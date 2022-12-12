Prebiotic Greens Review: Is It Worth It? My Experience On Transparent Labs Prebiotic Greens Powder

Every single organ of our human body is extremely vital and every tiny function also matters for the overall healthy functioning of the body. There can never be enough emphasis laid on the importance of the gut system of the body. Click Here to Buy Prebiotic Greens by Transparent Labs From The Official Website

The gut system is like a buzzing community, which consists of millions of microorganisms known as the gut microbiome. Many of us have this wrong notion that we can boost the prebiotic existence in our body and keep our gut healthy only by consuming dairy products such as yogurt or greek yogurt. The truth, however, is that it’s not just the dairy products, other fermented products, but also the greens that can provide us with a sufficient amount of prebiotic supplements.

Yes, greens do provide us with the necessary prebiotic required for healthy functioning of the gut system of a body. And when we think about eating our greens, of course, there are several methods to incorporate greens into our everyday diet. A majority of us choose to do it the old-fashioned way by adding a few extra salads to our regular diet, however, according to us, there is definitely not as much nutrition in today’s green plants as there used to be a few years ago. Now you might be thinking that maybe I must quadruple the amount of vegetables and greens I eat in a day to ensure that I am receiving enough nutrition. But let us tell you that it is definitely not practical and even if you succeed to follow this, you might get tired of it within a day or two.

If salad is not the option, then maybe juicing the greens or including greens into smoothies is a good idea but again it has its own challenges.

Smoothies are not cheap and the ingredients that go into making a smoothie even at home come at a price. However, even if You’re filthy rich and have money to deal with eating, or having green Smoothies every single day, we are sure you do not have the ideal taste buds to deal with it. Now you might be thinking that you could just add some sweetener or a bunch of fruits to make your drink taste better. But adding these additional ingredients leads to extra calories and we all know sweeteners are not healthy. And you are not even thinking about the amount of time you will be spending in preparing your drink, and then cleaning up after!

This is where the grand entry of green drinks comes into picture — these green drinks are loaded with minerals and vitamins in each serving and consuming this makes it very convenient and easy for you and your healthy life. Green drinks are considered to be super effective and one of the best ways to ensure that your body is getting all the nutrition in just one loss and it is also considered to be an excellent option for your weight management as well.

But the health market right now is flooded with tons of products on this range and a majority of them Are scams. You will find yourself dealing with green drinks that are less nutritious or with a company which is not really telling you as to what went into those green drinks or you will be dealing with a ton of artificial colors and sweeteners and fillers Which did not make it on the ingredient label. These are extremely unfortunate and common practices which have burdened the health industry a lot since years. So, how does one choose their perfect green drink?

Lucky for us, there are still some good products existing in the market today and once such product comes from a company called transparent labs which is a Utah-based company and the product name is Prebiotic Greens. As we mentioned before, the depletion of nutrients, minerals, and vitamins in the vegetables and natural greens found in nature, Prebiotic Greens ensures that its content is derived from aquatic sources, for example, spirulina and chlorella. This only means to say to us that the Prebiotic Greens from transparent labs contain massive amounts of nutrition in the most sincere way possible.

Read on to understand about everything that is present in these biotic greens and how it is not a scam and rather it seriously betters your overall health and daily routine.

What Goes Into Making Prebiotic Greens?

The most essential part is to understand what Prebiotic Greens are actually made up of. As mentioned before, a lot of companies in the market today hide the real ingredients from the ingredient label on the products. But Prebiotic Greens are very transparent about the ingredients that have been used to make it. Every single serving of prebiotic creams include:

Spirulina

Chicory root

Chlorella

Acacia fiber

Green banana flour

Stevia

Cinnamon

Malic acid

Natural flavors

Jerusalem artichoke fiber

The above breakdown of the ingredient list clearly shows that there are no additional sweeteners or sugars included in this, except for the plant-based natural sweetener, which is Stevia. Let us understand some of the key ingredients below.

Spirulina

For those who do not know, this ingredient is actually an algae which is blue-green in color. And it constitutes nearly 60% protein. It also has several vital minerals, vitamins, , gamma-linolenic acid, omega 3s, and omega 6s which are very important for a healthy functioning human body.

Green banana flour

Listen, if you were skeptical that inclusion of banana ingredient in the greens powder would be adding sugar, then you are wrong. Because these bananas are picked at an earlier time where the bananas are still green in color and extremely low in sugar content and they are loaded with healthy starches. Now, adding these starches, creates resistance to sugar spikes and insulin which assists our human body to respond better and have good insulin resistance as well.

Chlorella

This ingredient is derived from completely organic sources and shares several common health properties with Spirulina. This ingredient is also called a complete protein as it has 50-60% protein in it. It doesn’t just end there, it even contains all of the 9 essential amino acids essential for healthy human body function.

It also contains — potassium, iron, vitamin C, vitamin B, zinc, and certain omega-3 fatty acids. This protein source is antioxidant rich as well, and contains fiber to help improve one’s blood pressure and also helps in regulating cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels in the body.

Chicory Root

It belongs to the dandelion family and has been in usage for centuries in the field of medicine as a supplement. The plant contains a component called inulin which works as a good alternative for sugar and fat.

Jerusalem Artichoke Fiber

This too contains inulin known to be an excellent source of fiber and also has certain prebiotic properties. It helps in healthy digestion and keeps the stomach strong and healthy.

Acacia Fiber

It’s a great source of soluble fiber and after consuming it, a gum-like substance, that of the nature of a gel is created throughout the intestines and the stomach which helps you feel full faster and prevent you from overheating. It contains gut-friendly bacteria and several other healthy probiotics.

How to consume Prebiotic Greens? How does it taste?

Now that we have thoroughly gone through the list of ingredients, the question of whether it tastes good or bad arises, doesn’t it?

Well, to your relief, the Prebiotic Greens come in a flavor of Peach Mango and another option of original flavor as well. This is ideal for you to mix up both these flavors with any beverage of your liking or just have it with water.

Always remember that this product is essentially made up of so many greens that it will certainly taste just that, like greens! However, we can conclude that the taste is certainly not bitter or unpleasant to your tongue.

Just mix one scoop with at least 8 ounces of drinking water or juice of your preference. Consume at least 3 times every day or as directed by your personal physician.

Cost Of Prebiotic Greens

Prebiotic Greens comes in several purchase options such as:

A single tap of Prebiotic Greensville cost you $39 and provides around 30 servings

If you subscribe, then you’ll be saving a lot of money and you will be given an additional 10% off. You can always cancel or pause your subscription at any given point of time and can choose the frequency of shipping as well. And you are also exposed to exclusive discounts and promotions

The Final Conclusion

We agree that there are plenty of options in the market right now when it comes to Green drinks, however, Prebiotic Greens can be considered as the most reliable one because of its transparency When it comes to ingredient list, it’s all organic formula, and cost effective pricing options.

Prebiotic Greens features a premium selection of organic and aquatic greens which nourish your gut health and support healthy Gastrointestinal health. It fights off stress and inflammation. It promotes healthy microbial growth. And it is very easy to consume as it can be mixed with water, juice, and even Smoothies.

