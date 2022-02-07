Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Steve Tan Is Presenting World-Class E-Commerce Education Through His Vast Experience

Steve Tan has conquered the digital arena through his immense knowledge and success around the e-commerce space. LeapVista was formed with that objective and till date has rolled out many courses which have benefited the trainees to a large extent

Steve Tan, Founder, LeapVista

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 2:01 pm

LeapVista formed by Steve has been imparting world-class training that equips one to transform into a true industry leader.

The e-commerce industry has been growing at lightening speed and is here to stay for long. There are limitless opportunities that lie around this sector which have the potential to make one grow exponentially. The industry has seen a steady surge of professionals who have emerged as leaders after dwelling deep across the space, equipping themselves through trials and errors and eventually ending up being masters in their respective areas of work. Steve Tan has exactly done that by conquering the digital arena through his immense knowledge and success around the eCommerce space. His time tested strategies have helped him master the digital space and its workings to such an extent that today he has rolled out an education platform by the name of LeapVista to help the new generation achieve success in the area of eCommerce sales.

Talking about his educational venture, Steve says, "Having observed that the industry was flooded with people having zero track record or credibility, teaching strategies that fell flat on their faces, I felt the need to step in and show those who were negatively impacted owing to wrong teachings the right way to proceed and make their mark. LeapVista was formed with that objective and till date has rolled out many courses which have benefited the trainees to a large extent."

The organization has been providing quality education, cutting edge strategies and framework right since its inception that has given fantastic results. The entire program is designed by Steve and his brother, who are famous as the Super Tan Bros. and is taught by a team of hand-picked trainers who have an excellent track record around this space.

Steve has taken the organization to the next levels as today it employs more than 400 employees spread across six countries. The most effective courses they offer are eCom Domination, which dwells upon the subjects of drop-shipping and e-commerce, and AMZ Elite, which provides the step-by-step strategies for selling on Amazon.

 
 

