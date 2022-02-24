Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Outlook Spotlight

Popeye, With His Youtube Channel Popeyes Picks Becomes The Next-Gen NFT Crypto Content Creator

Popeye with Picks Passport became an established NFT influencer with over 6-figures profit trading NFTs under a few short months. The youngster aspires to become one of the most trusted YouTubers in the NFT space and wants more and more people to look forward to his content

Popeye, With His Youtube Channel Popeyes Picks Becomes The Next-Gen NFT Crypto Content Creator
Popeyes Picks

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 6:57 pm

His YouTube channel has been gaining consistent buzz, making him a sought-after NFT developer, influencer, and entrepreneur.

The closer we look around us, the more we see how things have changed across industries of the world. It is essential to know that out of the many things, technology is one that has acted as magic in the growth of these industries and sectors. However, how people use and optimize it goes ahead in defining success for them, proving how astute they are in innovating things. The Defi space has been one which has given birth to many such innovators, developers, influencers, and entrepreneurs, among which Popeye is one, who has been enthralling all by spreading his knowledge through YouTube with his compelling videos and content on NFT.

How is Popeye taking over the NFT space, you wonder?

Well, this youngster is making every opportunity count while also creating newer opportunities for himself in the space to get to the next level of success and also helping others do that. On creating videos, he says, “I have found my passion in the NFT space, and now with my content on YouTube, I am elated and excited about that fact that thousands of people watch them and learn something new in the NFT space, which makes me feel proud.” All his YouTube videos so far have stood different from one another and have gained immense momentum and views, thanks to his technical as well as creative skills in making subjects like NFT (which can intimidate people initially) more enjoyable and engaging, for them to easily understand. The NFT Degen and Steamboat enthusiast serves as the Founder and CEO of Picks Passport, a one-of-a-kind NFT giving exclusive access to the best channels and giveaways in Discord.

Related stories

Meet James Crypto Guru, An Entrepreneur Who Has Been Taking The Initiative Towards Exponential Growth

Popeye with Picks Passport became an established NFT influencer with over 6-figures profit trading NFTs under a few short months. The youngster aspires to become one of the most trusted YouTubers in the NFT space and wants more and more people to look forward to his content on the same, which could possibly change the course of their career and get them incredible benefits.

 
 

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight NFT YouTube Channel Popeye Popeyes Picks NFT-Crypto Content Content Creator NFT-Crypto
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Outlook Spotlight

OKX Referral Code NEW100 For $30 Referral Bonus 2022

OKX Referral Code NEW100 For $30 Referral Bonus 2022

Felix Sim's Play-To-Earn Platform Salad Ventures Raises $13.5M

Binance Futures Referral Code: Create Account & Save Maximum On Future Fees

Use OKX Referral Code 1913302542 And Enjoy The 20% Discount On Trading Fees

Champions Of Change Telangana To Honour Exemplary Achievers Of Telangana

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Hrithik Roshan is all set to play the role of Vedha in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Vikram Vedha'. The role was earlier portrayed by Vijay Sethupathi.

'Vikram Vedha' To 'Bachchhan Pandey': Here Are Five South Characters Recreated By Bollywood Actors

This bust of Gangubai is installed inside a room of a building by one of the residents who was connected to her. This bust was brought to its present location when the Gangubai chawl was demolished.

The Matriarch Of Kamathipura

Huge waves hitting the sea wall after Storm Franklin moved in overnight, just days after Storm Eunice destroyed buildings and left over 1 million homes in Britain without power, in Porthcawl, Wales.

Storm Franklin: Heavy Rains And High Winds Swept Across Northern Ireland

Undated image of the 'Museum of the Future' in Dubai, UAE. The museum opened for public on Tuesday.

Dubai Unveils Museum That Envisions World 50 Years From Now

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row