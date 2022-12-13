Prevagen Review: Side Effects, Benefits, Cautions, And Alternatives

What is Prevagen?

Prevagen is a non-prescription supplement specifically prepared for older people. The manufacturer of the product claims that by consuming the supplement it is possible to improve age-related memory loss. It further claims that the supplement helps in the improvement of cognitive health too.

But the manufacturer has failed to provide any reference of clinical evidence which may validate their aforesaid claims. However, the core ingredient of the supplement is a protein called apoaequorin. Apoaequorin is originally found in jellyfish in its luminescent proteins.

The ingredient which is added to the supplement is the synthetic version of the jellyfish protein. One capsule of the supplement contains 10 mg of apoaequorin. One other capsule known as the extra strength capsule contains 20 mg of apoaequorin synthetic protein. One 40 mg apoaequorin protein capsule is also available.

An amount of 50 mcg of vitamin D has been added to all the strengths. As per the claim of the company the users are supposed to find improved features within a period of 90 days of taking the supplement.

Quincy Bioscience is the company that is responsible for the manufacturing of the supplement. The product is not covered under the regulations of the FDA.

The three formulations of Prevagen are:

Regular Strength

Extra Strength

Professional Strength

Though the side effects of Prevagen are not widely reported and seem to be very rare. But some cases of side effects such as nausea, headache, edema, constipation, and hypertension may happen in some users.

From the above deliberations, it is clear that the outcome of the supplement Prevagen is not very clear and is neither supported by clinical studies. Also, the supplements are quite costly too. We would rather suggest our choice of three nootropics supplements which are well-documented and enriched with customers' as well as experts' reviews.

The alternative best nootropic supplements are

Vyvamind

Our third choice is another novel health supplement from the manufacturer of the Vyvamind supplement SAP Nutra. Many users even refer to this supplement as one ‘natural Vyvanse’ considering its stimulating responses and sharper focus.

The benefits listed of the supplement are

Elimination of brain fog

Sharper focus

Enhanced levels of energy

More concentration

Higher self-control

Enhanced memory recalls

The composition of Vyvamind

Vitamin B6 2.5 mg

Vitamin B12 50 mcg

L-Tyrosine 300 mg

Citicoline 200 mg

L-Theanine 150 mg

Caffeine Anhydrous 75 mg

When we go to analyze the ingredients of the Vyvamind supplement one by one we find how intelligently the formulation of the supplement has been made to get the best results.

Vitamin B group of vitamins is well known for its effects on cognitive health. It is already the prescription medicine for nerve-related issues and is widely used for the purpose.

Vitamin B6 plays a useful role in making the neurotransmitters such as serotonin, dopamine, and others. This vitamin is important for the body in its conversion of food to energy, helping the nervous system as well as metabolizing fats and proteins.

Vitamin B12 supports brain health in many ways. It supports nerve functioning, helps in the growth of myelin, and supports symptoms of depression, ADHD, and anxiety.

Caffeine anhydrous, L-Theanine, and L-Tyrosine is a splendid combination that works synergistically in supporting cognitive health. They counteract each other's adverse effects while combining the good results to better fruition.

Nooceptin

Nooceptin is a prestigious product from the reputed health supplement manufacturer SAP Nutra. The manufacturer took all the best possible for the research and development of the first nootropic supplement under their trade name.

So they left no stone unturned to see the best of the market is born at their laboratory which will be able to support millions of people all over the world suffering from declining cognitive health. And the result was the astonishingly effective and very popular nootropic supplement on the market Nooceptin.

The aim of their target nootropic supplement was to get one supplement that will enhance memory, support learning & comprehension abilities, sharpen focus as well as reduce the bad effects of stress and anxiety.

The beneficial effects achieved by the supplement Nooceptin are

Higher levels of memory recall & retention power

Enhanced levels of important neurotransmitters

Improved endurance levels against stress and anxiety

Improvement of the neuron connections

The high growth of brain cells

Increased blood flow to the brain

Nooceptin has successfully passed all the criteria of standards set by the FDA. It is made from natural ingredients and has no side effects.

The ingredients of the nootropic supplement Nooceptin

Lion Mane Mushroom

Ginkgo Biloba

Citicoline

Panax Ginseng

L-Theanine

Bacopa Monnieri

The supplement is at present legal in the countries of the USA, UK, and Canada. The supplement can be bought at the official website of the company only.

Noocube

Noocube stands quite close to Nooceptin with regard to quality and safety. The product came to the limelight when university students were in search of a natural alternative for all the stimulants that were on the market as they were facing a number of side effects and addictive responses from those stimulants.

They found Noocube as a quite user-friendly nootropic supplement providing all the attributes of the stimulants minus the side effects. Our second choice for the supplement came out of the following considerations:

The popularity and reputation of the brand

Experts’ reviews

Customers’ reviews

Composition of the supplement

Quality of the ingredients

Clinical studies

The supplement is as good as one kind of diet that contains all the selected bioactive natural nootropic compounds that include vitamins, minerals, cognition boosters, amino acids, etc.

The ingredients of Noocube

Lutemax 2020

Pterostilbene

Bacopa Monnieri

L-Tyrosine

Cat’s Claw Concentrate

Oat Straw

L-Theanine

Alpha GPC

Marigold Extract

Resveratrol

Vitamin B1

Vitamin B12

Biotin

From the above, we find that the supplement has a long list of 13 ingredients all collected from nature after clinical testing. From the long list of ingredients, it can be understood how much thought the formulators of the supplement have placed on the various angles from which the cognitive impairment needs to be attacked for getting beneficial results.

