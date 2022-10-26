Polkadot CEO Steps Down To Focus On Mass Crypto Adoption While Big Eyes Coin Is Already Encouraging It.

Crypto has been plagued by a significant problem ever since its emergence. A problem so large that it could threaten the very existence of digital currency.

While it may seem obvious to believe that the problem is security, volatility or technology, this is not the case. The issue that could hurt the crypto market the most is its accessibility to the wider population.

A lot of talk surrounds the hope that, at one point or another, crypto will receive ‘mass adoption’ and become accepted as a replacement for traditional currency. However, this future is not presented as a matter of if but a matter of when. Many have made the mistake of believing that the wider public will, at one point, take crypto into their lives without realising a bridge needs to be built first.

Only now are crypto creators, such as Polkadot’s (DOT) former CEO, Gavid Wood, and founders of Big Eyes Coin (BIG) , realising that more needs to be done to encourage the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Gavid Wood, Polkadot CEO, Steps Down To Encourage Mass Crypto Adoption.

This week, Gavid Wood, the former co-founder of Polkadot, stepped down as CEO to the role of CEO of Parity. Parity is a development firm for the blockchain Polkadot.

Polkadot is a multi-chain platform which allows different blockchains to transfer messages and information. The crypto project solves a major problem for crypto holders who cannot transfer information or assets between varying blockchains due to their lack of compatibility. While in this way, Polkadot makes blockchain technology more functional and accessible, the founders believed more needs to be done to encourage mass adoption.

In a blog post on the Partity website, Wood stated : “I’ll be pointing my regained focus towards exploring how we can contribute to making Polkadot and Web3 more relevant to large swathes of the population”.

Big Eyes Coin Uses Cuteness And Memes To Raise Nearly $9 Million In Presales!

Perhaps on the opposite end of the crypto spectrum to Polkadot (DOT) is the up-and-coming meme currency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG). Big Eyes Coin is nothing like Polkadot, but it is reaching for the same goal, albeit in a widely different manner.

While the former CEO of Polkadot, Gavid Wood, aims to solve the issue of mass adoption of cryptocurrency through potentially technological means, Big Eyes Coin is aiming to do so through cultural means.

Nothing is more appealing than an adorable feline with a noble goal. Big Eyes Coin is a meme currency centred around the cat, Big Eyes. With a fully fleshed creative narrative about the cat's realisation that it needs to save the ocean in order to continue eating its favourite meal- fish, Big Eyes Coin has managed to fly through its presale stages during a bear market with its 5% charity wallet.

In a UK ONS survey, up to three-quarters of adults in Great Britain admitted that they worry about climate change. Not only is Big Eyes Coin a welcoming and kind cryptocurrency, but it also aligns itself with the desires of the wider population. Effectively bridging the gap between the mass population and cryptocurrencies.

Will Former Polkadot CEO and Big Eyes Coin Turn The Tide For Crypto Popularity?

If anything is to be taken from the success of Big Eyes Coin’s presale success is that the wider population are ready to get into the crypto sphere if they have a cause they can get behind and a currency they can understand.



Big Eyes Coin has garnered over 54k Twitter followers, $8.8 million in presales and passed six presale stages in just two months alone. The demand for cryptocurrencies is there, and as Big Eyes Coin and Polkadot co-founder Gavid Wood understand, the public just needs a little more incentive to get into it.

Use the code BEYES370 for a BIG bonus.

For more information on the project:

Presale: https://buy.bigeyes.space/

Website: https://bigeyes.space/

Telegram: https://t.me/BIGEYESOFFICIAL



