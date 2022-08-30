Pretty Litter Reviews: Is This Cat Litter Worth My Money?

This is a Pretty Litter review. Our team came upon this cat litter, which Pretty Litter Reviews has consistently ranked as one of the top cat litters available.

Cats and kittens need litter to be cleaned. By instinct, kittens are impelled to bury their excrement in a sandy area. It's a cat activity that they are accustomed to. Because it comes so naturally to cats, mothers rarely need to teach their young cats how to use a litter box. Around four weeks old, kittens start going potty in the sand without ever witnessing their mother do it. If you put the clean litter in an accessible, familiar location, your kitten will pick up using the litter box with little to no teaching.

Even your domestic cat has innate habits, just like all other animals. Your cat's ancestors formerly had the ability to live independently in the wild. To survive and reproduce, they were able to elude predators, capture prey, and find food. You might be shocked to learn that using a litter box is an instinctual behavior.

You should be worried about providing your cat with the greatest litter available as a good cat parent so that it can stay clean and healthy. A new cat litter called Pretty Litter performs better than the one you've been using. Using Pretty Litter cat litter is one of the best things you can do for your cat and for yourself as a cat parent. It is also quite reasonably priced. The key characteristics, advantages, and disadvantages of this cat litter are all covered in this Pretty Litter Review.

What is Pretty Litter?

Pretty Litter is an improved cat litter that was developed to provide cat parents peace of mind by enabling them to regularly check on their cat's health. Parenting cats is not always simple. There may be odor problems in your litter box even if you use cat litter. Traditional cat litters, which have been around for a while, trap cat pee and cause it to clump into large, heavy clumps that need to be removed and replaced many times a month. The stink of urine and feces will still escape the litter, making your surroundings unappealing in addition to the annoyance of having to scrape up these clumps on an almost daily basis.

Some cat owners use baking soda to absorb odors even more. Contrarily, Pretty Litter was developed to help reduce some of the stress associated with cat ownership, allowing you to concentrate on what really matters: having a long and fulfilling life with your cat (s).

Silica gel, which is thin and highly absorbent, is used to make Pretty Litter. You'll need less silica gel crystals to complete the task because they are more absorbent than other types of litter. As a result, there will be fewer trips to the store for additional litter, lighter trash bags, and less scooping.

Pretty Litter is durable and non-clumping. Because the silica gels in Pretty Litter are so highly absorbent and don't clump, the water in the pee evaporates instead. As a result, you won't need to regularly check your cat litter to remove clumps of litter mixed with urine. Additionally, clumping prolongs the lifespan of the cat litter since it prevents a sizable portion from being removed by scooping.

Even better, Pretty Litter's extremely dry silica gels absorb the urine and odor, keeping it inside while the urine's water evaporates, so you won't have to worry about your cat litter smelling. Only the solid waste needs to be scooped up and thrown away. There is no need to be concerned about using baking soda to remove extra odor from your used litter.

The designers of Pretty Litter went above and beyond to make Pretty Litter able to recognize feline ailments. Cats have a reputation for hiding ailments. When a cat is ill, a particularly attentive cat parent might be able to detect it, but most cat illnesses go unnoticed. When your cat becomes ill for a reason you might not be able to identify on your own, Pretty Litter can point you in the right direction. It alters color to let you know if your cat has a potential medical issue so you can act before it gets out of hand. This may help you avoid paying exorbitant vet bills while also saving your cat's life.

Pretty Litter is made of natural minerals that help to lessen the smell of your cat's poop. Cat litter dust is captured and reduced by the building materials used. This is crucial if you or someone you live with is allergic to dust. Dust is greatly reduced, and trash is better for homes. The possibility exists that the mess is located in the bedroom where you sleep. It is 99 percent dust-free, according to cat experts, which means less dust and mess. Our crystal litter is dust-free, which is great if you or your cat has asthma or other respiratory problems.

Pretty Litter is highly safe for cats if you're worried about their safety. You may relax knowing that your cat's health is the top priority because it was developed specifically for cats by a team of veterinarians and scientists. It uses naturally occurring minerals that cats can breathe or ingest without any harm. Naturally, swallowing excessive amounts of any form of litter is unhealthy, so keep an eye on your cat if they enjoy eating it.

What is Pretty Litter made of?

Pretty Litter is made of very absorbent Silica Gel and a patented set of indicators that enable you to check your cat's urine for abnormally high or low levels of acidity or alkalinity as well as the presence of blood. For many years, silica gel, also known as Synthetic Amorphous Silica (SAS), has been used extensively in food, cosmetics, topical and oral medications. One of the biggest and most reputable cat litter factories in the world, where Pretty Litter is produced, obtains its own silica microgels from carefully selected mineral sources. Additionally, their production facility follows the strictest quality control regulations.

Because Pretty Litter is made from minerals that are found in nature, it is safe for your cat and good for everyone in the house.

Introducing Your Cats To Pretty Litter Is Simple

The majority of cats have little issue adjusting to Pretty Litter because it is so simple to use. Some cats have a harder time adjusting than others because we all know how picky cats can be. This could occur if your cat is unfamiliar with the new Pretty Litter's texture, color, or scent. Thankfully, there are some guidelines to help with the adjustment.

Start by moving one poop and urine clump from the old litter to the new Pretty Litter fill if your cat is having trouble transitioning. The aroma will be recognized by your cat, who will then realize that this is their bathroom. This strategy has excelled in transforming our kitty family members into Pretty Litter.

Another approach would be to place 25% of the old litter on top of a 75 percent layer of Pretty Litter in your litter box. When you refill the litter the following month, you can use 100% Pretty Litter because your cat will mix it in on her own.

Pretty Litter Cat Health Monitoring System

In order to help identify certain potential health issues in your cat before you notice any signs, Pretty Litter was developed with patented health monitoring technologies. Utilizing this technique, you may check for any potential health concerns by analyzing the composition of your cat's pee.

When certain urine components, such as acidity and alkalinity, are present, Pretty Litter reacts by changing color in ways that are visible to the naked eye or by exposing blood. The following are some color variations in cat litter you could observe and what they might indicate.

Dark Yellow/ Olive Green

This color indicates urine within the typical range of acidity/ alkalinity.

Dark Green or Blue

This means that your cat’s urine is high in alkaline content indicating possible:

Increased risk of struvite stone formation in the bladder.

Certain species of bacteria of feline urinary tract infection (bacteria that causes the infection can cause increased urine pH).

Yellow to Orange

This means that your cat’s urine is acidic indicating possible:

Kidney disease or kidney tubular acidosis.

Metabolic acidosis.

Urinary tract infection.

Calcium oxalate crystal formation.

Red

This shows the presence of blood indicating possible:

Bladder inflammation.

Bladder stones.

Urinary Tract Infection.

Bladder cancer.

Renal pathology (renal hematuria).

It's crucial to keep in mind that Pretty Litter is not a medical diagnostic product, despite the fact that its color-changing technology was created with your cat's health in mind. Rather, it is a tool that offers insights into what might be wrong with your cat. Only a qualified veterinarian can determine whether your cat has a certain illness (s).

How To Use The Pretty Litter (Pretty Litter Reviews)

Pretty Litter is simple to use and takes the stress out of cat ownership. Follow these simple steps to get the most out of your Pretty Litter for both you and your cat.

Pour the entire contents of the Pretty Litter bag into a clean litter box. Make sure you are getting the proper 2 inches of depth.

Remove your cat’s feces every day. When you scoop the feces, make sure to shake off the extra litter granules.

Thoroughly mix the litter every day to avoid saturating the same spots in the litter box that cats prefer to urinate in. When the litter is saturated, typically after a month’s use, empty the entire litter box’s contents into a trash bag. If there is any residue on the bottom of the litter box, clean the litter box before pouring in your new supply of Pretty Litter.

Regularly check the color of the litter. Shades of yellow to olive green are an indication of typical acidity and alkalinity levels. If you notice any other colors, thoroughly mix the litter and monitor your cat’s Pretty Litter closely over the next 24 to 48 hours. If color change persists, you should consider consulting your Veterinarian.

Outstanding Features: Pretty Litter Reviews

Non-clumping: Pretty Litter is clump-free cat litter. The incredibly dry silica gels absorb the urine and stink, retaining it inside as the water in the urine evaporates. Solid excrement is the only waste that needs to be removed and disposed of. Just throw it out as normal, and change all the litter once a month. Do not be alarmed if the litter eventually becomes yellow; this merely shows that Pretty Litter is doing its job of absorbing and trapping odors. The non-clumping properties of Pretty Litter greatly reduce the amount of work required on your part as a cat parent.

Advanced Odor Control: Because the silica gel in Pretty Litter is so highly absorbent, urine is trapped inside of it (rather than clumping around it) and excrement is dried, odors are removed. By drying out your cat's waste, Pretty Litter gets rid of odors even before you get a chance to scoop. With Pretty Litter, you won't ever have to smell your cat's waste again since it instantly captures odor and then absorbs moisture. Right outside your door are fresh litter and simpler kitty care. Baking soda is not necessary to assist in odor absorption. Instead of using pine pellets, go to silica cat litter.

Safe: Pretty Litter was developed for cats by a group of veterinary professionals and scientists, therefore it is quite secure. It's made of ultra-absorbent Silica Gel and a proprietary set of indicators to let you check your cat's urine for blood and abnormally high levels of acidity and alkalinity. Translucent crystals made of inert silica gel are created from naturally existing materials. Humidity prevents the litter from swelling and prevents the colon from naturally absorbing it.