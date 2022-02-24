Popeye, With His Youtube Channel Popeyes Picks Becomes The Next-Gen NFT Crypto Content Creator

His YouTube channel has been gaining consistent buzz, making him a sought-after NFT developer, influencer, and entrepreneur.

The closer we look around us, the more we see how things have changed across industries of the world. It is essential to know that out of the many things, technology is one that has acted as magic in the growth of these industries and sectors. However, how people use and optimize it goes ahead in defining success for them, proving how astute they are in innovating things. The Defi space has been one which has given birth to many such innovators, developers, influencers, and entrepreneurs, among which Popeye is one, who has been enthralling all by spreading his knowledge through YouTube with his compelling videos and content on NFT.

How is Popeye taking over the NFT space, you wonder?

Well, this youngster is making every opportunity count while also creating newer opportunities for himself in the space to get to the next level of success and also helping others do that. On creating videos, he says, “I have found my passion in the NFT space, and now with my content on YouTube, I am elated and excited about that fact that thousands of people watch them and learn something new in the NFT space, which makes me feel proud.” All his YouTube videos so far have stood different from one another and have gained immense momentum and views, thanks to his technical as well as creative skills in making subjects like NFT (which can intimidate people initially) more enjoyable and engaging, for them to easily understand. The NFT Degen and Steamboat enthusiast serves as the Founder and CEO of Picks Passport, a one-of-a-kind NFT giving exclusive access to the best channels and giveaways in Discord.

Popeye with Picks Passport became an established NFT influencer with over 6-figures profit trading NFTs under a few short months. The youngster aspires to become one of the most trusted YouTubers in the NFT space and wants more and more people to look forward to his content on the same, which could possibly change the course of their career and get them incredible benefits.



