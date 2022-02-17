Pratham Shaw Or Fireeyes Gaming: Story Of Small Town Boy Who Becomes A YouTube Star

With more than a million views, Pratham Shaw aka Fireeyes Gaming owns a marvelous achievement of being a successful gamer & YouTuber in India. His channel ‘Fireeyes Gaming’ is presently one of the most-viewed and celebrated YouTube channels with a whopping 3.9 million subscribers.

Achieving success is not final; failure is not fatal. It is the courage, confidence, and dedication that count together. Here we have an absolute personality, who is with his blood, sweat, and tear all put together redefined the phrase of failure into success for himself.

Yes, none other than Pratham Shaw aka YouTuber ‘Fireeyes Gaming’! Pratham a 17-year-old guy who hails from a small town; Purulia from West Bengal, with a humble background has awe-inspiringly become a YouTube star. With millions of subscribers to his channel ‘Fireeyes Gaming’, his channel is most popular on the Internet. The pinnacle overwhelmingly reached in just 22 months of hard work & dedication. In a highly celebrated saga of his popularity, Pratham soon will be reaching 4 million subscribers to his channel.

No doubt Pratham Shaw touched the peak, but yes, all this was not served to him in a plate. There is an unsung saga and a story behind his struggle and ultimate success. Passing through many failures, Pratham has seen every difficult phase of life be it financial issues, convincing parents, etc. Many demotivating stereotypical things try pulling him back but each time he gave a tough fight and a path through them.

Going back to his early days, he belongs to a middle-class family. Being a student of 10th class, his parents want him to focus completely on his studies. Well, gaming was in his blood and he want to achieve something unique in this field. From somewhere he learned that we can earn through YouTube. So, he decided to start a gaming channel. Unfortunately, due to a lack of YouTube knowledge, his first channel got terminated leading him to distress and demotivation. Pratham then started gaining knowledge about Google Policies and finally started a new YouTube channel ‘Fireeyes Gaming’ in 2019.

Some many striking incidences & moments that happened in his life, but Pratham stood against every odd, and the rest is history! Being situated in a rural area, he faced many network issues which delayed uploading videos. He also has to go down 300km for any computer repair or things like that. But Pratham didn’t fall for any prey life gave him.

Covid-19 Pandemic played a crucial role in making a channel hit for Pratham. Previously, he was not able to manage his school studies and video editing together. But when in March 2020, the Pandemic lockdown was announced, Pratham got plenty of time to focus on his channel and give a variety of content to his fans. Before lockdown, there were merely 300 subscribers to his channel, but now the count is 3.9 million in just 22 months. The hard work, the struggle everything paid off, and it’s like a win-win situation for Pratham indeed!

Pratham earned approx. 80k as his first income from YouTube that turned out to be a motivation and encouragement to the entire family.

In the present scenario, Pratham has planned something big for his subscribers. The year 2022 will be a surprising year for his fans as

Pratham is going to do a Face reveal as soon as he hit 4 million subscribers.

“Never give up” is his mantra for the newcomers. Pratham indeed is an example of dedication and hard work to many aspiring gamers in India!