Pradeep Kumar: The Master Of Manual Scoring

In a day and age where technology in cricket is changing at a rapid pace, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) manual scoreboard operator Pradeep Kumar is happy to swim against the tide. He calls himself the ‘‘master of manual scoring’ and is perhaps the last of his kind in the sport.

Pradeep fell in love with the gentleman’s game after he was introduced to it by some of his friends more than three decades ago. Since then, he has always wanted to be associated with cricket. He first became an umpire before taking up a ‘job’ as a manual scorer.

Sharing his thoughts on his passion, he said, “I love only cricket. I have neither wife nor children, cricket is my family. I raise cricket and it raises me. Cricket will be with me until my last breath. A match shouldn’t stop if the internet stops or the server doesn’t work. So, a manual scorer is very important. I can’t fall asleep until I come here. This is where my soul resides. I pass my time only at DDCA.”

Having been associated with the DDCA for many years, Pradeep has seen the rise of Delhi cricketers Virat Kohli and Ishant Sharma from close quarters.

Pradeep concluded that he wants to continue working as a manual scorer for ‘as long as he can’.

For More details click on: https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=859334462109156

(Pradeep Kumar was covered as part of the Dream Big Stories powered by Dream11 on Sportskeeda)

