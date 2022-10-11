Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction: The Emergence Of IMPT And TAMA - Tokens With A Bright Future

In recent times, more and more people are moving to explore the immense advantages of Cryptocurrency investment. One would think this pattern is a bit weird since the market is in a highly volatile state. The bear market is definitely not deterring new investors, thanks to solid projects like Polkadot (DOT).

Despite the state of the Cryptocurrency market at the moment, the emergence of new green Cryptos like IMPT and TAMA has been the talk of the town, and their price movements have been commanding the influx of new investors.

This article will give insight into how wonderful the new crypto projects — Impt.io and Tamadoge have been doing since release and why you should consider them for investment ahead of DOT.

Polkadot (DOT) Price prediction

Following its ascent up the list of top cryptocurrencies in the last few months, enthusiasts who keep eyes on the cryptocurrency market are undoubtedly familiar with Polkadot and its native DOT coin by now.

Experts have analyzed and predicted how Polkadot would likely price over the next eight years. We've created a table to summarise these price predictions from seasoned Crypto analysts.

These are predictions of how DOT will likely perform from December 2022 till the end of 2030, all things being equal. However, uncertainty is one of the things in Cryptocurrency, and this is why it is always advised to invest wisely. If you're keen on seeing some profit in no distant time, you should consider investing in new cryptos IMPT and TAMA. You'll find out about these projects in a bit!

Impt.io (IMPT) - the trending green crypto for better profit

IMPT.io presents the first-of-its-kind social platform that monitors your involvement in climate action. IMPT.io points are earned based on your usage of the platform. Shopping, obtaining an NFT carbon credit, introducing new users, and retiring your carbon credits are just a few of the ways you can increase your IMPT.io points.

The presale of IMPT started on the 3rd of October, and it has hit a milestone of over $1.5 million. Although the blockchain-based carbon credit marketplace decided to launch its presale during a volatile period in the Cryptocurrency market, it has been doing wonders regardless. 10% of the 3 billion IMPT tokens that are available have already been sold by the project to early adopters at $0.018 each. To maximize your profits, buy as many IMPT tokens as possible during the presale period at a reduced price. It was revealed on the project's Twitter handle that the stage 2 presale price will increase to $0.023 when it starts in the coming days. Do well to jump on this project now.

Tamadoge - the latest wonder crypto

Tamadoge is one of the most talked about projects in the Crypto industry right now. The project, whose native token is TAMA, gives room for users to buy or sell meme coins as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). While the token is still new, its exploits have been nothing short of wonderful. The token increased in price recently, and we believe this is because it was listed on OKX, a major Centralized and Decentralized exchange platform. The project has since also been listed on other reputable platforms like LBANK and MEXC, and this listing goes a long way to prove the solidity of the project.

Presently, the price of TAMA is pegged at $0.055712. Crypto analysts expect an upward movement in the price, and this is why you might also want to join this project now.

How IMPT and TAMA compare to DOT

Polkadot has been around for some time and has some competitive advantages. The open-source blockchain network solves the issue of interoperability and scalability in the Blockchain ecosystem. However, many other tokens are also tackling the same issues, which has reduced the relevance of Polkadot . While the coin is still a good investment, new cryptos like IMPT and TAMA are better alternatives. This is because the world is interested in the issues they tackle, and not many tokens have been successful in that regard.

In addition to being better investments, IMPT and TAMA are cheaper coins to buy than DOT at the moment. At the time of writing this article, the price of a single DOT token is $6.37, while it costs just $0.023 and $ 0.055712, respectively, to buy IMPT and TAMA.

Conclusion

We have established that Polkadot is a big name in the crypto world and one that has done well for investors over the months. However, times are changing, and with the imminent move into ecologically sustainable projects, investors are tilting towards green Cryptos like IMPT and TAMA, and so should you.

Join the moving train of IMPT and TAMA now that they're still relatively cheap. This could be the cheapest they'll ever be.