentim formula boasts more beneficial ingredients, such as plants, vitamins, minerals, and fibers.

Here are the extra elements incorporated into the formula:

Inulin;

Malic acid;

Tricalcium Phosphate;

Peppermint.

Now that you know what makes the formula of ProDentim, let’s dive in a little bit more and further explore the ingredients and see what effects they bring.

Lactobacillus Paracasei

As a probiotic, Lactobacillus Paracasei has been shown to improve and help your gums remain healthy while keeping your sinuses clear. There are other benefits from this probiotic, including regulating the function of your digestive system. Naturally, this probiotic strain can be found in many dairy products such as fermented milk and yogurt.

Lactobacillus Reuteri

First and foremost, you need to know that all humans already have this probiotic strain in their bodies. It is a big plus adding ProDentim because you add more Lactobacillus Reuteri, which helps with lowering the bacteria that cause tooth cavities. Apart from helping with harmful bacteria, Lactobacillus Reuteri is also known to help with inflammation, reduce nausea, and stimulate the immune system.

Bifidobacterium Lactis BL-04

While ProDentim contains Bifidobacterium lactis, it is a specific version called BL-04. The main thing that Bifidobacterium lactis does is support your respiratory health and increases immunity. The good bacteria in your mouth massively benefit from this probiotic strain, and because the good bacteria play a big part in your immune system, it needs to be healthy.

Before we go over the last four ingredients of the ProDentim formula, we have to mention two more probiotic strains that initially were part of the formula. However, with recent research, BLIS M-18 and BLIS K-12 were pulled and are no longer part of the 3.5 billion CFU probiotic blend.

While these two extra probiotic strains did help with mouth hygiene, supported the respiratory tract, helped maintain nice tooth color, and improved the immune system, the manufacturers decided to stop adding them.

Now that we have showcased and explained how the three probiotic strains work in the ProDentim formula, it is time to highlight all the benefits of the other four ingredients.

Inulin

Inulin is a prebiotic found in wheat, onions, leeks, chicory root, and other plants. The main purpose of Inulin is to support and fuel the good bacteria in your stomach and, in this case, your mouth. Inulin gives the good bacteria an environment to survive, and if the Inulin level drops, there will be an imbalance.

Malic Acid

Malic Acid can be found in various fruits and vegetables. This natural ingredient helps whiten your teeth and maintains pearly whites. While it does not promise perfectly-bleached teeth, it can help those with stains from food residue and nicotine or caffeine use.

Besides this advantage, it also shows significant results when taken by people with dry mouths. Eliminating dry mouth can have major improvements to oral health.

Tricalcium Phosphate

Tricalcium Phosphate is a form of calcium phosphate primarily used to prevent and treat calcium deficiency. Calcium is essential for the health of your bones and teeth and can be found in nuts, dairy products, leafy vegetables, and seeds. Adding Tricalcium Phosphate to ProDentim will increase the health of your teeth.

Peppermint

Peppermint is one of the best herbs used in all types of supplements, toothpaste, and mouthwash. Peppermint provides anti-inflammatory benefits, keeping your gums and teeth healthy.

Customer Reviews

When you head to the official site of ProDentim, you will see a few written reviews of happy customers that have been religiously using the product. Some love how their teeth feel after a few months of using ProDentim, and others say that their gums have benefited massively.

The team behind ProDentim even claims that they have over 90,000 positive reviews, making this product one of the best in the world regarding oral hygiene and health.

ProDentim Price and Deals

Before we reveal the current price of a bottle of ProDentim, we have to mention that the only place where you can get a hold of the product is from their official site. If you stumble across the product in a store or on an online site like Amazon, know that you either will pay more or are not getting the real thing.

Currently, you can choose one of three offers to stock up on ProDentim:

One bottle – 30-day supply for $69 per bottle;

Three bottles – 90-day supply for $60 per bottle ($177 in total);

Six bottles – 180-day supply for $50 per bottle ($294 in full).

You can get any of the deals mentioned above at a discount. No matter which option you choose, you will get free delivery. There are 30 soft tablets in each bottle, meaning you will have one month’s supply per bottle.

ProDentim has also placed a 60-day money-back guarantee on any offer you choose to purchase. If for some reason, you are unhappy with the product, you can message the ProDentim team for a full refund.

Additional Features

All customers that choose to get the exclusive three-bottle or six-bottle deal will also receive two bonus eBooks. The first bonus eBook you will get is called “Bad Breath Gone: One Day Detox,” which will help you get better breath by using only seven common spices and herbs.

The second bonus eBook is called “Hollywood White Teeth at Home,” and it will teach you the method that Hollywood actors and actresses use for whiter teeth.

Final Thoughts

ProDentim has an FDA-approved status in terms of where it is made in a lab that is inspected and audited by the Food & Drug Administration to ensure the company's product adheres to the latest cGMP standards. Besides being made in the USA and fully boosting your oral health, it can benefit your entire organism by addressing multiple body systems simultaneously.

Thanks to its all-natural ingredients, users have reported a massive shift in their health and a constantly fresh breath. Finally, ProDentim is perfect for individuals dealing with sleeplessness or digestive issues and has proven to improve sleep hygiene and absorption.

The team has spent countless hours perfecting the formula and used various scientific studies to come out with a product that will undoubtedly improve your oral hygiene and health.

