Meet Priya Srivastava, An Effortlessly Glamorous Fashion Entrepreneur

Priya Srivastava, the one who walks her way through life like she walks on a runway, effortlessly & glamorously.



Priya Srivastava, a dreamer, a believer and an achiever, has always had a keen eye for fashion and styling. As a kid, she used to love playing dress up and would always look for a new dress to buy instead of buying toys. The 10 year old Priya never could fathom that her childhood dream would indeed be her reality. She followed her passion and completed her bachelors in fashion designing from London college of fashion.



As someone who’s been in the fashion industry for over 6 years, Priya and her sense in fashion has evolved with time. It all started when she bought her first dress from Dior and since then, she has been going on relentlessly and passionately towards creating and being the best at what she loves, that being fashion. Luxury has always drawn Priya towards it. She documented her lifestyle for Instagram, it sort of became her daily dose of journaling, and before she knew it, her following increased immensely. Priya started receiving collaborations from different brands. That’s when an idea struck her that Priya can in fact make money even with being a homemaker and a mother. But, she has always been choosy about the brands she chose to work with, because it’s easy to say yes to any collaborations that would come to her, but saying no was the toughest part. Yet, she chose quality over everything, and today, she is the topmost and one of the most iconic fashion influencers on Instagram today. She is loved and has become a true inspiration for the many young and aspiring women, who wish to see themselves in the fashion industry and make a career out of it.



Priya’s quality in work, her time management with regards to her work and personal life is truly commendable. She has always dreamt of being in fashion, and today, with the love and support of her family, she is at the peak of her success, with being the semi finalist of the top most pageant competitions. And even then, Priya manages her life with smart work. She never fails to not prioritise her family or give more time to her work. Her work ethics as well as her love for her family is inspiring. One would think that being a mother would stop Priya with her ongoing journey as a model and a fashion influencer, but she is glowing and growing like never before. Get a little too inspired by her work and follow Priya on @priyasrivastavaofficial