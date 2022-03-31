Popular Chai Cafe Chain 'Tea Post' Grabs The Foodprenuer Of The Year 2021 MSME

The Food Industry has been tremendously growing over the past decade and there are multiple small and medium businesses doing an excellent job building a strong hand through this industry. Darshan Dashani is one such evolving name in the food industry with his MSME success story reaching thousands. He is the owner and founder of Tea Post which is considered one of the most successful MSME food businesses running across India. His aim has always been to deliver an eco-friendly environment and at the same time serve the best tea hangout in the city of Ahmedabad. Tea Post is the biggest Chai Cafe Chain in India and is running successfully accross the country.



Darshan Dashani launched Tea Post in the year 2013; however, the pandemic gave a boost to their business initiating from one outlet at Rajkot to 30 outlets in less than 10 months. Tea Post now has over 200 outlets which include 56 outlets across major cities in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. He also opened the concept of an evening hangout place covering over 25000 sq ft across cities like Rajkot, Jamnagar, Baroda, and Ahmedabad. Darshan has also managed to open his outlets across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh. He also uses Biodegradable cups to serve the tea at all his outlets keeping in mind the safety of the environment. His business is extended to 30+ premium lounges and recently he has also identified 125 villages to set up his outlets as they have planned to execute side snacks with Tea including Ganthiya, Muthiya, and Dhokla; alongside global snacks including Sandwiches, French Fries, Noodles, Cheese Garlic and Bread amongst many others.



His initiative got rewarded with the Foodprenuer of the year 2021 MSME by the Chambers for Advancement of Small and Medium Businesses. Darshan Dashani has been identified and recognized for outstanding performance in the food industry with his innovation of “Tea Post.” He mentioned, “I am so glad to receive this award and I plan to expand the business to Northern and Southern India making this brand deeply connected to all Indians in the global diaspora. I believe in being Vocal for local and so I shall keep working towards creating an Indian chain that can bring in the Indian brand in picture