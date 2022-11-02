Possible Future Cryptocurrency Market Leaders: Big Eyes Coin, Polkadot, And Tezos

Many people have started investing in cryptocurrencies recently; those who have never invested in cryptocurrency before have done so as a result of the significant price drops of popular tokens during the crypto winter.

Multiple variables combined to bring about a dramatic drop in the cryptocurrency market. Despite this, cryptocurrency news sources speculate it could come back in a few months. If you can identify a token with the most growth potential, you may become a millionaire in only a few short years.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is an up-and-coming cryptocurrency that has the potential to make significant long-term gains; many industry experts also believe that Polkadot (DOT) and Tezos (XTZ) have the potential to outperform widely recognized cryptocurrencies.

Polkadot (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) is a network software package with the intention of rewarding a global distributed computing infrastructure to host a blockchain, on top of which users can create and operate their blockchain networks.

Polkadot is capable of hosting two distinct blockchain protocols. One type of network, known as a relay chain, features permanent transactions, while the other, known as a parachain, is entirely user-generated.

Adapted parachains can be fed into the main blockchain to give transactions on the sidechains the same robust protections as those on the main chain.

The Polkadot team believes that this architecture will allow its users to perform transactions more privately and efficiently, leading to blockchains that do not make user data public or execute a greater volume of transactions.

Tezos (XTZ)

Tezos is a blockchain platform that offers developers tools and an upgradeable network for creating robust and adaptable decentralized applications. It's a network maintained by its users and offers network protection on par with that of government databases. It's able to serve people while minimizing energy use thanks to its algorithms.

XTZ Tokens are the platform's original utility token. USDT Token, which Tezos power, is now supported on KuCoin. This cryptocurrency trading platform now supports Tezos deposits with USDT. Many KuCoin traders will be prompted by this announcement to acquire USDT Tokens for deposit into their trading accounts.

Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

Big Eyes Coin, also known as BIG, is a cryptocurrency developed to aid in the development of the DeFi ecosystem and revamp the concept of meme coins. Many people who routinely purchase new meme coins are now wary of investing in the cryptocurrency market because of the recent decline in the value of popular meme tokens.

In contrast to Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, and a few other meme coins, Big Eyes Coin is a token that functions as a deflationary currency. Since limited coins are available, the total quantity of tokens will gradually decrease over time.

This network will burn tokens to raise the value of the tokens already in circulation. Token burning is an optional action that is decided by the community. If they decide to burn tokens, the predetermined number of tokens will be removed from circulation.

Since dog memes dominate the meme coin, this new cat-inspired meme coin gives a fresh perspective to the industry. Big Eyes wants to be the meme coin everyone in the cryptocurrency community knows, and it wants new projects to follow its lead and adopt the cat meme aesthetic. The new crypto initiative has built a solid social media following, which has grown steadily and will provide the essential pre-launch buzz.

