Power Sutra, Amping Up The Corporate Wardrobe With Color Of The Year- ‘Very Peri’

Every time a lady walks into a boardroom meeting she is expected to exuberate unmatched confidence in not only what she speaks, but also through her complete persona. While apart from the knowledge you behold in those perfectly stacked files explain a lot, the ensemble you are carrying also adds to the powerful aura you want to showcase. Adding onto that, the colors also play a major role in enhancing the message you want to send across. This is exactly where, our Color Of The Year, ‘Very Peri’, as decoded by The Pantone Color Institute comes to rescue the women-of-the-hour in all their apparel confusions, giving them an all-time powerful color to opt for each day and every day.

As stated, ‘Very Peri’, is a blend of dynamic peri(winkle) blue hue with a vivifying violet-red undertone which is the undeniable definition of a color that exudes a spritely, joyous attitude encouraging courageous creativity and imaginative expressions.

Understanding the need for a powerful representation in the boardrooms and off work, PowerSutra, a workwear brand founded by Pooja M, has brought forth options in each different hue of ‘Very Peri’ that exclaims different emotions per se.

1. Personal Inventiveness with a dash of creativity

Every formal event deserves its ladies to grace the occasion with not only elegance but also an appeal that makes eyes turn and stare in awe of the perfection behold. Soaked in this hue of ‘Very Peri’, Power Sutra’s Halter Neck Poly Crepe Sheath Dress makes the one who wears it look high stepper. The choice of color could also easily make one have the impression that the one dining the outfit must be able to bring a lot of creativity to the table.

2. Constant Faithfulness and Energy Filled with Excitement

Pantsuits by Power Sutra are the best to hold on for each professional meeting as they are the perfect combinations of expressive confidence and subtle boldness. Crafted keeping the violet and blue overtones of ‘Very Peri’ in mind, this outfit is bound to elevate your style in a high end yet effortless manner. A board meeting requires every word you utter to instill faith in the minds of your audience, and this color in coordination with this expertly curated workwear gets the mission accomplished.

3. Spreading happiness and maintaining hopefulness

Being a colleague with a vibe as warm as a sunflower is what corporate life tirelessly demands. Considering how straining some days could be, it is essential to carry a persona that radiates happiness and hopefulness in your workspace. Dressing up in Power Sutra’s drenched in the classic shades of the Color Of The Year, definitely helps you carry forward the feel of joy and positivity while maintaining elegance even in your regular fits.

The Pantone Colour of the Year reflects what is taking place in our global culture and amidst the whole triade of pandemics and lockdowns, people have been trying to find that ray of hope and that is exactly what ‘Very Peri’ symbolizes. A ray of hope is also what people look out for in the complex corporate world. Our boardrooms may or may not always be flexible, but Very Peri has a lot of potential for experimentation. Through Power Sutra, Pooja M has been putting its best foot forward to provide its consumers with this integration of the most calming hues of blue and get their spirits up this 2022!